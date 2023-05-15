Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League goals, score and latest updates

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Liverpool in the Premier League today.

A six-match win streak has lifted the Reds back into contention for a top-four finish despite a largely dismal season, but Jurgen Klopp’s team must continue to win and hope Newcastle or Man United drop more points in their final fixtures.

Dean Smith has not yet had the big impact hoped for since he replaced Brendan Rodgers and Leicester are two points from safety with three games to play including this one - though they have a better goal difference than Leeds, Everton and Nottingham Forest, which could yet prove important.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League updates

Leicester City FC 0 - 0 Liverpool FC

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:32

Fabinho fires off-target from distance. Liverpool are just lacking that touch of quality in the final third right now.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:32

Diaz pushes a shot into the side netting rather than cut inside for Salah after a break down the left. There are questions over whether the offside flag may have been raised if successful.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:30

Barnes gets caught in a two-man Liverpool sandwich and goes down awkwardly. He's back to his feet fast enough, but the wind looks to have been taken out of him by the challenge.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:26

Great to see our skipper back ©️#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/jlMiW2t5YC — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:26

Story continues

What a risk that was from the Foxes! They play the ball across the face of their own goal, and there is suddenly a host of Liverpool attackers bearing down on them. Dangerous times.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:26

Liverpool are chasing a Premier League double this season over Leicester. The last time they did so was in 2019-20, when they won the title.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:25

Make it a second Reds corner. Evans is being tested on his first start of the year by that fearsome Liverpool attack. Leicester withstand it again.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:23

Another burst of pressure down the left flank from Liverpool gets Leicester back-pedaling. The visitors certainly look like they have taken control of this match now.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:19

Konate effectively gets a free header from the set-piece, but pushes a tame effort low to the ground. Leicester clear without too much panic.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:19

Another Liverpool corner. The Reds are starting to find their groove.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:16

Liverpool try to unlock their hosts with an intricate series of passes across the right. The final ball is tipped in for Salah and the forward can't bring it under control for a finish.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:15

We've made a bright start 💡



Barnes prods through for Vardy, who sees his shot smothered by Alisson.#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/u28xg6YMOt — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:14

What a ball that is from Maddison! The England international's days at the Foxes are likely numbered even if they stay up, and he shows why with a crossfield delivery to cut open Liverpool. Vardy cannot finish the half-chance.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:14

Liverpool have a corner of their own without the Foxes left sweating under the cosh. The Reds haven't quite found a dynamic foothold in this tussle to begin with.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:12

Now Leicester come up with a corner off Konate, but again, there's nothing to be stuck from the opportunity this early on.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:10

This has been a lively opening, with the home crowd making plenty of noise at the King Power Stadium. The fans and the players below them clearly understand the gravity of this match.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:07

Early eyes on the City formation 👀#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/sFLfrQO3KH — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:07

Maddison pumps the delivery in and the flag goes up for offside. Liverpool come away without too much trouble. Their hosts are definitely up for this must-win contest.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:07

Another free-kick for Leicester now, as Diaz puts the shove on Maddison moments after the latter body-checked him to no response from the officials. It's in a tidy position, deep on the right flank.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:04

An early free-kick goes the way of the Foxes out on the left wing and they tip it into the box looking for a runner. Evans is there, but he falls off the delivery too quickly to trouble the defence.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:04

We are underway in this Premier League clash between Leicester City and Liverpool!

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:01

Here we go 👊



Come on Lestah! 🦊#LEILIV — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

20:01

1’ – We’re underway at King Power Stadium.



🔵 [0-0] 🔴#LEILIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:59

The teams are taking to the field at the King Power Stadium and we are moments away from kick-off.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:55

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:55

Expect goals, folks. Leicester have only kept one clean sheet across their last 13 Premier League meetings with Liverpool, and have conceded 2.1 per game on average in that period.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:54

The time is now. #LEILIV — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:46

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:45

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:45

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:43

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:44

However, Liverpool have won eight of their last 11 Premier League games against Leicester overall, more than they had in their previous 19 against the Foxes.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:40

It's been a few years since the Reds last tasted success here. Leicester have won their last two Premier League home games against them, last winning more consecutively in the top-flight between 1929 and 1931 (4).

