Leicester Tigers vs Northampton Saints live: score and latest updates from 2022 Premiership semi-final

leicester vs northampton live score premiership rugby semi final latest - Getty Images

06:14 PM

YELLOW CARD! Oisin Heffernan is sent to the sin bin! Leicester 16-14 Northampton, 64 minutes

Yellow! Well that is a surprise. Heffernan is high, but the initial contact appears to be to the shoulder, with it then, perhaps, sliding up to the chin. TMO Stuart Terheege does not necessarily seem certain that it merits a card, but Matthew Carley is certain, mitigating down to yellow.

Unfortunate for Heffernan, whose first appearance of the season for Northampton will be very, very brief.

06:12 PM

Leicester 16-14 Northampton, 64 minutes

George Martin has joined proceedings, replacing Tommy Reffell.

Jasper Wiese is taken high by Oisin Heffernan - Matthew Carley wants another look...

06:11 PM

PENALTY! LEICESTER 16-14 Northampton (George Ford penalty, 64 minutes)

Three more to the tally of George Ford on his second Welford Road farewell, and three more to his team's tally - Leicester back ahead.

06:10 PM

Leicester 13-14 Northampton, 62 minutes

Revenge for Joe Heyes - Alex Waller pinged for a rather similar offence to the Leicester tighthead at the last scrum. George Ford beckons for his tee...

06:09 PM

Leicester 13-14 Northampton, 61 minutes

And now an error from Dingwall - he fills a backfield hole, but never quite tracks the flight of Freddie Burns' wobbly upfield thump. Knocked on.

06:08 PM

Leicester 13-14 Northampton, 60 minutes

A firm shot from Fraser Dingwall, planting Matias Moroni on his backside with a jolt to the ribs. Might Leicester be considering Nemani Nadolo at this juncture? It's his sort of bruising encounter.

06:06 PM

PENALTY! Leicester 13-14 NORTHAMPTON (James Grayson penalty, 59 minutes)

Popped over with little fuss.

06:06 PM

Leicester 13-11 Northampton, 58 minutes

Joe Heyes' first scrummaging involvement is not positive, turning in and to floor under pressure from Alex Waller. James Grayson will have another go at putting Northampton back in front.

Story continues

06:05 PM

Leicester 13-11 Northampton, 57 minutes

That's an error - a big long hoof upfield from Leicester finds the Welford Road turf unforgiving, hopping merrily over the lawn and out the back of the shallow in-goal. Back all the way they will come - Northampton scrum in the Leicester 22.

06:04 PM

Missed penalty! Leicester 13-11 Northampton, 54 minutes

And to make matters worse for the Saints, James Grayson's penalty sails comfortably wide.

Changes aplenty in the last five minutes, by the way. Both of Northampton's props have been replaced, and Joe Heyes is on for Dan Cole on the Leicester tighthead.

06:03 PM

Leicester 13-11 Northampton, 54 minutes

What a tackle from Guy Porter! A true try-saver, somehow getting across on the cover as Courtnall Skosan cantered for the corner. Skosan leaps and begins to extend ball for line, but Porter manages to grasp him, forcing the ball free from his grasp and denying a certain score.

Northampton have a penalty to return to, but that's another five-pointer gone-a-begging.

06:01 PM

TRY! LEICESTER 13-11 Northampton (George Ford try, 53 minutes)

A show, go, and score from George Ford! Lovely misdirection from the fly-half, with Ellis Genge and Jasper Wiese lurking with intent nearby to draw the eyes of the Saints defence. Ford picks on Alex Coles, fixing him with the dummy and slicing through the gap to dot down beneath the posts.

He converts. Leicester lead.

05:58 PM

Leicester 6-11 Northampton, 52 minutes

Thrown away by Alex Mitchell! Hanro Liebeneberg plucks the ball out of the air and suddenly Leicester have posssession in advanced territory!

05:57 PM

Leicester 6-11 Northampton, 51 minutes

There are ailing bodies strewn all over Welford Road. Dan Biggar has taken a seat on the Northampton bench, with James Grayson pressed into earlier-than-anticipated duty, you'd think, while Fraser Dingwall and Freddie Steward are in need of treatment, too. Both are cleared to resume their exertions - a little surprisingly in the case of Dingwall, who appeared to take a blow to the head as he attempted a tackle.

