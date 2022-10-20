Leicester moves off bottom of EPL with 2-0 win over Leeds

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Harvey Barnes scored his sixth goal in as many games against Leeds to secure a 2-0 win for Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday.

Victory eased growing pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers and extended Leeds’ winless run to seven, leaving it above the drop zone on goal difference only.

Barnes' strike added to Robin Koch’s early own goal as Leicester climbed off the foot of the table and into 19th place, just above Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch has seen Leeds slip down the Premier League and he faced the wrath of furious traveling fans after what was, ultimately, a meek surrender.

Leicester took the lead after 16 minutes when Dennis Praet's low cross was turned in by Koch.

The visitors responded well and when Youri Tielemans’ shot was charged down Luis Sinisterra launched a quick break with the Foxes’ defenders in desperate pursuit.

The forward appeared to lose the ball on the edge of the area but it fell kindly for him to curl onto the top of the bar.

A minute later Crysencio Summerville curled wide and Leicester briefly looked ragged until Barnes made it 2-0 10 minutes before the break.

Excellent work from Praet won the ball, which rolled for Jamie Vardy to back heel to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on the edge of the area. He found the unmarked Barnes and the winger steered in his third goal of the season.

