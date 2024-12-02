Leicester City vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of Leicester City for the first time when they host West Ham United in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The former Manchester United interim coach was appointed as Steve Cooper’s successor last week and watched on from the stands as his new club were comfortably beaten 4-1 away at Brentford at the weekend.

Though with Wolves and Ipswich Town both losing, the Foxes remain above the relegation zone by a point but they could drop a couple of places if results in this midweek round of fixtures go against them.

As for the Hammers, they lost 5-2 to Arsenal on Saturday evening, a result that came on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Under pressure West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui wasn't on the touchline at the London Stadium as he served a one-match suspension as a result of accumulating three yellow cards this season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Leicester City vs West Ham is scheduled for a 8.15pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

The King Power Stadium will host.

Where to watch Leicester City vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off.

Live stream: The Amazon Prime website and app will offer subscribers a live stream.

Leicester vs West Ham team news

Abdul Fatawu, Harry Winks, Ricardo Pereira and Jakub Stolarczyk are all unavailable for van Nistelrooy's first game because of injury. Meanwhile, defender Caleb Okoli is a doubt after coming off early against Brentford.

The Hammers can welcome back Mohammed Kudus after the Ghana international served his suspension following his dismissal against Tottenham but the game comes too soon for summer signing Niclas Fullkrug whose return isn’t too far away.

In addition, Lucas Paqueta is no longer required to give evidence to the Brazilian parliament for their inquiry into sports betting. He was always going to be available against the Foxes but will not have to o appear remotely via video link.

Mohammed Kudus is available again after suspension (Getty Images)

Leicester vs West Ham prediction

Van Nistelrooy will be hoping the ‘new manager bounce’ will be in full effect on Tuesday night as he takes charge of his first game, with his new squad desperate to make an impression at home and under the lights.

Both teams have struggled with shipping goals all season, and Julen Lopetegui will know a defeat could well spell the end of his tenure. Both defences will play a key role.

Leicester to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Leicester wins: 34

Draws: 24

West Ham wins: 37

Leicester vs West Ham latest odds

Leicester to win: 6/4

Draw: 9/5

West Ham to win: 13/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.