Leicester’s journey from eight per cent chance of making play-offs to title contenders

Leicester Tigers

Eight per cent. In January, after a narrow East Midlands derby defeat – the fourth Premiership game of Richard Wigglesworth’s tenure as interim Leicester head coach – the Tigers' chances of reaching the play-offs at the end of this season were rated at just eight per cent by Oval Insights, the analytics gurus that masterminded Leicester’s rags-to-riches title win last season.

Leicester had been virtually written off – even by some of their own – and not without reason. A month prior, the Tigers lost both of their lead coaches – Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield – to England, and Wigglesworth was still playing. Suddenly, the most-capped Premiership player of all time was plunged into the deep end, with many believing that the mid-season departure of two coaches – a rarity in rugby – would be too great a challenge to overcome for the inexperienced, albeit gifted, rookie.

Yet, this Sunday, Leicester will travel to the AJ Bell Stadium to face Sale in the Premiership semi-finals having defied those odds, winning six of their last seven Premiership matches. The Tigers’ hopes of retaining the Premiership title which they won in such ravishing fashion last season still glimmer – but it all started with that eight per cent.

“After the Northampton game, we were in eighth,” Wigglesworth says. "There were two really important games coming up in the way they looked at it – away at Gloucester and London Irish. We pinpointed there would be a swing if we got over the line in them.

“Plastering it over a whiteboard would probably have been a bit old school but we had to address it because it was on social media and you’d be pretending lads hadn’t seen it if we didn’t. We addressed it [by asking] ‘how good would this be?’ and then we went to work. We addressed it by trying to fix some rugby stuff and going to work – that’s what this group do best.

“I might have texted James Tozer [Oval Insights’ co-founder] a few choice words, though. I’ll remind him of that.”

Richard Wigglesworth

Turning it around, as far as sporting U-turns go, was relatively straightforward. Not easy, but straightforward. After plugging the coaching gaps – Danny Wilson arrived as a line-out consultant and Matt Everard stepped up to lead the defence – Wigglesworth, a grafter by nature, challenged his players to match him. After all, the former scrum-half was once one of them, so the boss gave his players the tools they needed and demanded that they work assiduously with them. They did.

“We’re a working class club,” Wigglesworth says. “There are other places that stand on the rooftops and shout about how well they’re doing and how they’re doing it. We’re about work. You see the building we’re sitting in now [at the training ground]. It’s not flash. It’s not new. It’s designed to work. The players come in, get on with things, and try to get better. That’s what was installed by Steve a few years ago.

“The players sorted it. Who goes out and does the work? Who decided they weren’t going to let the [two departures] affect them? It was the players – they picked it up and ran with it. I said they were going to have to grab it, lead it, push it, do more, and how much better that was going to feel – and they’ve done it.

“I can’t say we’ve had too many days since that point where they have not pitched up and given absolutely everything. That’s not normal.”

According to full-back Freddie Steward, however, Wigglesworth is too modest.

‘The best thing about him is that he has not changed’

“A lot of credit is to the coaching staff – and Wiggy, in particular,” Steward says. “He won’t take any credit, he will say it is the players, but he became this leader and talisman for us and took a hold of it. Since then you have seen a group of players who have united and fought for each other. It almost galvanised us.

“The best thing about Wiggy is that he hasn’t changed one bit from player to coach – and that’s why it's been so easy for us. He is just Wiggy; the Wiggy that we have known and played with. That’s what’s so organic about it. He makes the players want to play for him because he’s our mate Wiggy the player, but he's also a phenomenal coach. He’s so specific... and he’s so competitive – that’s the bit the players really enjoy.”

Although there was no peripeteia, the victory at Clermont Auvergne at the beginning of the year sticks in Wigglesworth’s mind. Gripped by an injury crisis and after phone conversations with Alex Sanderson – his mate from Saracens and his opposite number against Sale on Sunday – Stuart Lancaster - the former England coach - and Borthwick, Wigglesworth took an inexperienced group to central France and stormed the Stade Marcel Michelin. That was the moment he knew that he had the most auspicious of blank canvases on which to layer his rugby expertise.

“That was the game where I knew how special the group was because they went out there, without a whole host of players, and played with an energy and a desire whereby you were watching in awe; this group, to go to a hostile environment, and produce that...” Wigglesworth says.

“That’s when you knew there was something special in the group. We had two really tight losses after that, but those were through rugby stuff that I needed to help them with, because that was my job. But they were holding up their end of the bargain with how they were working.”

The “rugby stuff” is subtle. One marked difference in the Tigers’ strategy, however, has been their ruthlessness in the red zone. After that loss to Northampton, Leicester averaged just three points per visit to the opposition’s 22; now that figure stands at 4.2, a 40 per cent increase in attacking efficiency. Handre Pollard, their marquee fly-half, finding his feet is not unrelated, either.

Handre Pollard

Now, Sale await. Even with the storm that Wigglesworth has had to weather, however, and with this potentially his last Leicester match, nothing less than a win in his native North West will be acceptable.

“The club doesn’t do losing semi-finals as a success,” he says. “One day, we’ll be able to look back on a season no one will ever have again and know we’ve learned loads and grown from it. Can we take that as a success? Absolutely. But is it a success losing a semi-final? Absolutely not.”

Only six of the previous 37 Premiership semi-finals have fallen the way of the away side. That’s just 16 per cent. If this season tells us anything, however, it is that Leicester love being written off.