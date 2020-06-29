Leicester forced into local lockdown to combat surge in Covid-19 cases

Leicester will endure the country’s first local lockdown, with schools shutting for most children and re-opened shops forced to close again, as restrictions are strengthened and continued for two weeks in a bid to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Non-essential stores will close from Tuesday with schools shut to all but a small group of children from Thursday in a series of measures announced by the health secretary, Matt Hancock, to quell coronavirus infections – which swelled by nearly 900 in a fortnight.

It means the city of more than 300,000 people will have to wait while the rest of England enjoys new freedoms, including the reopening of pubs and restaurants from 4 July, on what has been labelled “Super Saturday”. Non-essential shops, which were only allowed to reopen earlier this month as part of lockdown easing, will have to shut again. The new measures in Leicester will be reviewed in a fortnight, Hancock said.

The move came after an alarming rise in infections, with Leicester accounting for around one in 10 of all coronavirus cases in the past week. Hancock met with local leaders in Leicester on Monday afternoon to discuss the plans, followed by Boris Johnson chairing a cross-government Covid-19 operations committee. Leicester’s Labour mayor earlier hit out at the government’s handling of the outbreak in the city, describing Downing Street’s plans as hastily “cobbled together”.

Addressing the Commons at around 9pm in an unusually late statement – which was delayed by several hours – Hancock told MPs: “Given the growing outbreak in Leicester, we cannot recommend that the easing of the national lockdown, set to take place on 4 July, happens in Leicester.

“Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary, and having discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we’ve made some difficult – but important – decisions.

“We’ve decided that from tomorrow [Tuesday], non-essential retail will have to close and, as children have been particularly impacted by this outbreak, schools will also need to close from Thursday, staying open for vulnerable children and children of critical workers as they did throughout.

“Unfortunately, the clinical advice is that the relaxation of shielding measures due on 6 July cannot now take place in Leicester. We recommend to people in Leicester: stay at home as much as you can. And we recommend against all but essential travel to, from and within Leicester.

“We’ll monitor closely adherence to social distancing rules and we’ll take further steps if that’s what’s necessary.”

The local measures would be kept under review, he said, adding that they would not be imposed for any longer than necessary. They will be reviewed in two weeks’ time, he said.

The measures will also apply to the surrounding areas of the city, including Oadby, a town three miles south, and the villages of Glenfield and Birstall, three miles north.

While cases have fallen across the country, in Leicester they have continued to rise, Hancock said. “The seven-day infection rate in Leicester is 135 cases per 100,000 people which is three times higher than the next highest city,” he told MPs. “Leicester accounts for around 10% of all positive cases in the country over the past week. And admissions to hospital are between six and 10 per day rather than around one a day at other trusts.”

The shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, who represents Leicester South, said he supported an extension of lockdown measures in the city but pressed Hancock on what powers the government had to enforce them. In response, the health secretary said: “They will be brought forward with a statutory instrument very shortly and I absolutely commit to keeping the house updated on the two-week review.”

Earlier on Monday, the prime minister’s official spokesman highlighted that the government has powers under the Coronavirus Act to contain local outbreaks. Local authorities and Public Health England can also impose temporary closures of public spaces, businesses and venues, the spokesman added.

Reacting to Hancock’s lockdown statement, the city’s mayor Sir Peter Soulsby told BBC Radio Leicester: “They’ve gone further than we anticipated they might. They are clearly determined to start with the maximum, as it were, to see how it works and then perhaps to use the learning from this in other areas I have no doubt will follow.

“I can understand it from their perspective – they are entirely convinced that the level of the transmission of the disease in Leicester is at a higher level than I think the figures show.

“Nonetheless I can understand why they want to err on the safe side … I can see where they’re coming from even though I still have some scepticism about the figures that led them to this.”

Nick Rushton, the leader of Leicestershire county council, added: “Clearly coronavirus does not adhere to lines on a map. And although county rates are below the national and regional averages, we can’t be complacent and it makes sense to step up restrictions in areas closer to the city.

