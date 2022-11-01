Leicester exhibition to showcase works by 140 artists

The show will feature painting, photography, textiles, ceramics, and glass

An exhibition of works by 140 artists is to take place at a Leicester museum.

The Leicester Society of Artists' (LSA) annual exhibition is due to run at Newarke Houses in Leicester from Friday until 18 December.

The show will feature painting, photography, textiles, ceramics, and glass from artists across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Lis Naylor, who is curating the show, said: "I've seen the work coming through and the standard is so high.

"It really is exceptional."

'Privilege'

The annual exhibition has been running since 1881.

Mrs Naylor said the show included artists who had exhibited internationally and three artists who had featured in Portrait Artist of the Year.

"There's tremendous enthusiasm for this exhibition," she said.

"It's a real privilege to see this work."

Artists were given the opportunity of submitting a work about refugees

Exhibiting artists were given the option of showcasing a work about refugees.

One of those who responded to the theme was Kaye Axon, an artist studying fine art at De Montfort University, who won the LSA Student Award.

She submitted a work that contained the colours of the Ukrainian and Ugandan flags.

"I am so excited to have had this opportunity," she said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.