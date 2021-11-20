Leicester vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Leicester vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Playing in the early kick-off gives Chelsea the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points, before their nearest rivals also return to action after the international break.

The Blues had a disappointing result in their last match a fortnight ago, drawing 1-1 at home to Burnley in a match they should have put to bed.

It is a big week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, travelling to Leicester before hosting Juventus and Man United, and so they will be keen to get it off to the best possible start.

Romelu Lukaku is once again unavailable for Chelsea, but Timo Werner and Mason Mount could yet be available to face the Foxes.

Leicester have had a stumbling start to the season and find themselves down in 12th place, closer in points to Norwich at the bottom than they are to league-leaders Chelsea.

Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below. James Robson will be in attendance.

Key Points

Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT, King Power Stadium

How to watch

Early Chelsea team news

Prediction

The build-up begins

11:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Prediction

10:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

While Chelsea did struggle to finish against Burnley, they had hit ten in their previous two Premier League outings prior to that and are facing off against a side who have kept a clean sheet since the opening day of the season.

Chelsea to win 2-0.

Early team news

10:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lukaku was recently pictured back in training, though it remains to be seen as to whether or not Tuchel turns to him after four games out.

Story continues

Mason Mount could come back into the side after his dental surgery although Timo Werner is expected to continue to miss out as he recovers from a hamstring injury of his own.

Christian Pulisic could also feature after scoring for the United States over the course of the international break.

Where to watch

10:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport App.

LIVE coverage: Follow every kick with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Welcome!

10:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Leicester City vs Chelsea in the Premier League.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm at the King Power Stadium. James Robson will be providing updates.