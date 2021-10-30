Leicester vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Leicester vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal face perhaps the biggest test of their recent resurgence as they travel to the King Power to meet Leicester this lunchtime.

After losing their opening three Premier League games of the season, the Gunners are unbeaten in eight in all competitions and produced one of their best perfomances of the campaign so far to beat Aston Villa at home last weekend.

Arteta’s men also reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek with a straightforward victory over Leeds, while Leicester are also in the last-eight after beating Brighton on penalties.

The Foxes are riding an upturn in form of their own after a tricky start to the campaign, and are looking to make it a hat-trick of league wins after triumphs over Brentford and Manchester United.

How to watch

10:35 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or the BT Sport app.

