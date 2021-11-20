Leicester vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Chelsea travel to Leicester looking to cement their place at the top of the Premier League following the international break.

Both the Foxes and the Blues are coping with injuries: Brendan Rodgers is without Youri Tielemans and James Justin Thomas Tuchel will miss Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner.

Chelsea, who can move six points clear of champions Manchester City, are aiming to bounce back after poor finishing cost them two points against Burnley in a 1-1 draw, while Leicester can move up from 12th to sixth with victory after a 1-1 draw at Leeds last time out. Leicester will hope to capitalise on any distraction the Blues may have from the upcoming Champions League match against Juventus at Stamford Bridge, knowing victory is key to leapfrog the Bianconeri in the battle to win the group and secure a home second leg in the round of 16.

Rodgers has been linked with the Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle jobs over the last year, but the Irishman maintains he is fully committed to the Foxes : “My own commitment, I’ve got a huge respect for (chairman) Khun Top and the protection of his legacy. My relationship with him, (chief executive) Susan Whelan and (football officer) Jon Rudkin, we’re together and we’re looking to push on. I feel I’m in the right place. I work with a calibre of players we’re trying to maximise their potential. That’s why I’m so happy here.”

Follow live goal and score updates and build-up from the King Power, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns

Leicester vs Chelsea

Kick-off at 12:30pm

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Soumare, Ndidi, Barnes, Lookman, Vardy

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Leicester 0 - 0 Chelsea

12:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Callum Hudson-Odoi loses possession and Ademola Lookman looks to break on the counter-attack. A couple of step-overs and an injection of pace takes him past a Chelsea defender before a back-tracking Ben Chilwell nips across him to win back the ball for the visitors.

Leicester 0 - 0 Chelsea

12:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Ben Chilwell has been in such good form he knows he should have scored that chance. Leicester create a decent opportunity of their own as Jamie Vardy collects a well-placed through ball and runs to the left of Chelsea’s box. Ademola Lookman is the only teammate in the box and Vardy sends the ball across to him but Antonio Rudiger squeezes in front of the Leicester forward and clears the danger.

Off the crossbar! Chilwell comes close for Chelsea!

12:35 , Michael Jones

Leicester 0 - 0 Chelsea

3 mins: Chelsea should be one up! Jorginho is fouled in the centre-circle and wins a free kick. He takes it quickly and pumps a long diagonal pass over Marc Albrighton and finds Ben Chilwell’s run in behind the lines. Albrighton can’t recover as Chilwell drives into the box with only Kasper Schmeichel to beat. He goes for power over placement and rattles his effort at goal only to be denied by the crossbar!

Leicester 0 - 0 Chelsea

12:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Chelsea get the ball rolling with Kai Havertz knocking it back to Jorginho. He gives it to Trevor Chalobah on the right hand side and his pass comes up to N’Golo Kante. Knate tries to flick the ball down the wing for Mason Mount who turns off the shoulder of Caglar Soyuncu but the defender gets to the ball and sends it out for a throw in.

Leicester vs Chelsea

12:27 , Michael Jones

The teams make their way out onto the pitch at the King Power Stadium. Chelsea need to win today to move six points clear of Manchester City and West Ham. Leicester need to improve their home form and three points against the league leaders would do just nicely.

Leicester vs Chelsea

12:21 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have only lost twice in 20 competitive away matches under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues’ tally of 15 different goalscorers in the league this season is more than any other team.

Wingbacks Reece James and Ben Chilwell have seven goals between them for Chelsea this campaign.

