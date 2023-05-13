Dorian West, the Sale Sharks coach, looks on during the Heineken Champions Cup match against Ospreys on January 23, 2022 - Leicester legend Dorian West has no sympathy for Tigers over Chris Ashton affair - Getty Images/David Rogers

What is it like to plot the downfall of a club where you are considered a legend? That is the position in which Dorian West finds himself on Sunday, with the Sale forwards coach preparing for a Premiership semi-final tussle with Leicester Tigers, the club with which the former hooker made over 200 appearances and won back-to-back European cups.

It is not new ground for West, however. Although the World Cup winner still lives in Leicestershire, he left the Tigers in 2004 upon retiring as a player and has never returned in a coaching capacity. Since then, he has marshalled the forwards at Northampton and Sale, winning the 2014 Premiership title with the former and arriving at the Sharks in 2018.

“I've been away from Leicester a long time – since 2004 – had my 11 years at Northampton and then here,” West tells Telegraph Sport. “And across that time they've always been there or thereabouts as one of the best teams in the league. So it's something I'm quite used to.

“I've been coaching for a long time now and I've never coached at Leicester – I've always been at teams near the top of the table competing with them! Where I live, it's a close community and the people who support rugby support me, I suppose, rather than the Tigers. Wherever I've been, my close friends and family have always supported me and the club I've been at, so it's not strange.

“We had some brilliant times when I was a player at the Tigers. It was my club, I knew everybody there when I was growing up because I joined the club at 15. I played in the youth team and then moved up. It is a big part of my life and some of my best mates are the lads I played with – and they always will be. I've got fond memories of that club and it's a fantastic time that we had there.”

This weekend, however, West's allegiances lie with his adopted home in the North West. And, with buoyant Sale on the cusp of a first Premiership final since their last title in 2006, the Sharks' forwards coach is under no illusions as to what got them here – graft.

“We're just a hard-working bunch of lads and we knew we needed to improve over the past couple of years,” West says. “We've put a lot of time and effort in – it helps when the gaffer is a forward himself, who prides himself on the set-piece. So we get some good time on the training pitch to work things out. But the main thing is the attitude and the desire of the lads to work things out, to dominate the game.”

Sale laid down a marker for their Premiership credentials on one of the darkest days of Richard Wigglesworth's tenure as interim head coach as Leicester, when the Sharks demolished Leicester 40-5 in Salford last December. West's charges ran riot up front but the forwards coach is not expecting the same this Sunday, with the reigning champions back to full strength and their inspirational captain, Julián Montoya, at the helm.

“They were missing a few players but they still had a decent side out,” West says. “We know it's going to be a different occasion here. They have some players who have come into form and they are playing well.

“Traditionally, they're good front-rowers, aren't they, the Argentinians? We know what [Montoya] does, he's a very good player – good set-piece. We had an extra hit out against him when we trained against Argentina in the autumn. He's someone who is well respected within the game and our team so we know we'll need to be at our best.”

What has been different this week, however, is the furore surrounding the rescinded red card of Chris Ashton. The Leicester wing has not been selected although now technically available for the fixture, but does West sympathise at all with the Tigers, who had the appeal hearing delayed by the Rugby Football Union until the last minute?

“None at all!” he says with a wry smile. “They will have known what their team is. It's all just white noise. They'll be a good side whoever they bring. We'll need to be at our best.”

West expects a vociferous crowd at the sold-out AJ Bell Stadium, with plenty of travelling support. Despite moving across enemy lines with both Northampton and Sale, however, Leicester fans have never really got stuck into him on match day.

“Generally not,” West says. “A fair few of them still know that I live in the area. I didn't even get it when I was at Northampton. I think a lot of the fans remember what we did when we were playing and the commitment we put into the club. But the game moves on. As do we.”