Leicester lurk as Callum Hudson-Odoi tells Chelsea he wants to leave on loan

Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts. The winger was not even named on the bench when Chelsea opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday. Hudson-Odoi has struggled for opportunities under Thomas Tuchel and he believes that a move would increase his chances of playing regularly.

Leicester and Southampton are two of the clubs who are interested in signing Hudson-Odoi on loan. Chelsea are interested in signing the Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana this summer and are willing to bid £85m for the Frenchman, but they are yet to indicate that they will offer Hudson-Odoi to the Midlands club as part of that deal.

Tuchel’s decision not to include the forward against Everton was a surprise given that Chelsea are short of attacking options. They have loaned Romelu Lukaku to Internazionale, while Timo Werner was also not involved against Everton. Werner is believed to be close to joining RB Leipzig on loan.

Yet there was still no place for Hudson-Odoi, who was not carrying an injury. The 21-year-old was surprised at his omission by Tuchel, who has not been shy to criticise the player’s application.

Part of the frustration for Hudson-Odoi, who almost joined Borussia Dortmund on loan last year, is that he has not had a run in his favourite position. He wants to play on the left of Chelsea’s front three, but Tuchel has often used him as a right wing-back.

Tuchel has clearly decided that he cannot rely on Hudson-Odoi, who has struggled to find his best form since recovering from a serious achilles injury in 2019.

It has been difficult for Hudson-Odoi, who came through Chelsea’s academy, to live up to the hype since being handed a lucrative five-year deal in September 2019. That contract was preceded by Bayern Munich trying to sign the winger.

Meanwhile West Ham have failed with an attempt to sign another of Chelsea’s academy stars on loan. West Ham enquired about a deal for Conor Gallagher, but were told that the midfielder is not interested in leaving Stamford Bridge. Gallagher, who impressed on loan at Crystal Palace last season, made his Chelsea debut after coming off the bench against Everton.

West Ham are keen to improve his options in attacking midfield. They are willing to listen to offers for Saïd Benrahma and Nikola Vlasic. Nottingham Forest have shown an interest in Benrahma following their promotion from the Championship.