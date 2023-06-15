Leicester set to name Manchester City treble winner as new boss

Enzo Maresca, Assistant Manager of Manchester City, poses for a photograph with Rodolfo Borrell, Assistant Manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, and Manel Estiarte, Assistant Manager of Manchester City, on the Open-Top Bus during the Manchester City trophy parade on June 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. - Next Leicester City manager: Manchester City treble winner Enzo Maresca set to be named as new boss - Lexey Ilsley/Manchester City

Leicester City are closing in on the appointment of Manchester City’s Enzo Maresca as their new head coach, as the club prepares for the Championship.

Maresca is the No. 1 target to take over at the King Power Stadium after impressing in talks with Leicester’s chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and Jon Rudkin, the director of football.

One of Pep Guardiola’s first-team coaches at this season’s treble winners, Maresca is highly regarded at the club and will be cleared to take the job as Leicester’s new manager.

Leicester were relegated from the Premier League last month and have interviewed a number of other candidates, including Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker.

But Maresca is understood to have produced an outstanding interview in which he outlined his philosophy and vision for Leicester’s future. Telegraph Sport first revealed he was a leading contender on June 5.

It is understood that Leicester have sought the opinion of Esteban Cambiasso, their former player who is close to the club hierarchy.

Maresca has earned a reputation at City as the next member of Guardiola’s backroom staff who could become a No. 1 following Mikel Arteta’s move to Arsenal. Southampton wanted the former midfielder earlier this year but he was determined to complete the season with City.

The 43-year-old has previous experience of management in Italy with Parma, but he was sacked after just 14 matches in charge.

Maresca will take charge of a club in transition, with the squad facing a major overhaul over the summer following relegation.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are targets for Premier League clubs while Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ayoze Perez and Ryan Bertrand have departed as free agents.

The futures of Wilfred Ndidi and Timothy Castagne are also uncertain as they have just over a year left on their current contracts.

