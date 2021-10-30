Leicester vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Jamie Vardy and Timothy Castagne before kick-off (Getty Images)

Leicester City host Arsenal in the early kick-off in the Premier League with both sides looking to bolster their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League with a top four finish. The Foxes are ahead of the Gunners only on goal difference in ninth place with victory for either side set to take them level with West Ham in fourth.

Brendan Rodgers’ side advanced to the final eight in the Carabao Cup midweek with a penalty shoot-out win over Brighton, while their league form has picked up lately too, following a sluggish start, including a late James Maddison strike to edge out Brentford and extend their unbeaten streak in the league to four matches.

The Gunners are slowly finding their form and identity under Mikel Arteta too, having swept aside Aston Villa last Friday behind a scintillating display from Emile Smith Rowe. There has been renewed speculation linking Arteta to Barcelona since Ronald Koeman’s sacking, but the Spanish tactician remains content with life at the Emirates: “I'm extremely happy at Arsenal and privileged to be here. My focus is here. There's been a lot going on there in the past few years. You have to overcome a situation like the departure of Lionel Messi, who's been a key player for many years, and I know that takes time. I hope everything works out well.”

Follow live build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the King Power Stadium as the Foxes take on the Gunners:

Leicester vs Arsenal

Match kicks off at 12.30pm BST

LEI XI - Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy

ARS XI - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Leicester vs Arsenal: More Premier League history for Vardy?

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

If Jamie Vardy scores against Arsenal today, he will join Wayne Rooney as the top-scorer against the Gunners in Premier League history. Vardy has netted 11 times in 13 appearances against the Gunners and is one behind Rooney’s 12 (while Tottenham striker Harry Kane is also on 11 strikes).

Vardy has hit seven goals in the Premier League so far this season, including five in his last five appearances.

(Getty Images)

Leicester vs Arsenal

12:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal produced some of their best football of the season as they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in the Premier League last time out, and that has been reflected in the fact that Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged team from last Friday.

While Villa were admittedly below-par at the Emirates, Arsenal’s attacking play was exciting at times with Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka lining up behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and that result, combined with Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Leeds in the Carabao Cup, means that the Gunners have not tasted defeat since August.

“We’re on track,” Arteta tells BT Sport. “Our results have improved a lot and we’ve found some consistency in performances and results both together, which is really important. We just want to keep improving.

“I think it will be a very even and competitive match. We know the strengths that they have, what they’ve done over the last few years, and what we need to do to stop them. They use the spaces really well as a team and any time they have open spaces to attack they are really efficient.”

Leicester vs Arsenal

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been a good couple of weeks for Leicester, whose season was really sparked by that 4-2 victory over Manchester United in their last home match at the King Power Stadium. Since then, Leicester secured an important 4-3 win in Moscow in the Europa League before they claimed another victory in the Premier League away at Brentford. Youri Tielemans has hit his stride and has been sensational this month, while a change of system has seen Kelechi Iheanacho brought back into the line-up and James Maddison return to form.

“Just returning to the fundamentals, we’re pressing the game much better and there’s a better tempo to our play, and stronger organisation,” Rodgers tells BT Sport when asked about the turnaround ahead of today’s match.

“I was able to access it after the first seven games, and I changed the team a lot because we had European football, but just to get the rhythm back in the team. Looking at the Crystal Palace game [a 2-2 draw in which Leicester were two goals up] we were nowhere near in terms of intensity and pressing, which is where it all starts for us.

“It’s always a big challenge when you face Arsenal or any of the top teams. We’re really looking forward to it, we’re in a much better place. The last home game here against Manchester United was a great atmosphere and we need to play as well to get the crowd behind us.”

Carabao Cup draw

11:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta will be the happier of today’s two managers with that draw, you would imagine. The Carabao Cup now represents a great chance for Arsenal to secure some silverware under Arteta this season and they will be favourites to reach the semi-final. For Leicester, a trip to Anfield in the midst of a busy schedule of fixtures, including the final rounds of the Europa League group stage, is not what Brendan Rodgers would have wanted. However, with Jurgen Klopp usually opting to rotate his side for the Carabao Cup, it could be a good opportunity for Rodgers to secure a first win at Anfield since leaving his former club.

Carabao Cup draw

11:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal have been drawn at home to Sunderland while Leicester will play Liverpool at Anfield!

You can follow all the reaction and see the full draw, here:

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Latest updates

Carabao Cup draw

11:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Both of these sides will have half an eye on the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw which is about to get under way. You can follow it all right here:

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Latest updates

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

11:34 , Karl Matchett

The Gunners partner Thomas Partey with Albert Sambi Lokonga in midfield, while Alexandre Lacazette gets the nod at centre-forward.

ARS XI - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Confirmed Leicester lineup

11:33 , Karl Matchett

Evans is fit at centre-back for the Foxes, while the two-man attack remains in place for Brendan Rodgers.

LEI XI - Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy

Leicester vs Arsenal

11:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