05:55 PM

Leicester 6-11 Northampton, 50 minutes

Back into the fray comes Guy Porter after his sin bin period, while Jack van Poortvliet follows him on, replacing Ben Youngs. An impressive enough performance from Youngs, given the wider context.

05:53 PM

TRY! Leicester 6-11 NORTHAMPTON (Tommy Freeman try, 48 minutes)

And finally Northampton find the telling strike! Penalty advantage is coming as they drag Leicester left and right, the Tigers defence all out of shape and bodies shooting out of the line. Hanro Liebenberg somehow quells the mighty Api Ratuniyarawa as the big second row looks certain to score, but there are numbers over to the right as the backs call for the ball.

A pull-back pass behind a pod of forwards ensures that the inside defenders remain honest, leaving a simple draw-and-pass job for the outside backs, with Tommy Freeman the beneficiary. Dan Biggar's attempted conversion is off-line. That could yet be a costly miss.

05:52 PM

Leicester 6-6 Northampton, 46 minutes

A misthrown lineout from Julian Montoya, adding an extra club on his throw to the tail and hitting only the fingernails of the lifted player. Jasper Wiese is then pinged for failing to show a clear enough release as he contests a breakdown. Northampton, still one player up, back into the Leicester 22.

05:50 PM

Leicester 6-6 Northampton, 43 minutes

Here goes Sam Matavesi! The hooker finds open pasture, clicking his heels as he dances by two tacklers. He is perhaps foolish to ignore Tommy Freeman to his outside, but Northampton continue on.

Driven to within five metres as Ellis Genge falls away from a tackle - but Tommy Refell is over the ball, and forces Northampton to hold on.

05:48 PM

Leicester 6-6 Northampton, 42 minutes

Hanro Liebenberg makes sinuous midfield passage and then is caught awkwardly by a Northampton arm. Leicester begin to build but an errant pass hits the deck, and ends up kicked long upfield by the visitors.

05:46 PM

Leicester 6-6 Northampton, 41 minutes

Courtnall Skosan might just have been on the hunt for some velcro at half-time after his first half mishandling. He collects the first high kick in his direction securely enough.

A chasing Fraser Dingwall makes contact with the head of Harry Potter as the Leicester wing braces for contact, and is penalised.

05:45 PM

The second half is underway!

Dan Biggar drops ball to foot and begins the second half.

05:44 PM

Back down the steps...

A second rendition of "Smoke on the Water" and back out come the Leicester players to join their Northampton counterparts on the Welford Road surface. No changes - Leicester down to 14 for the next nine and a half minutes or so.

05:43 PM

Level pegging at half-time

What a first half!! 😮‍💨



Only Northampton vs Leicester can make 6-6 feel like a classic!



Absolutely breathless 🥵 pic.twitter.com/dbA4TcLrrZ — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) June 11, 2022

05:38 PM

Saracens await in the final after surviving three yellow cards to beat Harlequins

The winner of this clash will take on Saracens at Twickenham next week, with Mark McCall's men back in the big-time after a typically resolute performance, overcoming three second-half yellow cards to hold off their London rivals.

Daniel Schofield was watching on at the StoneX:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/rugby-union/2022/06/11/saracens-vs-harlequins-live-score-premiership-rugby-semi-final/

05:36 PM

H/T: Leicester 6-6 Northampton

Of course, Leicester will play the first ten minutes of the second 40 minutes down to 14. Northampton have been the better side with ball-in-hand, and they'll fancy their chances of exploiting under-resourced space in the backfield and out wide.

05:34 PM

H/T: Leicester 6-6 Northampton

40 bruising minutes at Welford Road, contested with an physicality befitting the occasion with so much at stake. All-square is about fair, but Northampton will wonder what the score might be had Courtnall Skosan not thrice fumbled when he might have gathered in the first half. One particularly, after Alex Mitchell's exploration of the blindside, was a very basic error.

