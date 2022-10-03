Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

Leicester City's King Power Stadium awaits Nottingham Forest this Monday evening - Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

for Wout Faes, who will play at the back for Leicester. He is a 24-year-old Belgian.

Don't want to draw focus from this important fixture, but more very good sports broadcasting on this just now as Gary Neville explains why Trent Alexander-Arnold's body position is defensively wrong, and holding him back. Gary, showing off the footwork that made him a very useful young cricketer, demonstrates how Trent needs to get low and move.

Selections

Jamie Vardy's return to Leicester's starting line-up in the only change to Brendan Rodgers' side for the home match against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Vardy replaces Patson Daka as Rodgers otherwise keeps faith with the side that lost 6-2 to Tottenham on September 17, with Wilfred Ndidi fit to start after leaving Nigeria's international camp early with a hamstring problem.

Jesse Lingard returns for Forest as Steve Cooper makes three changes from the side beaten 3-2 by Fulham last time out.

Lewis O'Brien and Cheikhou Kouyate also returne as Remo Freuler, Ryan Yates and Willy Boly all drop to the bench, where Serge Aurier awaits his debut.

Carragher on Haaland - excellent TV

"You remember that picture of Maradona against Belgium when there is all those players around him and they look frightened? I reckon that is how the United players were against Haaland. When you play someone genuinely world class there is that fear factor. The only player I had that against was Thierry Henry 2002-2004. You don't think, I am going to stop him scoring. You think, I hope he does not embarrass me. When I played him I could not think about the other players or the game. Just him."

Jamie reckons that the striker is going to take MCFC to another plane. Gurreh agrees. God knows how anyone catches them now.

The two teams on display tonight, of course, have many different problems.

Brendan Rodgers

"Continuing positivity about the attacking side of our game because that has been okay but sometimes the game is about the desire to stop the ball going in your own goal. We played well against Tottenham but this is a league where you have to close down every bit of space. The international break has given us time to work.

"This is a season-changing game. We should have won a game. A victory in a derby gives you confidence. Great opportunity for Vardy, he loves these occasions and he will be a threat, however long he plays for."

Forest

have been beaten in their last four. No shame in losing to City and Spurs, but getting turned over at home against Fulham and Bournemouth is bad, especially given that they led in both matches.

Teams

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Evans, Faes, Justin, Ndidi, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Daka, Praet, Iversen, Thomas, Soumare.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Renan Lodi, Gibbs-White, O'Brien, Kouyate, Lingard, Johnson, Awoniyi. Subs: Aurier, Worrall, Mangala, Hennessey, Surridge, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, Boly.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

"Supporters heading to the LCFC stadium tonight should be advised that the M1 is in the process of being closed in both directions between Junction 20 and Junction 21" = helpful tweet from the club's supporter account.

Steve Cooper

Smiling broadly there as he enters the stadium. Nervous?

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha to attend fixture

Apparently he doesn't come very often. Presumably it's not because he's dying to see Forest, but rather to run the rule over B-Rodge and/or tell him something man to man.

What's going on in the Midlands, then?

Perhaps we can get Mr Percy to explain what the heck is going on with football in the region at the moment! These two, bottom and second bottom as discussed, and then Wolves 18th and Villa 14th. In the Championship, similarly grim viewing for Midlanders as a collective: Blues 15th, Stoke 17th, Baggies 21st i.e. one point above the dropzone, and poor old Coventry flat last on just six points. Although, in fairness, they have played just eight matches and others in the division as many as 11. But still. Whappen?

Points - and jobs - on the line

Good evening and welcome to our Monday night football blog of Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest. The home side are flat bottom of the Premier League and they have managed just one point in their first seven fixtures. It's not quite historically awful (Palace in 17/18 lost all of their first seven) but it is pretty bad and a man of Brendan Rogers's experience must be expecting that the bell will toll soon if he doesn't start winning.

Their visitors have not got a lot to shout about either, of course. Nottingham Forest have got only four points so far from their seven fixtures, they have lost four of their last five, so Steve Cooper likewise won't be planning a kitchen extension for the time being. If there is a sense of a shared plight between the two gaffers, you wouldn't now it from Cooper's press conference comments the other day: "Brendan is a really experienced manager and a really good manager as well - he doesn’t need any sympathy or support from me. In regards to any manager, we go through all of those emotions and some guys have done it a lot longer than I’ve done it, I’ve only been doing it for three years."

It's you or me, by the sounds of it... Funnily enough, though, neither of these leads the betting market for the next Prem manager to go odds. The man with his backside in that particular bacon slicer is Ralph Hasenhüttl of Southampton, even money favourite to be on his bike next.

Brendan has said: "I’m really looking forward to it because I know the heat is on. Everyone is looking at us and that’s what you want, you want to go and perform." We will see which 11 men he sends out to fight for his job at about an hour before kick off, which is to say 7pm ahead of an 8pm start. No doubt Gary Neville and/or Roy Keane will be on Sky Sports Monday Night Football ABSOLUTELY DESTROYING Manchester United later so I expect we'll check in on that in case one of them does something especially performative newsworthy.

That brilliant Midlands football man Mr John Percy will be dropping in I am sure with expertise and nuggets of news about Leicester and Forest. And here is Perce with his preview: Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest has become ‘El Sackico’