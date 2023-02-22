Leicester Tigers recruit Eddie Jones' right-hand man Dan McKellar to be new head coach

Assistant coach Dan McKellar during Australia rugby squad training at the UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin - Eain Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Dan McKellar will be named as the new Leicester Tigers head coach from the start of the 2023-24 season.

The 46-year-old has been part of Australia’s backroom set-up since 2021, having previously been head coach of the Brumbies, with whom he won Super Rugby Australia in 2020.

Leicester players were told of the appointment on Tuesday just after McKellar informed Rugby Australia of his decision. The following day, the Wallabies confirmed news of his resignation. Although Eddie Jones had been eager to retain the services of McKellar, it now appears as though the latter will be able to coordinate pre-season at Leicester over the coming summer rather than working at the 2023 World Cup.

The beginning of the 2023-24 Premiership campaign is understood to be scheduled for the weekend of October 14, giving McKellar months to ingrain his methods and assemble a new coaching team at Tigers.

Leicester will need to undertake a drastic revamp of their coaching team. Having lost both Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield, their defensive guru, before Christmas, they will also see Richard Wigglesworth and Aled Walters join the England staff at the end of the current campaign.

Wigglesworth is currently interim head coach, while Walters is head of physical performance. Tom Harrison, their highly-regarded scrum coach, is a potential replacement for outgoing England assistant Richard Cockerill. Petrus du Plessis resigned from his post as Australia scrum coach at the same time as McKellar.

Leicester’s search for a new figurehead has placed great value on Test match experience, with Michael Cheika and Rassie Erasmus also thought to be candidates. It is understood that the current attributes of the Tigers playing squad has been considered in order to minimise turnover among the squad. Jack van Poortvliet, Freddie Steward, Dan Kelly and George Martin are among a number of players that have recently extended their contracts

McKellar’s reputation as a set-piece specialist, with a penchant for lineout detail, would appear to make him an ideal successor for Borthwick. He is renowned as a hands-on coach, which is thought to be a plus, and has reportedly compared notes with Borthwick over the years on the subject of lineout strategy. Andrea Pinchen, the Leicester Tigers chief executive, has continually stressed her reluctance for there to be any sort of transition period at Welford Road. She has also indicated that Borthwick would be consulted over the recruitment process.

Leicester have endured an unprecedented season in 2022-23, seeing Borthwick and Sinfield leave in December. A 24-18 victory over Saracens on Sunday breathed new life into their title defence. Though they remain in eighth, having lost seven of 14 matches, they are just three points short of the play-off places.