Both sides have handled their aerial tests well, and neither has established clear set-piece supremacy - it's bubbling away rather nicely, I'd say.

05:31 PM

HALF TIME! LEICESTER 6-6 NORTHAMPTON

leicester vs northampton live score premiership rugby semi final latest - Getty Images

05:29 PM

PENALTY! Leicester 6-6 NORTHAMPTON (Dan Biggar penalty, 43 minutes)

Two penalties apiece, and nothing between them at the interval.

05:29 PM

YELLOW CARD! Guy Porter is sent to the sin bin (Leicester 6-3 Northampton, 42 minutes)

It's forceful, direct to head and quite upright from Porter, but there is a significant dip from Hutchinson after he releases the pass - that mitigates it down to yellow under the high tackle framework.

Dan Biggar is annoyed that Porter did not apologise before the card was given. "That's not in the framework," Matt Carley explains, slightly exasperated. Biggar will level things from the tee.

05:26 PM

Leicester 6-3 Northampton, 41 minutes

Sharp from the Northampton midfield, Rory Hutchinson swiftly on to Fraser Dingwall. Around the corner come the Northampton forwards - and they are over...but held up! Good defence from Leicester, who hold out to the half.

Or do they? There's a high hit from Guy Porter on Hutchinson that requires further assessment.

05:24 PM

Leicester 6-3 Northampton, 39 minutes

The clock tick, tick, ticks towards 40. Northampton have to make one of these 22 entries count, surely?

05:24 PM

Leicester 6-3 Northampton, 38 minutes

Leicester disrupt Northampton's ball at the front but Courtney Lawes manages to wrestle the ball back the visitors' way, and then hits a nice short line off a sniping Alex Mitchell. Matt Proctor twice carries well, with George Ford being attacked as regularly as possible.

A bouncing ball allows Leicester to rest, but that's a clever kick from Rory Hutchinson! Deliciously threaded through by the inside centre, forcing a hurried Ben Youngs to tumble out over his own line and into touch in goal with Courtnall Skosan in close attention, and doing rather better at grasping the scrum-half than he did the ball earlier.

05:21 PM

Leicester 6-3 Northampton, 37 minutes

A second significant statement from the Northampton pack, with Ehren Painter again rewarded for forcing Ellis Genge to retreat.

05:20 PM

Leicester 6-3 Northampton, 35 minutes

The delay is, thankfully, relatively brief. Back into scrum battle go the two eights.

05:19 PM

Leicester 6-3 Northampton, 35 minutes

A bit of a worry in the stands - it seems like someone has collapsed, and there will be a pause while they are attended to. We hope that all is ok.

05:19 PM

Leicester 6-3 Northampton, 35 minutes

An injection of muscle from Jasper Wiese! Leicester initially look short of direction but the number eight is the perfect man to change that, arriving on Ben Youngs' shoulder with excellent timing to puncture the Northampton defence.

He goes again four phases after, riding one tackle, but eventually felled. Freddie Burns flings wide, but his pass is nasty, and Matias Moroni does very well to trap it with his instep. The momentum is lost, though, and Northampton will have the scrum.

05:16 PM

Leicester 6-3 Northampton, 33 minutes

Dan Biggar is clear to continue, and restarts.

Northampton then get themselves in a midfield muddle after Alex Mitchell's box kick flies straight up. A penalty to Leicester, probably within range for Ford - but he instead looks to the left corner.

05:14 PM

PENALTY! LEICESTER 6-3 Northampton (George Ford penalty, 32 minutes)

Two from two for George Ford. Leicester into their first lead.

05:14 PM

Leicester 3-3 Northampton, 31 minutes

Inevitably, a collapse and a reset. Ehren Painter and Ellis Genge have a chat.

Stability this time, until Northampton are ruled to have collapsed. Saints are also offside in midfield. A pick of penalties for Ellis Genge and George Ford - they opt for the one closer to the uprights, which Ford will prod for goal.

Dan Biggar appears to have tweaked his back. One ten lies supine as his opposite number plants the tee.