(Getty Images)

Pre-match thoughts of Thomas Tuchel

12:17 , Michael Jones

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel spoke to BT Sport before kick off saying:

It’s always a bit tricky to prepare after the international break - we had our team back on Thursday, Thiago Silva arrived yesterday - and the 12.30 away game is also new to us, to adapt to this early kick-off and adapt to our schedule. “But we learn, and we develop the schedule that hopefully gives us the chance to have a good performance because we need to be at top level to get the three points. “We had two tough matches against Leicester last season - one we lost at Wembley and one final, for us, for Champions League qualification which we won at home with spectators. Two very close matches - they are a very talented side with a good coach so it’s a tough one and we need to be on our top level. “I’m happy when we create chances because it sometimes gives you a better feeling than scoring out of nothing. That can be nice, of course, and we take any goal but we are not too worried if we create chances and don’t take them - sometimes this happens, it’s happened to us in the last match and it is something you need to accept.”

Vardy’s planning a party

12:14 , Michael Jones

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy needs just two more goals to equal Ian Wright’s Premier League record of 93 goals after turning 30. Can he find them against Chelsea today?

(Getty Images)

Leicester vs Chelsea

12:11 , Michael Jones

Leicester have suffered 11 top-flight home defeats since the beginning of last season; no current Premier League side has lost more often during that time.

Their last victory at home in the Premier League came over a month ago when they despatched Manchester United 4-2 on October 16th.

Brendan Rodgers ‘fully committed’ to Leicester as he plays down Manchester United talk

12:08 , Michael Jones

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says speculation linking him with the Manchester United job “is not real”.

Rodgers has been touted as a possible replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should the Norwegian get the sack at Old Trafford.

The former Liverpool manager was asked whether he would be interested in the United role ahead of Saturday’s clash with Chelsea, but was not prepared to engage.

Brendan Rodgers ‘fully committed’ to Leicester as he plays down Man Utd talk

Will Chelsea miss Lukaku?

12:05 , Michael Jones

Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in eight league appearances against teams managed by Brendan Rodgers but the 28-year-old is absent for Chelsea today. Will the Blues miss his presence up front?

(Getty Images)

Tuchel on Havertz

11:59 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel spoke about bringing the best out of 22-year-old striker Kai Havertz after his 14 months at Chelsea have drawn indifferent results. Havertz started slowly but has come into his own, scoring the only goal in the 2021 Champions League final to see Chelsea lift the trophy and Tuchel believes Havertz is on the right track to see continued success. He said:

He will continue because he has a good character and attitude. He took the right step to challenge himself in the Premier League and at a club like Chelsea. It’s exactly the right choice to bring out the best in him. “It simply needs its time. Grass does not grow faster if you pull it; it takes its time and he is still young. He’s very ambitious so of course we want the best of him tomorrow and the day after tomorrow but at the same time he’s only 22 so maybe there are some years to come for him. “If he stays and fights for it like he does now, to adapt to the Premier League and to adapt to his positions, then there will be goals and assists under his belt for sure.”

Leicester vs Chelsea

11:54 , Michael Jones

Chelsea could win four consecutive Premier League away games without conceding for the first time since 2008. The Blues have conceded just one goal on the road this season - a penalty from Mo Salah away at Liverpool.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel expects ‘good news’ over new contract for Andreas Christensen

11:51 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel expects “good news” on a potential contract extension for Chelsea’s Denmark defender Andreas Christensen

Chelsea boss Tuchel insisted all parties are on the same page on a new deal for Christensen, with the 25-year-old’s current contract expiring next summer.

Tuchel also remains hopeful that Toni Rudiger will extend his own Stamford Bridge deal, that also runs out at the end of the campaign.

Thomas Tuchel expects ‘good news’ over new Chelsea contract for Andreas Christensen

Leicester vs Chelsea

11:47 , Michael Jones

Leicester have won just two of their last eight league fixtures with three draws and three defeats. Brendan Rodgers’ side have kept only one clean sheet in 17 league games but they are only one short of 200 Premier League victories.

Hudson-Odoi on Leicester

11:44 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has been speaking about today’s game and believes that the Blues are in for a difficult match against Leicester City. He said:

We want to extend our points lead over those teams behind us so we’re going there with that winning mindset. We know how important the game is but it will be a difficult match. “They’re a very good team with very good players. We played them a couple of times last season and lost to them in the FA Cup final, which was obviously a difficult result to take. “It will be tough but we know the qualities that we have and we know that we can beat them as well. We want to win every game we play and hopefully we can go there to get the result.”

