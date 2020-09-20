Leicester sign Cengiz Under on loan from Roma

Leicester City have completed the signing of winger Cengiz Under on a season-long loan from Roma.

It is reported Brendan Rodgers' team have paid an initial £2.7million loan fee and hold an option to buy the Turkey international for around £22m.

Under has spent three years with Roma after joining them in 2017 from Istanbul Basaksehir, though he only started 42 Serie A games over that period.

"I can't wait to go to Leicester and start training," Under told his new club's website.

"I've always wanted to play in England and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League.

"I will try to help my team-mates on the pitch and off the pitch and I believe that I can improve my performance every day. I think I am fast and can create lots of chances for my colleagues.

"I feel very good because my best friend plays for Leicester City. I am very happy to be able to play with [Turkey team-mate] Caglar [Soyuncu] and I always watched Leicester's games because of him."

Rodgers had discussed the impending arrival of Under on Friday, stating his belief the 23-year-old will offer something different due to his creativity.

"He's a very good player," Rodgers said. "We need a different type of attacking player. Having watched him, he's clearly a talented player.

"We have pace and power at the top end, but we also need some more football in there.

"We need someone who can beat someone in a one-v-one, we need someone who can break down defences who are organised, when it's tight."

Leicester beat West Brom in their opening Premier League match of the new season and host Burnley on Sunday looking to make it two wins from two.