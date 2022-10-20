Leicester vs Leeds live score latest marsch rodgers - Leicester relieve pressure on Brendan Rodgers and pile it on Jesse Marsch - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Leicester cruise to victory and turn up the heat on Marsch

How quickly pressure can shift on managers at the foot of the table. At the start of the evening all eyes were on Brendan Rodgers but 90 minutes later his team were off the bottom and it was Jesse Marsch facing questions over his future.

Robin Koch’s own goal and a stunning move finished off by Harvey Barnes earned Leicester their second victory of the season, their other win coming after Rodgers’ job had looked insecure. After another two defeats, their manager was under scrutiny again but at the final whistle he punched the air towards the directors’ box.

It was Marsch who stepped into the firing line, booed by fans after starting with his top-scorer, Rodrigo, on the bench then taking off his most productive forward, Luis Sinisterra. “What on earth is going on?” was the polite version of the Leeds fans’ chant. They sang Marcelo Bielsa’s name and were upset at his successor heading straight down the tunnel rather than acknowledging them.

With his team out of the relegation zone on goal difference, Marsch was asked about his own job security after failing to taste victory since August. “I know I am supported by the club and now I am just trying to work out how to win matches,” he said. “The board is totally unified, that is not an issue.

“One of the things I saw is the way the board supported Marcelo, all the way, for many years. I’ve felt that same support from everyone. When a team goes through a bad stretch, the manager is questioned whether he is he making the right decisions. But we are unified from the board perspective and the player perspective.

“We make life more difficult than we have to and the focus is stopping the bleeding for Sunday.”

While it is early in the season, Marsch’s clash against Fulham at the weekend looks like one where his team must put in a performance. He felt they were not far off at the King Power Stadium but it ended up being comfortable for Rodgers’ players.

Leicester’s win came without James Maddison for this game, suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in his last game, but Rodgers unleashed Jamie Vardy for the first time in a fortnight after two winless matches when he had been used off the bench.

It was no surprise when he was involved in the build-up to the deadlock being broken. After Dennis Praet pressed high up the pitch, Marc Roca was dispossessed and he ended up fouling Vardy. With advantage played, Timothy Castagne was played down the right flank and his cross panicked Koch in front of his own goal, with his clearance sliding into the net.

While Leeds threatened through Crysencio Summerville on his first Premier League start and had Sinisterra strike the crossbar, they were soon two goals down after Barnes finished off a sweeping move that saw Leicester shift the ball from one end of the pitch to the other with slick passes along the floor.

When the ball ended up with Praet again, his cross was backheeled by Vardy and then nudged further along the forward line by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Barnes tucked away his finish and celebrated by acting out a golf putt, his team now full of confidence after being under par for much of the season. “It was one of the best team goals you’ll see this season,” was Rodgers’ verdict.

"It is going to be a slow season for us I feel but the players have performed well and we are starting to get some results. In this game it was very good.”

Leicester should have added to their goals, with Praet going over the bar with their best chance after Nampalys Mendy teed him up with a through ball. Leeds fans turned on Marsch with their chant after he took off Sinisterra.

"I understand they are not happy,” said Marsch. “We’re not representing the club the way we want. I am working very hard and diligently, nobody is more disappointed than me and we have to find solutions.”

Leicester 2 Leeds 0: as it happened

Post-match Opta stats pack

Since earning just four points in their first nine Premier League games this season (W1 D1 L7), Leicester have picked up four in their last two (W1 D1).

Leeds are winless in seven league games (D2 L5), losing their last three in a row. Only Nottingham Forest (nine games) are on a longer ongoing winless run in this season’s Premier League.

Leicester have kept three consecutive clean sheets at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League for the first time since July 2020 (run of four).

Leeds have failed to win any of their opening five away league games of a season (D1 L4) for the first time since 1998-99 (first six). Indeed, their tally of one point is their lowest from their first five away games of a league campaign since 1983-84 (also one).

Leicester’s Harvey Barnes has scored in each of his last six league appearances against Leeds, including all five in the Premier League. Those five games with a goal in each one is the most a player has played against an opponent in Premier League history while scoring in 100% of those matches.