“This is the first localised lockdown on this scale and undoubtedly there will be issues to iron out. I understand this is disappointing news for residents, parents of schoolchildren and businesses when most of the country is opening back up but it’s crucial that people follow the latest advice.”

Liz Kendall, Labour MP for Leicester West, tweeted: “I’m extremely concerned about children missing school & local businesses & jobs. But if we don’t bring infection rates down it will be worse for us all in the long run. We can and we will beat this virus by working together. I urge the Government to ensure Leicester gets all the resources we need including more testing kits & facilities, promoting health messages in all languages & more inspections/support in workplaces, if that is required.”

According to Leicester city council, the latest figures from Public Health England show that 866 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the city in the two weeks up to 23 June. It said in total, 2,987 people have tested positive with Covid-19 in the city since the start of the epidemic.

On Sunday, the home secretary, Priti Patel, said the government was considering a localised lockdown in Leicester.

Soulsby described the government’s approach to the city’s outbreak as “intensely frustrating” earlier on Monday. “It was only last Thursday that we finally got some of the data we need but we’re still not getting all of it and it was only at 1.04am that the recommendations for Leicester arrived in my inbox,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “What they’re suggesting is not a return to lockdown, it seems that what they’re suggesting is that we continue the present level of restriction for a further two weeks beyond 4 July.

“I’ve looked at this report and, frankly, it’s obviously been cobbled together very hastily. It’s superficial and its description of Leicester is inaccurate and certainly it does not provide us with the information we need if we are to remain restricted for two weeks longer than the rest of the country.”





Epidemics of infectious diseases behave in different ways but the 1918 influenza pandemic that killed more than 50 million people is regarded as a key example of a pandemic that occurred in multiple waves, with the latter more severe than the first. It has been replicated – albeit more mildly – in subsequent flu pandemics.

How and why multiple-wave outbreaks occur, and how subsequent waves of infection can be prevented, has become a staple of epidemiological modelling studies and pandemic preparation, which have looked at everything from social behaviour and health policy to vaccination and the buildup of community immunity, also known as herd immunity.





Is there evidence of coronavirus coming back in a second wave?





This is being watched very carefully. Without a vaccine, and with no widespread immunity to the new disease, one alarm is being sounded by the experience of Singapore, which has seen a sudden resurgence in infections despite being lauded for its early handling of the outbreak.

Although Singapore instituted a strong contact tracing system for its general population, the disease re-emerged in cramped dormitory accommodation used by thousands of foreign workers with inadequate hygiene facilities and shared canteens.

Singapore’s experience, although very specific, has demonstrated the ability of the disease to come back strongly in places where people are in close proximity and its ability to exploit any weakness in public health regimes set up to counter it.

In June 2020, Beijing suffered from a new cluster of coronavirus cases which caused authorities to re-implement restrictions that CHina had previously been able to lift.





What are experts worried about?





Conventional wisdom among scientists suggests second waves of resistant infections occur after the capacity for treatment and isolation becomes exhausted. In this case the concern is that the social and political consensus supporting lockdowns is being overtaken by public frustration and the urgent need to reopen economies.

The threat declines when susceptibility of the population to the disease falls below a certain threshold or when widespread vaccination becomes available.

In general terms the ratio of susceptible and immune individuals in a population at the end of one wave determines the potential magnitude of a subsequent wave. The worry right now is that with a vaccine still many months away, and the real rate of infection only being guessed at, populations worldwide remain highly vulnerable to both resurgence and subsequent waves.

Peter Beaumont





Claudia Webbe, the Labour MP for Leicester East, also earlier criticised the government’s communication about how the city should tackle the outbreak, and called for a local lockdown.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: “There are significant worries and significant problems in terms of inequalities and high levels of poverty that I’m concerned about.

“…The government hasn’t reassured us. Thus far, the messages and the communication from the government have been unclear, and it has been difficult, and I really don’t understand what communities are meant to follow.”