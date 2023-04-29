Leicester are off the bottom and have WSL survival on their mind

Hannah Cain of Leicester City Women and Janina Leitzig of Leicester City Women celebrate after the Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women's Super League game at King Power Stadium - Getty Images/Plumb Images

While a four-way title race is gripping the attention at the top of the table, an equally nail-biting four-team battle has been intensifying at the bottom as under-pressure sides fight to avoid the Women’s Super League’s single relegation place.

The main protagonists in making the scrap to stay up competitive have been Leicester City, who had no points on the board when they sacked manager Lydia Bedford in early November and replaced her with Willie Kirk, and were still without a point until mid-January.

Since then they have looked increasingly capable of pulling off a great escape and moved off the foot of the table with a 4-0 victory over Liverpool.

It was Leicester’s second win on the bounce and lifted them above Reading and Brighton, who drew 2-2 at fourth-bottom Tottenham Hotspur.

Just three points now separate those four sides. “Everybody has talked about us being under pressure, and we are, and we’ve told the players they’re under pressure,” said Kirk, whose side were playing for the first time since April 2.

“Every time we’ve done that, they’ve responded.” Leicester appeared full of energy and, although their first two goals – scored by Wales duo Josie Green and Carrie Jones – both came via heavy deflections, they were more than worthy of victory.

They were dangerous at set-pieces and went 3-0 up when Ashleigh Plumptre headed in from a corner, before Missy Goodwin’s late header completed the tally.

Ashleigh Plumptre of Leicester City Women celebrates scoring the third goal for Leicester City Women with team mates during the Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Getty Images/Plumb Images

The result extended Liverpool’s wait for a first away victory in the league this season, and with trips to defending champions Chelsea and in-form Aston Villa now their only remaining away fixtures, they face the prospect of going an entire campaign without winning on the road.

Matt Beard, the Liverpool manager, said: “We were outfought, outworked and outrun. I’m big enough to take responsibility for performances, but the players have to take responsibility for today.”

Brighton twice led against Spurs through Elisabeth Terland and Lee Geum-min, only for Bethany England’s double to rescue a point. Saturday’s results will have been a concern for Reading, the new basement side, who face second-placed Manchester City away from home on Sunday.