05:11 PM

Leicester 3-3 Northampton, 30 minutes

Leicester are beginning to throw some adventurous shapes of their own. The unexpected ten-twelve axis of George Ford and Freddie Burns has added breadth to the attack and Tommy Freeman does very, very well to grasp Freddie Steward as the full-back sets off up the touchline.

A clever kick from Ford forces Freeman to retreat into his own in-goal, and they'll be no escaping - Leicester scrum, five metres out.

Alex Mitchell is warned about his role in sparking another little tete-a-tete.

05:09 PM

Leicester 3-3 Northampton, 28 minutes

The two sides trade set-piece errors, first Saints pinged at the scrum and then Leicester short of accuracy at the lineout. Dan Biggar produces a howitzer punt, while after Leicester kick the ball back to Northampton, Tommy Freeman tries something similar, not quite nailing the technique but finding the outcome reasonably favourable. Leicester lineout,

05:07 PM

Leicester 3-3 Northampton, 26 minutes

Slippery fingers from Courtnall Skosan again! What was the wing doing before kick-off? Greasing a cake tin?!?

It's brilliant from Rory Hutchinson, evading George Ford as he carries straight with a subtle shimmy, and then unfurling a long miss ball out to Skosan on the wide outside. To be fair to the South African, this one is tougher to gather than his first two, but he still might have backed himself to cling on reaching forward at shoulder height.

05:05 PM

Leicester 3-3 Northampton, 25 minutes

A check with the TMO as Harry Potter falls awkwardly after competing for a high ball. Stuart Terheege has a watch of the footage - looks a fair contest to me, and, indeed, to him. Matt Proctor is cleared of blame.

Potter is fine, by the way, but knocked on. Northampton scrum.

05:04 PM

Leicester 3-3 Northampton, 25 minutes

Lively attack from Northampton. Fraser Dingwall hits a sharp line from the back of the lineout, before Matt Proctor bursts into space after some misdirection and makes a half-break. Juarno Augustus twice carries well.

Drop goal...not the prettiest! After Leicester win a couple of collisions in a row, Dan Biggar rushes back into the pocket, but never quite stabilises himself, and slices it right.

05:01 PM

Leicester 3-3 Northampton, 24 minutes

A worry for Northampton, now, with Tommy Freeman down after taking a bang to the kneecap. Saints are awarded a penalty, which Dan Biggar kicks towards the Leicester 22 as Freeman rises back to his feet and tests out that wounded patella. In working order - he'll continue.

04:59 PM

An impeccably observed tribute to Tiffany Youngs ahead of kick-off

leicester vs northampton live score premiership rugby semi final latest - PA

04:58 PM

PENALTY! LEICESTER 3-3 Northampton (George Ford penalty, 22 minutes)

Simple enough for George Ford. All square.

04:58 PM

Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 21 minutes

A nifty move at the lineout from Leicester, but Northampton do superbly to react to the shift of drive emphasis.

The ball nonetheless comes back, and Dan Cole eyes a rare score, winning his initial hit with Emmanuel Iyogun and then carrying two on his broad back as he rumbles close. Northampton fail to roll away - and George Ford will look to level...

04:56 PM

Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 20 minutes

It's all getting a little bit loose! Juarno Augustus pounces like a jackal on some ruck carrion, stealing from Jasper Wiese, but Alex Coles curiously throws a pass, in hurried fashion, in the vague direction of Courtnall Skosan, who'd have needed a step ladder to retrieve it. Leicester lineout five metres out.

04:55 PM

Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 19 minutes

Level pegging at scrum-time, so Leicester have to play. Guy Porter sidesteps to make five metres having been caught behind the gainline, while Freddie Steward is forced into some fancy footwork to stay infield as Ben Youngs and George Ford use the width.

04:54 PM

Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 18 minutes

And just like that, Leicester have ideal attacking position - Northampton's maul is stalled, again by Harry Wells, and scrum feed will be the hosts' on the left just inside the 22.

04:53 PM

Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 17 minutes

Clumsy from Northampton, Alex Mitchell's pass hitting a hip and then hands and ending up with Leicester, who counter well. Guy Porter and Harry Potter combine, with the former toeing ahead. Field flipped - Northampton lineout inside their own 22.