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:38

Subs: Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Arthur, Konstantinos Tsimikas, James Milner, Joel Matip, Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:38

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:38

Subs: Harry Souttar, Mateus Tete, Alex Smithies, Luke Thomas, Nampalys Mendy, Patson Daka, Victor Bernth Kristansen, Dennis Praet, Daniel Amartey.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:38

LEICESTER CITY (4-3-3): Daniel Iversen, Ricardo Pereira, Wout Faes, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne; Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare; James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:38

There's two changes for the visitors meanwhile, with Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz both handed starts. In their place, Diogo Jota drops to the bench, while Darwin Nunez is absent entirely.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:38

Team news then, and there is a major boost for the hosts in this one, as Jonny Evans makes his first start since November following a lengthy hamstring-related lay-off. Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira also start.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:36

“I’m trying to help everyone as much as possible when I can. We’ve all just got to come together over these next few games.” - JJ 👊#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/NfAqt1aljx — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:36

In the away corner, Jurgen Klopp's Reds are seeking to finish on a high note. They will end the campaign with just the one honour in the curtain-raising FA Community Shield, but could still salvage matters with Champions League qualification.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:36

No more so is that readily apparent than with these two sides. In the home corner, Dean Smith's Foxes are fighting to preserve their Premier League status. It is hard to believe only seven years ago, they were champions.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:32

It's truly the business end of the season now, at both ends of the table. But while Arsenal's loss to Brighton might have pushed the title towards Manchester City, there's plenty to play for elsewhere.

19:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2022-23 Premier League season, as top-four chasing Liverpool make the trip to face relegation-battling Leicester City at the King Power Stadium!

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:30

Three changes to the side for #LEILIV 🔂



Updates on Çağs, KDH and Ward 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2023

Will Alisson be the architect of another Liverpool great escape?

19:15 , Karl Matchett

It is the 36th game of their Premier League season and Liverpool, on a late charge towards the Champions League places, are away in the Midlands. Needing victory, they are drawing as the game enters the 95th minute. And then goalkeeper turns goalscorer. West Bromwich Albion suffered the indignity of conceding to Alisson in 2021. History is unlikely to repeat itself at Leicester on Monday, even if it falls on the eve of the second anniversary of the only goal ever scored by a Liverpool goalkeeper. But, once again, they are aiming for the improbable, encouraged by their memories.

“A lot of times when I look on Twitter for news, that goal appears in my timeline,” Alisson said. “This week I watched it already. It’s good, it made me feel good. It makes me think how crazy it is that I scored a goal. It was kind of a sign for us that something special was coming. Because I can be 100 times in the box, I don’t know if I will score again. I know now I can head a ball in a good way, but hopefully we are not going to need it again. I think this season we are having special moments, [Diogo] Jota’s goal is a really special one against Tottenham; last minute as well.”

Finish in the top four and Alisson may go down as the architect of another great escape, albeit in more conventional fashion.

Will Alisson be the architect of another Liverpool great escape?

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:30

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed an injury forced Darwin Nunez to sit out of tonight's meeting with Leicester City: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:30

James Justin is sharing insights on Matchday Live right now 🗣#LEILIV — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester vs Liverpool confirmed lineups

19:06 , Karl Matchett

Here are tonight’s lineups:

LEI XI - Iversen, Ricardo, Evans, Faes, Castagne, Soumare, Tielemans, Ndidi, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy

LIV XI - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo

The City XI on Filbert Way 📝 🔵#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/ISkbvQyIk3 — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2023

⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐



This is how we line up to take on Leicester City tonight 🔴#LEILIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:30

The Reds reporting for Monday night football 💼#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/BaxChioAiP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:00

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:30

⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐



This is how we line up to take on Leicester City tonight 🔴#LEILIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:30

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:30

Two hours until #LEILIV 🔴

Join us for Matchday LIVE, presented by @StanChart 🎥

https://t.co/e8oCieW7FU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2023

Leicester City vs Liverpool

19:30