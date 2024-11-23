Leicester vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Palmer starts and Maresca returns

The Premier League returns as Chelsea visit Leicester City in the early kick-off, with Enzo Maresca facing his former side for the first time.

Maresca helped Leicester secure promotion back to the Premier League last season and the Italian then landed the Chelsea job following the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino. Maresca has started brightly at Chelsea, with the Blues seemingly recovering from a turbulent spell to sit third in the table ahead of the restart.

Challenging for the top-four has become a real target for Maresca’s new side, while Leicester attempt to distance themselves from the relegation places under Steve Cooper. The Foxes have won just two of their first 11 games since promotion, with victories over Bournemouth and Southampton last month, but they are winless since.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have only lost to Manchester City and Liverpool in the league this season and could cement their position as top-four contenders with a victory at the King Power. Follow live updates from Leicester vs Chelsea in the Premier League below.

Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix start but Pedro Neto not in squad

11:25 , Jamie Braidwood

A smiling Enzo Maresca on his return to Leicester.

(REUTERS)

Leicester vs Chelsea team news and confirmed line-ups

11:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Cole Palmer starts for Chelsea but there are changes in defence with Malo Gusto not yet fit, so Wesley Fofana moves to right back and Benoit Badiashile partners Levi Colwill at centre-back with Marc Cucurella at left back.

Enzo Fernandez returns into midfield as there is also a start for Joao Felix but Pedro Neto is not in the squad.

For Leicester, Jamie Vardy is fit to start, with Jordan Ayew and Patson Daka on the bench. Kasey McAteer is handed his first Premier League start.

11:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen; Winks, Ndidi, Soumare; McAteer, El Khannouss, Vardy

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Enzo, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Felix; Jackson

Premier League table: Tight at the top?

11:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea are sitting third in the Premier League ahead of the restart following the international break - but there are only three points separating the teams in 3rd and 11th. The table could be looking very different by Monday night.

3) Chelsea: 19 (+8)

4) Arsenal: 19 (+6)

5) Nottm Forest: 19 (+5)

6) Brighton: 19 (+4)

7) Fulham: 18 (+3)

8) Newcastle: 18 (+2)

9) Aston Villa: 18 (0)

10) Tottenham: 16 (+10)

11) Brentford: 16 (0)

Enzo Maresca still believes Jamie Vardy is still ‘the best’

10:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Jamie Vardy might not be having a party at the end of this season but he is still banging in the goals at 37 and Maresca rates the striker even more highly than England’s two top goalscorers - Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.

“People don’t realise how good he is,” said Maresca. “I know England have been quite lucky because of Kane and Rooney, this type of striker, they are fantastic.

“But Jamie is, if you ask me, the best one.”

(Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca returns to Leicester and shares special ‘connection’

10:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Enzo Maresca has lifted the lid on Leicester’s promotion celebrations ahead of Chelsea’s trip to his former team.

The venue for last April’s party was Maresca’s house when the players turned up unannounced at 2am.

Maresca recalled: “The best present I had from last season was when we got promoted and they arrived at my home. All the team.

“This showed the connection between the players; they could go for a party at a different place but they all arrived at my home. It was a fantastic connection and I will always be thankful for them.

“I was at home celebrating with my staff and my family and about two o’clock in the morning all the squad was there. We celebrated all together.

“When I was a player and I won things I never thought to go to the manager’s home. That shows the connection.”

(Getty Images)

What is the Chelsea team news?

10:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea captain Reece James has suffered another injury setback and will be out because of a hamstring strain. Cole Palmer has been passed fit despite missing England duty, with Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Jadon Sancho available too.

What is the Leicester team news?

10:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Leiceter have a few selection issues among the forward positions, with Jamie Vardy and Jordan Ayew potential doubts. Patson Daka it fit after three months out but winger Abdul Fatawu has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for the rest of the season.

When is Leicester vs Chelsea?

10:31 , Jamie Braidwood

The Premier League fixture kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 23 November at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester vs Chelsea TV channel and how to watch

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 11am. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good morning

10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Leicester vs Chelsea in the Premier League. We’ll bring you all the team news and build-up before the 12:30pm kick-off, as the Premier League returns from its international break.