04:51 PM

Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 16 minutes

Leicester are deemed to have closed the gap at the lineout - a free-kick to Northampton, who opt for the scrum.

04:51 PM

Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 14 minutes

Skosan is sure of hand this time as he takes a high kick just outside his 22. Northampton have started well in that regard.

Dan Biggar is pulling the strings nicely. A little pitching wedge on the diagonal hits Matt Proctor perfectly in stride. Northampton can't make the most of building momentum, losing control of a ruck, but they have a penalty advantage, which Biggar sends deep into Leicester territory.

04:49 PM

Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 13 minutes

ANOTHER PIECE OF BUTCHERY FROM COURTNALL SKOSAN! This is even worse. Northampton win the scrum against the head and there is space aplenty on the blindside, Alex Mitchell darting into it and then putting it in the hands of his wing...

Who drops it cold! A basic error, and a second chance gone in short order. Chris Boyd said Northampton would need to take their chances...

04:46 PM

NO TRY! Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 12 minutes

This could be a brilliant score from Northampton, but Skosan might just have fumbled a bouncing ball...

A chip over the top is toed onwards into the path of Skosan, but the ball doesn't quite sit up for the South African flyer, who would have cantered in. He eventually manages to snare it, and Alex Mitchell then saunters beneath the sticks, but the ball did brush Skosan's fingers as he tried to gather.

04:45 PM

Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 10 minutes

Another free kick to Leicester, again hammered upfield. Northampton will look to play though...

04:45 PM

Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 9 minutes

The Saints scrum creaks but Juarno Augustus is able to extricate himself from the predicament.

Off goes Tommy Freeman! Outstanding from the full-back, weaving to the outside and fending away George Ford. He chips ahead deftly...but can't quite gather! Nearly something sensational from the youngster.

Freddie Steward then appears to take a shot to the jaw from Alex Mitchell, but no further check is called for.

04:43 PM

Leicester 0-3 Northampton, 8 minutes

That's less good from Biggar, getting chalk on his boots as he tries to keep the ball in play and also knocking it on.

But his forwards help him out, repelling Leicester's drive and then forcing a poor pass from Ben Youngs. Northampton scrum.

04:41 PM

PENALTY! Leicester 0-3 NORTHAMPTON (Dan Biggar penalty, 7 minutes)

Clean as you like from Biggar, with plenty to spare from 45-metres-or-so on the angle. Northampton strike first.

04:40 PM

Leicester 0-0 Northampton, 6 minutes

Leicester opt not to look for touch even from within their own 22, kicking high and long. Northampton reply in kind, and Freddie Burns is deemed to have been held in the tackle as he gets back to his feet and tries to go again. Penalty to Northampton...

And a first proper to-do of the afternoon, with both sets of players rushing in for some pushing at angry faces. Matthew Carley lays down the law as Dan Biggar calls for the kicking tee.

04:39 PM

Leicester 0-0 Northampton, 5 minutes

Right, how will Northampton's young propping pair? Not the best start - over-eager, and duly free-kicked for an early drive.

04:38 PM

Leicester 0-0 Northampton, 4 minutes

Strong defence from Leicester! Sam Matavesi finds Courtney Lawes with his dart, but Harry Wells wriggles his way through the centre to wrap himself around the ball, and earn the home side the scrum feed.

04:37 PM

Leicester 0-0 Northampton, 3 minutes

Northampton look energised. Juarno Augstus wins his collision as he carries strongly. Leicester in at the side of the ruck, and penalised.

Dan Biggar kicks to within about ten metres of the Leicester line. A first chance in the red zone.

04:36 PM

Leicester 0-0 Northampton, 2 minutes

Kelly's race is run! A huge blow for Leicester, who don't have natural centre cover on the bench. Freddie Burns is called for ahead of Nemani Nadolo - you assume he'll slip into inside centre. Unfortunate for the impressive Kelly - you'd suspect that will rule him out of any potential involvement with England this summer, too.

