Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

Alan Tyers
·6 min read
Leicester City's King Power Stadium awaits Nottingham Forest this Monday evening - Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images
Leicester City's King Power Stadium awaits Nottingham Forest this Monday evening - Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

07:50 PM

There is a home debut tonight

for  Wout Faes, who will play at the back for Leicester. He is a 24-year-old Belgian.

07:46 PM

Monday Night Football

Don't want to draw focus from this important fixture, but more very good sports broadcasting on this just now as Gary Neville explains why Trent Alexander-Arnold's body position is defensively wrong, and holding him back. Gary, showing off the footwork that made him a very useful young cricketer, demonstrates how Trent needs to get low and move.

07:43 PM

Badges

NFFC badges on a fan's jacket - Getty
NFFC badges on a fan's jacket - Getty

07:40 PM

Selections

Jamie Vardy's return to Leicester's starting line-up in the only change to Brendan Rodgers' side for the home match against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Vardy replaces Patson Daka as Rodgers otherwise keeps faith with the side that lost 6-2 to Tottenham on September 17, with Wilfred Ndidi fit to start after leaving Nigeria's international camp early with a hamstring problem.

Jesse Lingard returns for Forest as Steve Cooper makes three changes from the side beaten 3-2 by Fulham last time out.

Lewis O'Brien and Cheikhou Kouyate also returne as Remo Freuler, Ryan Yates and Willy Boly all drop to the bench, where Serge Aurier awaits his debut.

07:25 PM

Fans ready to cheer their team on

Leicester City fans take their seats&nbsp; - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Leicester City fans take their seats - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

07:22 PM

Carragher on Haaland - excellent TV

"You remember that picture of Maradona against Belgium when there is all those players around him and they look frightened? I reckon that is how the United players were against Haaland. When you play someone genuinely world class there is that fear factor. The only player I had that against was Thierry Henry 2002-2004. You don't think, I am going to stop him scoring. You think, I hope he does not embarrass me. When I played him I could not think about the other players or the game. Just him."

Jamie reckons that the striker is going to take MCFC to another plane. Gurreh agrees. God knows how anyone catches them now.

The two teams on display tonight, of course, have many different problems.

07:09 PM

Brendan Rodgers

"Continuing positivity about the attacking side of our game because that has been okay but sometimes the game is about the desire to stop the ball going in your own goal. We played well against Tottenham but this is a league where you have to close down every bit of space. The international break has given us time to work.

"This is a season-changing game. We should have won a game. A victory in a derby gives you confidence. Great opportunity for Vardy, he loves these occasions and he will be a threat, however long he plays for."

07:07 PM

Band on the run

Band
Band

07:05 PM

Forest

have been beaten in their last four. No shame in losing to City and Spurs, but getting turned over at home against Fulham and Bournemouth is bad, especially given that they led in both matches.

07:01 PM

Teams

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Evans, Faes, Justin, Ndidi, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Daka, Praet, Iversen, Thomas, Soumare.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Renan Lodi, Gibbs-White, O'Brien, Kouyate, Lingard, Johnson, Awoniyi. Subs: Aurier, Worrall, Mangala, Hennessey, Surridge, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, Boly.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

07:00 PM

Any fans heading to the game...

"Supporters heading to the LCFC stadium tonight should be advised that the M1 is in the process of being closed in both directions between Junction 20 and Junction 21" = helpful tweet from the club's supporter account.

06:56 PM

Steve Cooper

Smiling broadly there as he enters the stadium. Nervous?

06:51 PM

Boss is in the building

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha to attend fixture

Apparently he doesn't come very often. Presumably it's not because he's dying to see Forest, but rather to run the rule over B-Rodge and/or tell him something man to man.

06:31 PM

What's going on in the Midlands, then?

Perhaps we can get Mr Percy to explain what the heck is going on with football in the region at the moment! These two, bottom and second bottom as discussed, and then Wolves 18th and Villa 14th. In the Championship, similarly grim viewing for Midlanders as a collective: Blues 15th, Stoke 17th, Baggies 21st i.e. one point above the dropzone, and poor old Coventry flat last on just six points. Although, in fairness, they have played just eight matches and others in the division as many as 11. But still. Whappen?

Leicester City's King Power Stadium awaits Nottingham Forest this Monday evening - Matt Lewis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images
Leicester City's King Power Stadium awaits Nottingham Forest this Monday evening - Matt Lewis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

05:24 PM

Points - and jobs - on the line

Good evening and welcome to our Monday night football blog of Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest. The home side are flat bottom of the Premier League and they have managed just one point in their first seven fixtures. It's not quite historically awful (Palace in 17/18 lost all of their first seven) but it is pretty bad and a man of Brendan Rogers's experience must be expecting that the bell will toll soon if he doesn't start winning.

Their visitors have not got a lot to shout about either, of course. Nottingham Forest have got only four points so far from their seven fixtures, they have lost four of their last five, so Steve Cooper likewise won't be planning a kitchen extension for the time being.  If there is a sense of a shared plight between the two gaffers, you wouldn't now it from Cooper's press conference comments the other day: "Brendan is a really experienced manager and a really good manager as well - he doesn’t need any sympathy or support from me. In regards to any manager, we go through all of those emotions and some guys have done it a lot longer than I’ve done it, I’ve only been doing it for three years."

It's you or me, by the sounds of it... Funnily enough, though, neither of these leads the betting market for the next Prem manager to go odds. The man with his backside in that particular bacon slicer is Ralph Hasenhüttl of Southampton, even money favourite to be on his bike next.

Brendan has said: "I’m really looking forward to it because I know the heat is on. Everyone is looking at us and that’s what you want, you want to go and perform." We will see which 11 men he sends out to fight for his job at about an hour before kick off, which is to say 7pm ahead of an 8pm start. No doubt Gary Neville and/or Roy Keane will be on Sky Sports Monday Night Football ABSOLUTELY DESTROYING Manchester United later so I expect we'll check in on that in case one of them does something especially performative newsworthy.

That brilliant Midlands football man Mr John Percy will be dropping in I am sure with expertise and nuggets of news about Leicester and Forest. And here is Perce with his preview:  Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest has become ‘El Sackico’

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Canada advances to Para Hockey Cup final with 4-1 win over Czechs

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Canada reached the final of the International Para Hockey Cup with a 4-1 semifinal win over the host Czechs on Wednesday. The Canadians will face the United States for gold Friday in a rematch of February's Paralympic final in Beijing where the Americans blanked Canada 5-0 for the title. “You have to almost play a perfect game versus the Americans," Canadian coach Russ Herrington said. "You can’t make too many turnovers at either blue-line, we can’t be handing them free offens

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the

  • Kraken understand need to improve in second season

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like most other NHL expansion seasons. And still there was a significant feeling of underachievement after the team launched with the hope of contending for a playoff spot in Year 1. Seattle’s first year was one stumble after another. Bad luck. Bad performances. An uncanny ability to give away games late and an overall inability to capture its new market. Seattle was so bad so early it was difficult for the Kraken to make the hope

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.