Leicester 0-0 Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Leicester vs Liverpool – LIVE!

Liverpool will move within one point of the Premier League’s top four with a win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium tonight. Despite a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the Reds are flying and could well reach the Champions League with neither Manchester United or Newcastle looking overly convincing.

Making the top four would at least see Liverpool finish the season with something tangible and perhaps making summer recruitment easier. Hugely experienced in putting together big winnings runs under Klopp, it’s going to be fascinating to see whether or not they can do it from a relatively low base.

The situation at Leicester, meanwhile, could hardly be more different. Dean Smith’s side face a huge challenge to stay in the Premier League after a dreadful campaign, even despite boasting some big talent in the squad. Follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Leicester vs Liverpool latest news

Confirmed Leicester lineup

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; King Power Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Prediction: Liverpool to cruise to win

Leicester City FC 0 - 0 Liverpool FC

Terrible shot from Diaz

20:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

28 mins: The Colombian gets in-behind the backline and drives into the box but drags a truly awful shot wide.

Klopp is furious he didn’t square to Salah.

Crazy from Jonny Evans

20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

24 mins: Tries to taking it round onrushing Liverpool players in his own box.

Not what you need in a relegation scrap.

Maddison trying to do too much

20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

22 mins: That’s a few times now he’s been caught dawdling on the ball, taking an extra touch when its not needed.

Now Liverpool are closing in

20:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

21 mins: Klopp’s side starting to grow now. Leicester are camped in their own penalty box, which will hardly do much to assure their supporters.

Liverpool not yet at the races

20:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

17 mins: The Reds have started slowly here, struggling to get much going in attack.

Hopeful balls up to Salah far too often.

Half chance for Leicester

20:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: Lovely ball from Maddison finds Barnes, who takes too many touches before playing it to Vardy, who sees his shot well covered by Alisson.

Still, something to shout about at least.

Leicester grafting

20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: Much, much better from last week at Fulham.

You feel as if Liverpool have another gear to go into but Leicester aren’t giving them a moment to relax and are constantly looking to get in-behind.

Positive Leicester start

20:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: Lovely ball in from Maddison but its well cleared.

Really positive start from the hosts.

KICK-OFF

20:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Teams almost out!

19:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

You can feel how nervous the Leicester crowd are. Seven years after winning the Premier League, they could well be heading to the Championship.

Jordan Henderson’s pre-match message

19:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Liverpool skipper wants the Reds to match Leicester for intensity.

Given their performance at Fulham last week, that shouldn’t be too hard...

🗣️ "Leicester are fighting for their lives so we need to at least match that!" 💪



Jordan Henderson is mentally prepared for the challenge ahead 😤 pic.twitter.com/vE8UPhOuIJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2023

An absolutely huge game

19:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Win here and Liverpool are within one point of the top four after a stunning run of form. Still, they surely need to win all of their games to keep up and have little margin for error.

Anything other than a victory for Leicester, meanwhile, would see them on the brink of relegation.

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

19:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Arthur, Matip, Kelleher

Confirmed Leicester lineup

19:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leicester XI: Iversen, Ricardo Pereira, Faes, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare, Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

Subs: Smithies, Souttar, Kristiansen, Amartey, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Thomas, Tete

Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Foxes have won back-to-back home games against Liverpool, their only wins in 12 meetings since 2017.

Leicester wins: 41

Draws: 25

Liverpool wins: 54

Prediction: Liverpool to win 3-0

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Foxes are enduring a rather tame fall into the Championship but, as Liverpool well know, this is the time of year when surprise results come out of nowehere.

Or, as the case may be, when clubs heading downwards collapse yet further against a ruthless rival.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool team news: Luis Diaz may start

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are nearing comebacks for Liverpool, who are without Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay.

Luis Diaz may be favoured to the out-of-form Darwin Nunez on the left flank.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Leicester team news: Iheanacho a doubt

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kelechi Iheanacho is the main focus of Leicester’s efforts as he looks to return from a groin injury.

Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand and James Justin will all miss out and interim boss Dean Smith may bring Wilfred Ndidi back into his lineup after shipping five goals at Fulham last time out.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Leicester

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with Monday Night Football beginning at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

17:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Leicester tonight.

Kick-off from the King Power Stadium is at 7pm BST.