Leicester vs Chelsea

11:40 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s 2-1 home victory against Leicester in May ended their six-match Premier League winless run in this fixture with four draws and two defeats in that run.

The Foxes could win consecutive home league games over the Blues for the first time since a run of three from 1935 to 1938.

Team changes: Leicester vs Chelsea

11:35 , Michael Jones

Brendan Rodgers makes two changes to the Leicester starting line-up that faced Leeds before the international break. Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton are recalled to the team with Youri Tielmans and Ricardo Pereira dropping out.

Thomas Tuchel also makes two changes. There’s a return for Mason Mount in place of Ross Barkley and Trevor Chalobah replaces Andreas Christensen in the back three.

Line-ups: Leicester vs Chelsea

11:30 , Michael Jones

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Soumare, Ndidi, Barnes, Lookman, Vardy

ChelseaXI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives Romelu Lukaku injury update

11:23 , Michael Jones

Romelu Lukaku will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday and remains a long shot to return to action next week.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to rush back the talismanic Belgium striker, who continues to battle an ankle problem.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives Romelu Lukaku injury update

Rodgers on Fofana’s injury

11:19 , Michael Jones

Wesley Fofana has been side-lined for Leicester since undergoing surgery for a fractured fibula suffered in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal in August. Brendan Rodgers spoke about his recovery and says that Fofana is progressing well. He said:

I’m not sure of the exact [return] date yet, but I was just watching him rehabbing on the field and he was moving really well with our medical and sports science team, so he’s building up his fitness. He’s building up his contact with the ball. “It’s just that progression for him. It’s great news, he’s way ahead of where we thought he’d maybe be. He’s absolutely devoted everything into his rehabilitation and initially we were thinking the early part of January. It still might be that, he’s still got a way to go, but he’s still doing very well. “Those two players (Fofana and James Justin) are going to be huge for us towards the end of this year and then in the second part of the season. If we get those two back into the squad, then that’s a massive bonus for us. Having those two boys back will be huge for us.”

Recent results: Leicester vs Chelsea

11:15 , Michael Jones

Leicester have been struggling for form with just one win in their last seven Premier League matches. Last time out the Foxes drew 1-1 away at Leeds after Harvey Barnes cancelled out Raphinha’s first half opener. Leicester currently sit 12th in the Premier League table but a win today could propel them as high as sixth.

Chelsea have a three point lead over Manchester City and West Ham at the top of the Premier League table but their four-game winning streak in the league came to an end last time out against Burnley. The Blues still picked up a point after Kai Havertz gave them the lead before Matej Vydra equalised 10 minutes from the end.

Early team news: Leicester vs Chelsea

11:12 , Michael Jones

Youri Tielemans is out ‘for a few weeks’ according to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers after picking up a calf injury in the match against Leeds.

Marc Albrighton is fit to return but James Justin remains side-lined.

Chelsea have a few absentees. Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic are definitely out but Timo Werner has returned to training and will be assessed before the game.

Mason Mount is expected to be fit after dropping out of the England squad following dental surgery and Christian Pulisic is back in contention to start.

Leicester vs Chelsea live

10:57 , Karl Matchett

Welcome to the weekend and welcome to the The Independent’s live coverage of Leicester City against Chelsea, with Brendan Rodgers and his side hosting the European champions as Premier League football resumes following the international break.

The Foxes have been very hit-and-miss this season and are down in 12th place, five points off Arsenal in fifth and with just two wins in the last eight league matches.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are still flying high at the top of the table, unbeaten in five in the league despite a draw with Burnley last time out before the break.

Both sides have injury issues to contend with, not the least of which is the absence of Romelu Lukaku, but there’s enough quality on show to suggest this should be an extremely watchable encounter at the King Power Stadium.