04:34 PM

Leicester 0-0 Northampton, 2 minutes

Alex Mitchell's clearance is not as long as hoped, but that's good from Northampton, Lewis Ludlam and Juarno Augustus with a decisive double-hit. Leicester are pushed back to halfway, with Dan Kelly struggling - he's just back from a hamstring injury and it may just have twinged again.

Leicester are penalised as they chase after a Ben Youngs box kick.

04:33 PM

Leicester 0-0 Northampton, 1 minute

A first touch for Tommy Freeman, who may be busy aerially today. Opposite number Freddie Steward is soon also doing some fetching from the air, exchanging with George Ford nicely.

Ford then launches one of his trademark spiral high hoists - which Freeman takes with aplomb.

04:32 PM

KICK OFF!

Leicester vs Northampton has begun!

04:32 PM

Match officials

Matthew Carley is the referee, with Stuart Terheege in his ear when required as the TMO. Jack Makepeace and Craig Maxwell-Keys are the assistants.

Leicester in the traditional colours, Northampton in white. George Ford will get things underway...

04:31 PM

Remembering Tiffany Youngs

A minute of applause to remember Tiffany Youngs, all inside Welford Road observing it well. Ben Youngs looks into the middle distance. An emotional occasion.

04:29 PM

Followed by Leicester

The Leicester players are greeted, as is tradition, by Ritchie Blackmore's riff and Ian Paice's driving drums. Ellis Genge looks pumped, unsurprisingly.

04:28 PM

Northampton emerge

Welford Road is positively bouncing. Leicester haven't lost at home in the league all season, and Lewis Ludlam looks ready for the challenge his side faces as he leads Northampton out. Dan Biggar strides out with considered purpose.

04:24 PM

Here we go!

The final fans have filtered in to fill the stands and Welford Road looks more than ready. Saracens are waiting - Leicester or Northampton?

04:20 PM

Ten minutes until kick-off...

It's a delightful afternoon in Leicester, and isn't it lovely to have Welford Road back hosting meaningful knockout Premiership rugby?

A fine day for some semi-final footy ☀️ pic.twitter.com/PamuEspW2L — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) June 11, 2022

04:19 PM

More from Steve Borthwick and Chris Boyd...

Daniel Schofield gathered both directors of rugby - along with Mark McCall and Tabai Matson - for a roundtable ahead of semi-final weekend. Which player from another team do the DORs think have stood out this year? Who do they want to see tour with England? That, and much more, in an extended chat belowP:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/rugby-union/2022/06/10/premiership-round-table-coaches-review-season-look-ahead-special/

04:15 PM

Steve Borthwick is next in front of the BT Sport microphone

"Everybody at Leicester Tigers is hurting right now. I don't think that hurt is going to go away. The whole Youngs family have been part of this club for decades. Our hearts go out to them.

"What I want my team to be is the very best that they can be. In sport, people are always trying to drag you to the next game or the game beyond. I just want the team to be the best of themselves today.

"I think we are all excited to be here. I am tremendously excited for our supporters. From the moment supporters were allowed back in, they have been so enormously helpful to this team. I think they are proud of their team because they see that the team cares. I want us to show our supporters just how much they care about this club."

04:13 PM

Tigers on the prowl

04:10 PM

Chris Boyd speaks to BT Sport

The Northampton Director of Rugby says of the two defeats to Leicester in the regular season: "We attacked poorly, we defended poorly, we let them dictate the pace of the game. This is a big occasion, but we need to impose our style on them.

On his young props: "It's not my area, but they tell me scrummaging is an eight-man gig. WE have a huge amount of confidence in the eight guys that we've got. The set-piece is crucial and we've put a lot of work into it this week.

"You want to use the emotion of the occasion, but at the end of the day you've got to keep your mind very clear."

His closing remark is to extend thoughts to the friends and family of Tiffany Youngs.

