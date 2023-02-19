Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live: score and latest updates from the Premiership

Leicester fans at Welford Road - (leicester-tigers-vs-saracens-live-score-premiership-rugby-latest-updates) - PA/Bradley Collyer

02:43 PM

The two XVs

LEICESTER TIGERS XV TO FACE SARACENS: 15 Mike Brown, 14 Chris Ashton, 13 Matt Scott, 12 Jimmy Gopperth, 11 Harry Potter, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ben Youngs (vc); 1 Tom West, 2 Julián Montoya (c), 3 Joe Heyes, 4 George Martin, 5 Cameron Henderson, 6 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Olly Cracknell, 8 Jasper Wiese

Replacements: 16 Charlie Clare, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Eli Snyman, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Sam Edwards, 22 Charlie Atkinson, 23 Harry Simmons

SARACENS XV TO FACE LEICESTER TIGERS: 15 Sean Maitland, 14 Rotimi Segun, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Alex Lewington, 10 Alex Goode (c), 9 Aled Davies; 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Kapeli Pifeleti, 3 Marco Riccioni, 4 Tom Ellis, 5 Hugh Tizard, 6 Andy Christie, 7 Jackson Wray, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Robin Hislop, 18 Christian Judge, 19 Cameron Boon, 20 Toby Knight, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Olly Hartley, 23 Ben Harris

02:41 PM

Match stats

The Tigers have won two of their last eight matches against Saracens, including the Premiership final last season. They have beaten them twice on the trot at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Saracens have lost only one of their 13 Premiership matches this season. Since their loss to London Irish in December, they have won three consecutive fixtures – the last two by three points or less.

Leicester Tigers have scored tries from 27 per cent of their visits to the 22, making them the least efficient team in the Premiership in terms of try scoring. However, they have the highest rate of ball retention at the ruck in the league (97 per cent).

Billy Vunipola has made more offloads than any other player (27). A key link player for Saracens, he has also made more passes than any other forward (98).

02:31 PM

An intriguing encounter between two heavyweights

A quick look at the table would indicate that this should be a cakewalk for Saracens (in as much as you can have a cakewalk in the top flight...). The London side are sitting pretty at the top of the table with last year's champions down in eighth. But this is mid-February and Sarries will be without their internationals.

That means no Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Maro Itoje and Ben Earl. Leicester Tigers, too, are not able to call on some of their stars, but that said they will have the half-back pairing of Handre Pollard and Ben Youngs to dictate affairs at Welford Road. On top of that they have an international back-three of Mike Brown (making his Tiger debut), Chris Ashton and Harry Potter.

So on paper at least the hosts have the stronger line-up. But this is a side some distance from their title-winning form of last year. They've lost three on the bounce and are in need of some consistency as they seek to find their way in their post-Steve Borthwick era.

Saracens' only defeat in Gallagher Premiership Rugby this campaign was at London Irish on 23 December. But have lost two of their past three away games in all competitions so their is more than just hope for today's hosts.

Today's clash of the titans will mark the 350th appearance for the London club for Alex Goode, becoming the first man to reach that magical mark in the professional era. And he spoke of his pride at breaking the record.

“It’s amazing to reach 350 for this great club and it’s something I’m incredibly proud of," the fly-half said. "I love it here and feel honoured to pull on the shirt every time I get the opportunity, so hopefully we can put in a strong performance on Sunday against a top side.”

Stay here for all the action form what is sure to be an intriguing encounter.