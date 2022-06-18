Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live: Score and latest updates from the 2022 Premiership final

Leicester huddle up on the pitch at Twickenham - GETTY IMAGES

Half an hour to go

Twickenham is starting to fill out as fans take their seats. Not long now until the big match begins.

Good vibes

Pre-match reading

Looking for a good read in the build-up to the game?

We've got an exclusive interview with Leicester forward Harry Wells, plus Maro Itoje's reflections on Saracens' salary-cap punishment. Oh, and here's our rugby reporter, Ben Coles, with an in-depth preview of the match. That should keep you going until kick off.

Rousing reception for Leicester

Absolute flag fest

'A game to be excited about'

Speaking ahead of the match, Borthwick has talked up the influence of Leicester fans in his side's stellar season. "There is obviously an excitement around the group outside, that is natural and it is brilliant that there is a game like this to be excited about," he said.

"There have been many years where Leicester Tigers were not involved in big games. Since I arrived at the club the support has been like nothing else I have ever experienced and that bond between fans and the club is only getting stronger as time goes on.

"We have received incredible support this season, which has helped us immensely, and I know there will be thousands of Leicester Tigers fans at Twickenham to play their part."

Borthwick arrives at Twickenham - GETTY IMAGES

Warm welcome for Saracens

Leicester fans out in force

Big calls from Borthwick

One of the most notable absentees from Leicester's starting XV is scum-half Ben Youngs, who has to settle for a spot on the bench. In his place is former Saracens man Richard Wigglesworth who, at 39, is a grizzled campaigner.

Wigglesworth is a master of the box kick, suggesting Borthwick intends to put Saracens' defence under pressure with an aerial bombardment before potentially bringing on Youngs to change the tempo. Borthwick has also left Nemani Nadolo out of the squad, meaning Tigers will be without one of their most powerful attacking weapons.

Saracens team news

Leicester team news

It's time for the big one

A reverential hush has settled over Twickenham. The big day is finally upon us. This afternoon, one of Leicester or Saracens will be crowned Premiership champions.

Both clubs have endured falls from grace before rising, ascendant, to contest this title decider. Leicester finished second-bottom of the table two seasons in a row before the arrival of Steve Borthwick as head coach and were only spared relegation in 2020 thanks to Saracens' salary-cap scandal, which saw the five-time Premiership winners spend a campaign in the Championship.

Borthwick has revitalised Leicester, masterminding a first-placed finish in the regular season as Tigers amassed a whopping total of 94 points. He has since presided over a 27-14 win against Northampton Saints in the Premiership semi-finals, putting Leicester within touching distance of a first title since 2013.

Saracens, meanwhile, finished in second place in their first season back in the top flight, seven points behind their rivals. They survived a punishing match against Harlequins in the semis, eventually triumphing 34-17.

Borthwick won the Premiership final with Saracens as a player back in 2011 having tasted defeat the previous year, with both matches against none other than Leicester. Asked how he wants Tigers to approach this season's grand finale, he said: "I want us to be the best versions of ourselves right now, in this moment.

"After this game we'll deal with whatever comes next, and I'm not bothered about what happened in the past.

"Where we are right now is all we can control. That's the theme this week."

Owen Farrell, the veteran Saracens fly-half, also stressed that the two sides would like to put their recent history behind them. "We've got an opportunity to do something special and we're really looking forward to it," he said.

"We're up against a fantastic side who we respect, so we have had to make sure our preparation has been right.

"The past is the past and we want to make sure that all of the exciting stuff is in front of us."