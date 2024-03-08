Leicester face big points deduction on Premier League return for spending breach

Leicester also face sanctions from the EFL - PA/Robbie Stephenson

Leicester City are set to be charged by the Premier League this month for an alleged breach of financial controls, with the Championship club facing a hefty points deduction upon their return to the top division.

The delay in the sanction is a consequence of Leicester’s relegation last May taking place before new rules were introduced at the Premier League’s AGM following the end of last season.

At that meeting the 20 clubs, including those three newly promoted, decided that any profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) breaches had to be concluded within the same season of the relevant accounts being submitted.

Telegraph Sport has learned that if Leicester had stayed in the Premier League for this current season they would have been compelled to file their accounts by December 31 in order for the process to be completed in time. As it stands, the club’s audited accounts for 2022-23 have only just been submitted.

It is understood that, if Leicester were still in the top division, they would have faced a similar charge to those laid against Everton and Nottingham Forest in January and within the scope of the 2023-24 season.

Leicester are currently league leaders in the Championship but are facing a Football League (EFL) punishment in the future after allegedly breaching the permitted losses of £83 million over a three-year period.

Manager Enzo Maresca said ahead of his side’s match against Hull City on Sunday: “I am being told the same that you can read everywhere. In this moment, it’s not something I am paying attention to.

“I think we have to be focused. At the same time, it’s something we don’t like but we have 10 more games and that’s the most important thing for us. In the next days, weeks, we will see what happens. It’s something I can’t control.”

Club also further sanctions from EFL

The Premier League is believed to be recommending a big points deduction as punishment, which would have a serious impact on their season. Leicester’s case will be heard by an independent commission.

Leicester’s charge is expected to be confirmed in the next few weeks. It is accepted that this is an unusual position that the Premier League finds itself, having to punish a club currently in the division below, but rule changes should mean no similar action arises in the future.

Leicester are also facing further sanctions from the EFL, which is currently assessing the financial submissions of its clubs. Earlier this week it emerged that Leicester successfully argued against having EFL measures imposed on their finances this season.

The EFL’s own reporting unit applied for the club to operate under a business plan for this season after financial information submitted in November raised concerns. In the event, Leicester defeated that measure.

Leicester are expected to publish their official accounts for 2022-23 later this month, with further losses expected. Last year they announced record losses of £92.5 million for 2021-22. Regardless of the possible punishment in the event of promotion, Leicester will come under pressure to raise funds with the sales of players before the end of the financial year on June 30.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, the midfielder, has been a target for Brighton and Fulham this season while there is likely to be interest in full-back James Justin, a senior England international.

Leicester could bring in further funds through sponsorship and progress in the FA Cup, with the quarter-final at Chelsea next weekend.

The club declined to comment.