Leeds’ Robin Koch scored an own goal for the first time in his top-flight career, in his 129 th appearance in Europe’s big-five leagues. He scored this own goal before the game had seen its first shot.

Leicester had just five shots in this match, their fewest in a Premier League game that they won since December 2014 against Hull (four shots, won 1-0).

Bottom six

Full-time Leicester 2 Leeds 0

A few chants of 'Marcelo Bielsa' as the rather wretched looking Marsch folds his arms seconds before the final whistle. Leicester take the points and a clean sheet. Leeds fans boo a frankly pathetic performance. They were flat from the start. A few angry Leeds fans shouting 'What the f------ hell was that?' at the players among those applauding the players.

90+3 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Klich tries to chip the keeper from 25 yards, bending the ball towards the top left. Nice idea but never going to beat Ward who scrambles back to catch.

90+1 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

The first of four minutes of stoppage time ends with Klich chipping a pass down the left for Aaronson, Ward comes out and wellies it into touch.

90 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leeds look demoralised and are getting frustrated with each other for not offering options. They have been as poor as I've seen them this season. There were flashes against Brentford despite being humped. Not much today.

Wout Faes is Alan Shearer's man of the match.

88 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Harrison bends the corner straight down Ward's throat.

87 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Justin heads Harrison's deep cross out for a corner instead of seeing if Klich could reach it.

09:57 PM

85 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Mendy heads out the free-kick as far as Summerville whose right-foot shot is deflected over for a corner. Leeds take it short to Klich who floats over a cross that Cooper heads over.

Barnes departs to a deserved ovation and Iheanacho comes on in his stead.

84 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Perez trips Harrison. Leeds free-kick and they flood the box. Harrison and Aaronson stand over it.

82 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leeds defend the corner competently, taken after a delay while Dewsbury-Hall has his bleeding nose treated.

Leeds send on Klich for the hapless Firpo. Harrison goes to left-back.

80 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Llorente is caught, pressed high and gives away a corner when he had no one to pass to after being given a ball he didn't want from Meslier. He shouts at the keeper and Kristensen for making him look foolish.

79 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Faes holds off three Leeds players to turn and work the ball forward.

78 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Faes heads it clear and Firpo commits a wanton foul to give Leicester the opportunity to chew up some minutes. Tielemans is booked for his third or fourth sliding foul on Aaronson.

77 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leeds fans greet that substitution with 'What the f--- is going on' more at the identity of the departing player than the incoming one.

Leeds corner on the left after Harrison's cross is blocked.

75 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leeds substitution: Gelhardt replaces Sinisterra.

74 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Cooper blocks Perez's shot and Leeds counter up the left but can't penetrate the box. They have to settle for a throw.

72 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Rodrigo cuts in off the right wing and tries to fade the ball in at the far post by putting his laces through t but it swerves the wrong way as he leathered his shot.

71 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Faes makes a forceful tackle to stop Rodrigo latching on to Harrison's pass after good work from Summerville put the winger away down the left. Marsch is doing his nut on the touchline at the number of misplaced passes.

Third Leicester substitution: Ayoze Perez comes on for Praet.

69 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Rodrigo gives the ball away in midfield, passes it straight to Daka who plays in Praet to shoot over. Should have scored. Leeds keep giving the ball away. Their fans are making a racket.

67 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Ward flies off his line to grab the ball off Sinisterra's toe as the Colombia winger tried to get on the end of Rodrigo's stabbed pass.

64 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leeds break down the left with Bamford, he gets into a promising position and rolls it across the 18-yard line for Rodrigo who scuffs his shot. Garbage.

Double Leicester substitution: Mendy and Daka replace Vardy and Soumare. Leeds take off Bamford for Harrison.

62 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Firpo sends Rodrigo down the left. He fizzes over an excellent cross. Bamford doesn't sprint to the near post but Faes and Amartey don't deal with it cleanly and the ball bobbles over the bar for a corner.

Leeds play it back to Kristensen 25 yards out. He takes a stride and blazes a shot over.

60 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leeds look light in midfield with no options for the defenders to find. So when they play it out, they keep losing the ball.

