Leicester Tigers announce Michael Cheika as Dan McKellar’s replacement

Michael Cheika will assume responsibilities immediately - AP/Pavel Golovkin

Michael Cheika has been confirmed as the new head coach of Leicester Tigers, just five days after Dan McKellar’s departure.

Cheika, who was head coach of Argentina at last year’s World Cup and has previously overseen the Wallabies, will assume responsibilities immediately and be present on the first day of pre-season this coming Monday.

Telegraph Sport revealed both the exit of McKellar and the fact that Cheika, long admired by Tigers for his combative nature, had been a leading candidate to step into the role.

“Honestly, I wasn’t looking at the Premiership and didn’t have the desire to coach in it until Leicester Tigers came to me,” Cheika said. “But, the opportunity to coach at Tigers and lead this group of players turned my head.”

“I want this to be my best coaching yet. I want the preparation and the way we lead the team, to be at my best level. If I can bring my best level, other people will bring their best level and good things will start to happen around us.

“Everybody can see that it is a top-quality roster the club has. I am not going to lie and say I know every single one of them down to their bones but that’s what I will do over the next few months, to learn how to get the best out of them.

“But the roster is only paper. It’s now about how the team gels, how to put these really good players and characters together and get them playing in a way that they love it and a way they love going out there, together, and representing Leicester Tigers.”

Andrea Pinchen, the chief executive of Leicester Tigers, explained that Cheika had been installed after “detailed and very honest conversations” over recent days. Telegraph Sport understands that the new recruit was strongly endorsed by Julián Montoya, who captained the Pumas during Cheika’s tenure, which featured away wins over England and the All Blacks.

“We are very pleased to be able to appoint someone of Michael’s experience and history with success to the role of Head Coach,” Pinchen added.

“He has, over more than two decades, achieved great success in winning trophies but also developing players, developing coaches and galvanising groups to be the best they can be.

“We want that, we need that and believe Michael is the right person to take this team, this club back to where we know we should be.

“I also accept that the past week is not what fans expected, and nor did we, but the decisions we have made are for the long-term benefit of Leicester Tigers and after lengthy, detailed and very honest conversations with Michael in recent days, we are on the same page about what is now necessary to see this club back on top.”

Cheika has become Leicester’s 12th head coach in the professional era and the fifth Australian of that group, following Bob Dwyer, Pat Howard, Matt O’Connor and McKellar.

His last club role was as director of rugby at NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu in Japan and he has previously enjoyed great success at club level, leading Leinster to their first Heineken Cup title in 2009 – against Leicester – and also guiding the Waratahs to a Super Rugby title in 2014 with a dramatic victory over the Crusaders.

Leicester will be hoping that Cheika can improve on last season’s disappointing eighth-place finish, with the club also knocked out of the Champions in the round of 16. He becomes the club’s fifth permanent figurehead since Richard Cockerill’s departure at the start of 2017, a period that has also seen two caretakers in Aaron Mauger and Richard Wigglesworth.

The aim will be for the 57-year-old to provide much-needed stability following the relatively short tenures of McKellar, Steve Borthwick – who won the league title in 2022 before being appointed by England – Geordan Murphy and O’Connor.

Tigers announced on Wednesday that Dan Palmer, the club’s scrum coach, had resigned from his role as a result of McKellar’s exit from the club. The club also confirmed that “all other assistant coaches and performance staff, as announced earlier this month, have commenced work on the 2024-25 season”.

That set-up includes Peter Hewat, Leicester’s new attack coach who the club announced had signed on to work with McKellar, only a few days before parting ways with the head coach.