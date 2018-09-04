Leicester Tigers sack head coach Matt O'Connor after just one match in fastest ever Premiership dismissal

Leicester Tigers have sacked head coach Matt O’Connor after just one match, the quickest dismissal ever seen in Premiership rugby history.

O’Connor took charge of Leicester in April 2017 following a spell with the club as a player, but he leaves the role just two days after their humbling 40-6 opening-weekend defeat against Exeter Chiefs. No other coach has been dismissed so quickly following the start of the new season, representing a complete breakdown of trust in the Australian's ability to lead Leicester back into the Premiership top four after missing out last season for the first time in 14 years.

Reports of discontent at Welford Road emerged in the wake of the humbling loss at Sandy Park, but few expected Leicester to make such a swift decision given how young the new season is.

With O’Connor dismissed, assistant coach and former full-back Geordan Murphy will take interim charge of the first team alongside coaches Mark Bakewell, Boris Stankovich and Brett Deacon.

Leicester Tigers club chairman Peter Tom said: “Matt was appointed head coach in April 2017 on the basis of his previous Premiership experience and his knowledge of the club. But we believe the time is right to make this change in the best interests of the Tigers moving forward.

“We would like to thank Matt for his hard work and commitment to the club in two spells at Welford Road, and we wish him and his family well for the future.

“As a club, Leicester Tigers will always aspire to challenge for major honours in the incredibly competitive arena of professional elite club rugby and everyone at the club will fully support Geordan and the management group in driving the team forward.

“Geordan knows the expectations and ambitions of the Tigers as well as anyone after more than 20 years here as player and coach, and we wish him and the team the very best for the challenges ahead.”

O’Connor replaced Aaron Mauger 17 months ago when the Kiwi’s promising interim reign after Richard Cockerill’s exit was suddenly ended, but he has a win ratio of just 50 per cent after tasting victory in 19 of his 38 matches in charge - a record that is simply not good enough for a club that has won the Premiership title an unrivalled 10 times and expects success.