58 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Tielemans fouls Summerville on the right with a trip. Faes has read everything Bamford has tried to do so far. Castagne uses Bamford as a rebounding board to earn a goalkick from the Leesd free-kick which was worked down the left.

55 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leeds' fans in good voice. Sinisterra chips a diagonal that puts Kristensen down the line. He fires over a good cross that Bamford misjudges and allows to hit his head rather than heading it himself and imparting some power. The ball breaks back down the left and Bamford is stopped from latching on to it by Amartey putting the ball out for a corner. Ward flaps at the first one, which gives Leeds another that Ward catches.

53 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

From the free-kick Llorente's overhead kick is blocked and Cooper's left-foot shot when the ball rebounds out to the left of the six-yard box is saved by Ward.

51 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Soumare is booked for a lunge across Sinisterra. Leeds free-kick on the left. 25 yards out.

49 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Tielemans is penalised for a foul on Aaronsen, who has been Leeds' only light so far. But they get tied down in midfield when they try to stage an attack and when they do release it down the right touchline, Summerville fouls Joseph as he successfully but illegally turns him.

47 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leeds fre0kick on halfway for a Barnes foul on Kristensen. They play it back to Meslier who knocks it back up to halfway. Summerville is played down the right, plays a one-two with Rodrigo and then pea-rolls a cross through the six-yard box. Amartey slides in to block then takes another touch to knock it back to Ward who smothers it. Leeds want a free-kick for the backpass but aren't getting one.

46 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leeds send on Cooper and Rodrigo for Koch and Roca. Aaronson drops a little deeper.

Half-time Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leicester deserve their lead. They haven't been brilliant but they've picked off Leeds down the flanks. Neither full-back has been any good at defending, their positioning is all wrong, and they look lightweight by comparison. They can't handle Barnes and Praet. Sinusterra, Bamford and Summerville just haven't clicked. And Bamford, as I said earlier, doesn't look fit.

09:02 PM

45 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Aaronson goes down when caught by Justin but the referee waves play on and Leicester are inches away from playing Barnes in down the left. He has taken ownership of the left wing. Koch and Kristensen look lost.

43 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Bamford just doesn't look fit, never mind sharp. He's labouring. Rodrigo warms up, presumably to come on for the second half.

Koch is booked when Leeds are opened up by a pass down the left and he barges Barnes over. Long passes down the outside are exposing Leeds' defence with ease.

41 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Tielemans hits the free-kick too close to Meslier who punches it out for a throw. Could have caught it. There was no pressure.

39 min Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Aaronson is playing well for Leeds, almost a one-man crusade. But it's only him. The rest are awful so far. Leicester have got the cigars out. Firpo is beaten by one pass down the outside and so he grabs Prate's shoulder to stop him running into the box. Free-kick.

GOAL!!!

Leicester 2 Leeds 0 (Barnes) Leicester tear Leeds apart down their left. The frankly inadequate Firpo is nowhere and slick passes between Praet, Dewsbury-Hall, Castagne and Vardy tee up Barnes for a right-foot finish after Leeds' defenders slid in panicking.

36 min Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Sinisterra loses the ball cheaply and invites Leicester on to Leeds. Llorente has to slide in again to stop it getting to Vardy. Aaronson wins it back and bombs forward 30 yards then slips a pass up to Summerville down the right. He motors towards the box and thumps a shot that Ward urns over. He was offside, though.

34 min Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Summerville is played in down the inside-left by Aaronson's blind switch pass. He opens his body when he enters the box and bends a right-foot shot wide. Bamford wanted to be slipped in but he took it on himself. Didn't get enough whip.

32 min Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Leeds break from defending the short corner, Sinisterra sets off on a solo charge and, after getting the ball back after a misplaced pass, bends a right-foot shot from 22 yards on to the crossbar. Leicester scramble it clear.

30 min Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Llorente slides in to make a vital clearance and then Firpo allows Castagne to creep in round the back to meet Dewsbury-Hall's cross. Leeds block his header out for a corner.

28 min Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Leicester are growing in confidence. By contrast you can see Leeds deflate as the opposition bypass the press and passes go astray.

