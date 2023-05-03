Leicester Ugandan Asian exhibition shortlisted for award

Thousands of Ugandan Asians arrived in the UK in 1972

An exhibition to mark 50 years since Ugandan Asians began arriving in Leicester has been shortlisted for an award.

Rebuilding Lives: 50 Years of Ugandan Asians in Leicester ran at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery and told the stories of families expelled from Uganda by dictator Idi Amin.

It has been shortlisted the Museums + Heritage Awards on 10 May.

The exhibition attracted more than 130,000 visitors.

It is one of five entries named in the category of Temporary or Touring Exhibition of the Year, with other contenders including English Heritage, the London Transport Museum and the University of Leicester, who worked with Historic Royal Palaces on an exhibition about perceptions of beauty.

The Ugandan Asian exhibition was put together by Leicester-based arts organisation Navrang.

'Truly special'

The exhibition - which originally opened in July 2022 - was asked to extend its run in Leicester to April 2023 due to its popularity.

It was also featured on BBC One's Antiques Roadshow and the organisers have also filmed a piece about the exhibition for BBC Two's Great British Railway Journeys with Michael Portillo.

Ranjan Saujani, acting chair of Navrang, said: "We are honoured to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award.

"It's a great way to acknowledge the hard work the team have put in to creating, developing and delivering a truly special exhibition."

