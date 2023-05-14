Leicester City vs Liverpool verdict, predicted score, key stats and suggested bets

Date, KO time and TV coverage

Premier League, Monday May 15, Kick-off 8pm

Predicted score

Leicester City 2-3 Liverpool

Suggested bets

Over 3.5 goals Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals

Mohammed Salah to score

Key stats

Leicester City have conceded at least one goal in their last 20 matches, losing 5-3 to Fulham are the weekend and drawing 2-2 with Everton in their last home game. Seven of Leicester's last 10 home matches have had at least three goals, with both teams scoring in six. Since hammerng Leeds 6-1, Liverpool have won five consecutive Premier League matches by a single goal. The home side has come out on top in the last five meetings between the sides.

Leicester City vs Liverpool team news

James Justin (calf), Kelechi Iheanacho (groin) and Jannik Vestergaard (calf) are all unavailable for this game. Ryan Bertrand has been getting minutes with the U21's and hopes to feature again soon. Thiago (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Naby Keita (fitness) and Roberto Firmino (fitness) will all miss out on the weekend.

Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips also missed some training this week.

Verdict

Leicester City will have a nervy wait until they play Liverpool on Monday evening. Leeds, Everton and Nottingham Forest will all have played by the time the Foxes kick off at the King Power Stadium. Worst case scenario, Leicester could find themselves five points adrift with two games to go. However, they know that's unlikely. They've picked up points in three of their last four and will target this match. Liverpool have been in scintilating form since beating Leeds 6-1. Jurgen Klopp's men deserve credit, but it is worth noting the opposition they've placed. You can only beat what's infront of you, but the Reds have really made the most of facing relegation threatened sides, teams 'on the beach' and a Spurs side in shambles. City may be fighting relegation, but they've shown signs of life in recent weeks and they have a good recent home record against Liverpool. They've won the last two meetings here, while the home side has won the last five in the fixture.

Story continues

After threatening to implode against Man City, Leicester picked up points in three consecutive matches before truly falling apart away to Fulham.

A common theme in their last five matches has been both teams scoring. Whilst the Foxes will be happy to have found the net nine times, a goalscoring form not typical of a side in the bottom three, they won't be happy to have conceded 12.

Having scored 17 goals in their last six matches, Liverpool look well placed to add to Dean Smith's defensive woes.

Despite Liverpool's own lofty ambitions of reaching the Champions League, we've hit that stage of the season where someone will pull a rabbit out of a hat in order to survive.

Leicester have the attacking quality to do just that on their day, but their defence could betray them again here. Liverpool have conceded in the vast majority of their away matches and have let in two or more on seven occasions. You can't write off either side winning, but Liverpool's current attacking form and Leicester's defensive weakness make goals likely. Mohammed Salah (7), Diogo Jota (5), Cody Gakpo (2), Luis Diaz (1) and Darwin Nunez (1) have all found the net in recent weeks. We think Liverpool will edge an entertaining, attacking and high-scoring game. With the chances flowing, it'll be hard to keep Mohammed Salah from scoring again.