26 min Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Sinisterra cuts in from the left on to his right and his tame shot is blocked out for a corner. Nothing comes from it though Sinisterra does well to keep the deep cross in. But Adams then sprays his cross out for a throw.

25 min Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Summerville absolutely belts a pass at Adams that he can't control, no one could and Leicester pounce again until Koch and Kristensen win it back and send Leeds back off up the left.

24 min Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Leeds catch Leicester on the ball but the difference is that Bamford hasn't got the pace to take advantage and Tielemans chases him down to make a good, strong tackle.

22 min Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Short delay while Summerville gets treatment for a kick in the goolies when trying to block Faes' long pass.

20 min Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Leicester beat the press with a long ball but Vardy had strayed offside.

18 min Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Leeds were protesting that Vardy handled it as he slid in to mug Roca but although it seemed to touch his hand, it was never going to be given.

GOOOAL!!!

Leicester 1 Leeds 0 (Koch og) Mistake by Roca, a heavy touch allows Vardy to pounce on him and rip the ball away to Praet who runs down the right and bends a acros that would have given Barnes a tap-in at the far post. Koch had to do something, slid in and finished it himself.

14 min Leicester 0 Leeds 0

Not much quality on show so far. Very jittery and both sides treating the ball like a hot potato. Good run from Bamford down the inside-right is found by Adams. He taps the ball down the outside for Kristensen on the overlap and he curls an outswinging cross that beats everyone. Shearer on co-comms, says Sinisterra should have made more effort to get there at the back post for a tap in but was a couple of yards behind it.

12 min Leicester 0 Leeds 0

Good triangular move from Leicester between Dewsbury-Hall, Vardy and Barnes down the left, ruined by Vardy's mis-hit return pass to Barnes who, had he been played in, was past Kristensen and bearing down on goal.

10 min Leicester 0 Leeds 0

Leicester have managed to take some of the sting out of Leeds' thrust with possession and passing the ball around the back. Leeds are pushing them deep, though, to places where it only takes one mistake.

8 min Leicester 0 Leeds 0

Praet is sent down the right by Castagne's clever pass and he burns past Firpo but overhits the cross. Justin gathers it and Leicester start again, knocking a pass too long for Barnes which skips out for a goalkick.

7 min Leicester 0 Leeds 0

Dreadful free-kick from Aaronson, getting his angles wrong and chipping it straight out for a goal-kick.

6 min Leicester 0 Leeds 0

Leicester work it up the right from Castagne to Dewsbury-Hall. Firpo makes the tackle and puts it out. Leicester go back from the throw, Summerville snaps into Faes who fouls him after dawdling on the ball. Free-kick, 35 yards out. Dead centre.

4 min Leicester 0 Leeds 0

All Leeds so far, playing at a high tempo, bossing possession. Leicester fans sing Sloop John B as a ball in from the right puts Ward under pressure as Summerville hounds him. But the keeper smashes it clear.

2 min Leicester 0 Leeds 0

Roca floats a cross deep from the free-kick and Amartey hacks it behind. Leeds take the corner short to Summerville whose cross is blocked out for another. Roca whips this one to the near post, Bamford glances it on but Faes then heads it clear.

1 min Leicester 0 Leeds 0

Leicester kick off, attacking from right to left. And lose the ball. Aaronson is brought down by Castagne 40 yards out, left of centre.

The teams are in the tunnel

Leicester in all royal blue, Leeds in all white.

In the early 1960s

Leicester had so many Scots in their side that they would play Scotland the Brave after the hunting horns summoned the Foxes on to the field.

Just having a trawl of Twitter

To surmise: Leeds fans are worried about the three unforced changes. Leicester fans are pleased that Vardy is starting but remain worried. First goal wins, I think.

Leeds have gone full Adidas x love

Tonight's referee

Is Peter Bankes who presided over Southampton's draw with West Ham on Sunday. This is what DAvid Moyes had to say of hi afterwards: "How have we not got three points? The real reason is the referee, the referee gets in the way of the ability for us to defend. Jarrod Bowen goes to get the ball and the referee blocks him from getting to it and the boy scores from it. Ridiculous, it really is."