04:03 PM

Pre-match reading

Among the Saints substitutes today is Aaron Hinkley, another Under-20s standout who rather lost his way in his formative senior years. But the flanker has recaptured some of his best rugby since arriving at Franklin's Gardens on trial earlier this season - he told Charlie Morgan about where things went wrong, and why they are now going right:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/rugby-union/2022/06/09/aaron-hinkleys-unlikely-revival-bottom-ice-cream-tub-premiership/

03:59 PM

Team News - Northampton

There are four changes to the Northampton Saints side that started the final game of their regular season, three of which come in the pack. Converted back-row Emmanuel Iyogun will face a stern test of his scrummaging credentials at loosehead, while Ehren Painter will likewise be keen for a strong showing with Eddie Jones perhaps on the hunt for a tighthead or two to tour Australia.

Juarno Augustus returns to complete a back-row of enviable strength and balance – the age-group star has been revitalised under Chris Boyd and co., and his individual battle with compatriot Jasper Wiese could be rather punchy indeed.

03:58 PM

Team News - Leicester

A first Welford Road semi-final in several seasons for Leicester, and Steve Borthwick will be pleased to be able to utilise what looks to be close to his strongest possible side. Julian Montoya has been a real tone-setter all-season, and his availability is a boon, particularly with Nic Dolly absent at hooker. The Argentine and Tommy Reffell, set to tour South Africa with Wales this summer, will be chief nuisances at ruck time and look to slow Northampton ball.

Dan Kelly is another significant figure who is fit to return, balancing a versatile backline nicely in the 12 shirt, with Nemani Nadolo withheld and ready to inject some power in the second half. After a tough week for the family, it is good news that Ben Youngs is able to start at scrum-half on what will be an emotional day.

03:44 PM

Remembering Tiffany Youngs

Clearly there are far more important things than the result of today's match. And no clearer was that emphasised than with the tragic news that Tiffany Youngs, wife of Leicester legend Tom Youngs, died this week after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Today the Tigers and wider rugby family will remember her.

Ahead of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, there will be a minute of applause in memory of Tiffany Youngs.



Whether you are in the stands, on the sofa or at the local, please join us at 4.30pm to honour the heroic life of Tiff. pic.twitter.com/O1vnIlz0Vn — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) June 10, 2022

03:36 PM

Saints out to exorcise their Leicester demons

Northampton are in no doubt that they will need to put in their best performance of the season if they are to shock arch-rivals Leicester today.

The Saints made it into the play-offs thanks to a fine run of form that saw them leap from ninth to fourth to grab the last semi-final spot. Their reward is an away tie at the Tigers - easily the best team of the regular season.

As if to emphasise the size of the task facing the visitors to Welford Road, in their two matches so far this campaign the Tigers have mauled the Saints 55-26 at Franklin's Garden and 35-20 at Leicester.

But for Northampton forwards coach Phil Dowson those defeats have to serve as lessons from which his side can learn today as they target a first Premiership final appearance since their title-winning 2013-14 campaign.

"We have taken a hiding twice (against Leicester), and they have been chastening experiences, particularly in a local derby," Dowson, who will succeed Chris Boyd as Saints' rugby director this summer, said.

"We have to learn our lessons from that and it is clear for us in terms of getting our game on the field and dealing with their very aggressive and dominant performances. How we manage to get ourselves into the game is integral to the success of our game-plan. We have to be physical and we have to be disciplined.

"The derbies are incredibly special, and playing in a semi-final is also an incredibly special occasion. We've had two East Midlands derbies this season, and we haven't been brilliant in them."

But for all the worry that the Saints are up against the Premiership's unstoppable force, Dowson said his side is excited about it can achieve. Saints secured their play-off spot on the back of six victories in their last seven Premiership games and take a good run of form into today's do-or-die clash.

Lewis Ludlam of Northampton Saints dives over for their tenth try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Newcastle Falcons at Franklin's Gardens on June 04, 2022 in Northampton, England. - GETTY IMAGES

"It feels pretty special. We have worked hard to give ourselves an opportunity in a semi-final, and it's exciting," he said. "We have put a run together, and that is what we had to do with the position we found ourselves in.

"It is clear as day when you are sat in ninth position that you have to start winning some games.

"That put a little bit of pressure on us, and the players responded in a brilliant way. Some of our performances have been excellent, and we are in a position now where we can have a crack at it."