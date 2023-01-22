Leicester in talks for two more signings before January transfer window deadline

John Percy
·2 min read
Brendan Rodgers - Leicester in talks for two more signings before January transfer window deadline - Action Images /Matthew Childs
Brendan Rodgers - Leicester in talks for two more signings before January transfer window deadline - Action Images /Matthew Childs

Brendan Rodgers is targeting two new signings this week as he prepares for a potentially pivotal month in Leicester’s season.

Rodgers has completed the £17 million capture of FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen and wants to sign a centre-half and right-winger before the transfer window closes.

Leicester’s initial approach for Stoke defender Harry Souttar has been rejected, but talks are expected to resume early this week over a potential deal.

Negotiations have broken down with Fiorentina over a £25 million move for Nico González so Leicester are now considering Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete, who is currently on loan at Lyon.

Leicester face resurgent Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal in February and Rodgers is keen to see reinforcements before the deadline.

“The club is working hard behind the scenes to do that, so hopefully before the window shuts we can bring some more players in,” he said. “If we can get some fresh faces in and get some players back [from injury] everything will be ok.

“We have to continue the fight, look to keep improving every day and make every game count. We’re into the second part of the season and you have to start well, be strong and aggressive and you've got to also have the composure to play football.”

James Maddison made his first appearance in 11 weeks as a second-half substitute and is in line to start Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Walsall.

“I think the supporters recognise the importance he has to how the team plays, and what he's brought to us particularly in the last 18 months,” said Rodgers.

“It's just great to have him back because he's got so much quality and makes things happen for us.”

Leicester remain perilously close to the relegation zone yet did produce a response against an excellent Brighton team.

Brighton took the lead through Japan international Kaoru Mitoma before Leicester’s goals from Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes.

Evan Ferguson, a substitute, equalised for Brighton two minutes from the end and manager Roberto de Zerbi has refused to rule out the prospect of European football next season.

“I think we are able and ready to fight to arrive [in Europe],” he said. “At the moment it’s clear we are a good team, we believe in ourselves and we are strong.

“It is important for the second part of the season that we are able to fight for the high position.”