Outside the King Power

A celebration of Diwali:

Jesse Marsch speaks

We've brought fresh legs into the team. I'm satisfied in a lot of areas other than results and that's my job. It won't be comfortable her. Leicester are desperate for points and it will be that kind of match.

The level in the Premier League is so high. What is special about Leeds is how great the dressing room is. They give everything. It's partly the identity of Leeds United. You have to play with your heart on your sleeve which is what I like. We just need more points.

We brought in Crysencio Summerville. I think he's dangerous and crafty, fast and active coming from the right. And wil Luis Sinisterra on the left we think we can create plenty for Patrick.

Those changes

Leicester bring in Vardy and Praet for Maddison and Daka. Leeds bring Firpo in fot Struijk, Llorente for Cooper, Summerville, a right-winger, for Harrison and Bamford for Rodrigo.

Brendan Rodgers on his team selection

The last time he started here against Forest, what he brings when he's fresh ... [Jamie Vardy] is a very important player for this squad. Dennis [Praet] hasn't had the opportunities because of the level James [Maddsion] jas achieved but he's very talented and a leader. Wout Faes has settled in really well, he knows his job, he's very intelligent, he's aggressive. With the ball his decision-making is very good. He's settled in really, really well and he's a good guy who wants to prove himself.

Two changes for Leicester, four for Leeds

Leicester City Ward; Castagne, Faes, Amartey, Justin; Tielemans; Soumare; Deswbury-Hall, Praet, Barnes; Vardy.

Substitutes Iversen, Wormleighton, Vestergaard, Thomas, Mendy, Braybrooke, Perez, Daka, Iheanacho.

Leeds United Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Junior Firpo; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Summerville; Bamford.

Substitutes Klaesson, Ayling, Cooper, Klich, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Gnonto.

Good evening

This fixture is where it all began for Jesse Marsch with Leeds United last year – his first match in charge after taking over from Marcelo Bielsa ending in a 1-0 defeat during which there were signs of promise that his pressing strategy could work. There have been plenty of other signs subsequently, purple patches of quality performance undone by exasperating individual errors, a certain inability to screw the nut when playing well and a worrying wastefulness in front of goal. All of those virtues and flaws were encapsulated in Sunday's defeat by Arsenal: they created a hatful of chances, missed a penalty, hounded the league leaders to distraction and conceded a goal with the biggest hospital pass of this or many other seasons. Marsch has asked for patience for his improving side but 16th place is a berth about as comfortable as Gruesome Gertie for any manager. They need goals and points.

As do Leicester City, who finished a topsy-turvy 2021-22 season, enervated by Europe, with three wins and a draw to take eighth place. That's 12 places higher than they are now after seven defeats from their opening 10 games. There is a sense of an ending about Brendan Rodgers and City. He has lost Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel over the past three summers but until 2022 has always had money to invest and retains a highly talented squad. Harvey Barnes (who has scored in his last five games against Leeds), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, James Madison and Timothy Castagne would all command considerable interest and fees, Jamie Vardy is, well, Jamie Vardy while Kelechi Inheanacho and Patson Daka have both shown they can be lethal in the past.

There is patently trouble at t'mill, though. Over familiarity? The manager's strop having had his spending wings clipped? The set-piece flakiness breeding an unshakable sense of vulnerability? But, as ever with such talent, it can still sometimes click even if that kind of synchronicity is no longer possible on a long-term basis. It looks to this observer like a relatively easy fix but they may only respond to a different voice now.

Leicester will be without Maddison, who is suspended, and cannot call on Pereira, Ndidi and Johnny Evans in addition to long-term absentee Ryan Bertrand.

Leeds' makeshift left-back Pascal Struijk is out and will be replaced by the man whose injury gave him a nine-match run in that role, Junior Firpo, which is a concern for Leeds fans because his approach and fondness for an unnecessary foul gives them the jitters. Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Leo Hjelde remain unavailable. Patrick Bamford, who played well as a second-half substitute against Arsenal despite fluffing his penalty, may start his first match since Aug 13 in preference to Rodrigo up front.