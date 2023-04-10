Leicester appoint Dean Smith as new manager after Jesse Marsch talks collapse - NMC Pool/Andy Hooper

Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Dean Smith as manager with assistants Craig Shakespeare and former Chelsea and England captain John Terry in their bid to save the club’s Premier League status.

Smith, along with former Leicester manager Shakespeare, and Terry, will take the relegation-threatened club until the end of the season, starting with a daunting trip to title challengers Manchester City on Saturday. Terry, 42, was working at the Chelsea academy having previously coached at Aston Villa with Smith.

Smith said: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season. The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.

“Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instil belief in the team and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players this week. Saturday will be a big test, but it’s the kind of occasion that reminds us all what it means to be a Premier League club, competing on the biggest stages against the best players in the world. I know we’ll be well supported by our travelling fans. We have to connect with that and give them a performance they can be proud of. We go there positive, looking for points.”

Leicester approached Smith after a turbulent five days in which candidates have come and gone, including the former Leeds United manager, Jesse Marsch.

The American coach ruled himself out of contention the morning after watching Leicester lose to Bournemouth on Saturday. The feeling at the club is that the players need a jolt to get them out of a mood of complacency that has engulfed a squad that believes it will not go down. But with one point in their last eight games that is the direction they are heading.

Leicester will reassess Smith and Shakespeare at the end of the season depending on whether they retain their Premier League status. The process was led by owner Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha; Susan Whelan, the chief executive of the family’s King Power duty free empire; and director of football Jon Rudkin.

The signs are not promising for Leicester. Having sacked Brendan Rodgers they lost that crucial game to Bournemouth under interim coach Adam Sadler and now have injury concerns over Harvey Barnes as well as long-term absentee Youri Tielemans. There is a mood that the players have responded poorly to adversity and that too much of the blame has been apportioned elsewhere.

The next decision will be crucial for the Leicester hierarchy. In 2019, they were able to take Rodgers from Celtic mid-season although that kind of status seems beyond them now and they are recruiting a coach in a market where many appointments have already been made in the bottom half of the table by clubs nervous about Premier League survival. The managerial interviews took place in London last Thursday with Srivaddhanaprabha having flown to Britain to take a full role in the process.