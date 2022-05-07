Leicester v Everton: match preview
Every game is of huge significance to Everton at the moment and a trip to a Leicester team reeling from a narrow defeat in Rome, where Brendan Rodgers’s side exited the Europa Conference League semi-finals late on Thursday, presents the latest opportunity to alter a concerning landscape. Leicester’s last win came at PSV Eindhoven seven games ago, while Everton are targeting successive victories for the first time since September. Rodgers will shuffle his pack but is desperate for the season not to fizzle out. Ben Fisher
Sunday 2pm
Venue King Power Stadium
Last season Leicester 0 Everton 2
Referee Craig Pawson
This season G24 Y105 R2 4.45 cards/game
Odds H 8-5 A 19-10 D 12-5
LEICESTER
Subs from Ward, Jakupovic, Vestergaard, Odunze, Choudhury, Lookman, Vardy, Dewsbury-Hall, Pérez, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Daka, Soumaré
Doubtful None
Injured Ndidi (knee, unknown), Bertrand (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y50 R1
Form DWLDDL
Leading scorer Vardy 10
EVERTON
Subs from Begovic, Tyrer, Lonergan, Kenny, Keane, Branthwaite, Gomes, Davies, El Ghazi, Alli, Dobbin, Rondón, Calvert-Lewin, Astley, Price, Welch
Doubtful None
Injured Godfrey (quadriceps, 17 May), Van de Beek (groin, 17 May), Patterson (ankle, Jun), Townsend (knee, unknown), Tosun (quadriceps, uknown
Suspended None
Discipline Y74 R4
Form LLWDLW
Leading scorer Richarlison 8