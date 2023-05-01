Pickford's homework keeps Everton's ‘Great Escape’ dreams alive

Leicester had a penalty, James Maddison took the ball from Youri Tielemans, and hit it straight at Jordan Pickford - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

By John Percy at the King Power Stadium

Everton remain stuck in the relegation swamp after another season of ineptitude, but the prospect of a second successive “Great Escape” in 12 months is still alive. Last season they left it until the penultimate game of the season to secure their Premier League future, and Sean Dyche would happily accept such a scenario this month.

Finally, there was some encouragement for Everton’s manager after his players produced the type of battling performance required to save their skins on a night of pure chaos at the King Power Stadium. Everton are still beneath the dreaded dotted line, and have won just two of their last 34 away games in the Premier League but, remarkably, there is still hope in the air.

Here they produced 23 efforts on goal, while also displaying their fighting spirit and recovering from the alarming sight of defender Seamus Coleman being stretchered off late in the first half with a serious knee injury.

The pivotal moment came nine minutes into added time of the first-half, when a poor penalty from James Maddison was saved by Jordan Pickford. The goalkeeper’s water bottle included notes on Leicester’s penalty takers but Maddison’s penalty was so weak that research was barely required.

“I did my homework,” said Pickford. “I called it this morning where I would go. He is a good player and he would’ve expected me to move but I double-bluffed him and got one up on him. It was a big moment and I’m happy to save it, it’s what I’m there for. It’s a point and we don’t come away from Leicester with zero. We know we’re still in the bottom three and it’s very tight down there. We roll our sleeves up and keep working hard with a fighting spirit.”

While Pickford’s save proved so important, there was also an outstanding performance from Leicester’s goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, whose heroics helped lift his team out of the bottom three with a point. Iversen has only recently been promoted to No 1 by first Brendan Rodgers and now Dean Smith, but was excellent here and stayed calm throughout the madness.

There were many fine saves from the Dane, but the best came late on as he dived to his left to prevent Abdoulaye Doucoure from finding the corner. Dyche admitted his disappointment at missing out on a victory, but when points are precious these are the moments when his teams normally spring into life. His previous acts of escapology with Burnley, and a past reputation for building committed teams who are difficult to beat, were the reasons why Everton turned to him in late January. It does not promise to get any easier, with games against Brighton and Manchester City up next, but Everton are not dead and buried yet.

“This season it’s all about tough games and every one of them has to be must-win,” said Dyche. “That’s the performance level we need to keep working to and eradicate some of the negative details. This is a positive point for a variety of reasons.”

In a ferocious atmosphere, Everton could have wilted but took a 13th minute lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the penalty spot after the forward was fouled by Timothy Castagne. Leicester were laboured, and the mood was threatening to turn inside the King Power. It was no surprise that Maddison was involved in both goals as Leicester finally responded. In the 22nd minute Everton failed to clear Maddison’s free kick, with Caglar Soyuncu hooking the loose ball home from six yards.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton is fouled by Timothy Castagne of Leicester City - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Leicester took the lead with a goal straight from the title season. Running onto Maddison’s fine pass, Jamie Vardy burned past Michael Keane to round Pickford and send the ball into the empty net. Then came the penalty miss and Iwobi drew Everton level 10 minutes into the second-half, striking a fine half-volley past Iversen. Leicester are out of the relegation zone, with Nottingham Forest dropping back into the bottom three.

Leicester coach Dean Smith said: “There were times when I felt it was two points lost and then it was one point gained. There is so much at stake and nothing was ever going to be decided by this result. It’s really tight at the bottom, we’re pleased to get out of it but there’s a lot more to come from us.

“There are still 12 points to play for and the important thing is you don’t lose your games.”

Leicester City vs Everton, as it happened

10:39 PM

Sean Dyche

"We are right in it the way we were playing, we have to keep mixing up our play. We had some really good individual performances tonight. We want more from all of them but we cannot ask for much more.

"Coleman knee injury could be serious.

"Our players are getting to understand that tactical framework but you also need the freedom to come and play.

"I didn't come here for a walk in the park, believe me. I understood it would be tough. We want the team to stay on the front foot and take the game on."

10:36 PM

Dean Smith

"Bit of a missed opportunity but we were second best in the first half. It was a bit of a basketball match whereas I wanted a game we could control.

"I was pleased with the response to going behind, it looked like a soft penalty and we saw ones like that not given at the weekend..

"Vards looked like his old self, a threat. Pleased for him. We had to find a way into the game for Madders and when we moved him inside we dictated.

"Maddison is on penalties, that is why [he took it]. Goalkeeper was brave. I think it was a fair result given the chances we missed. We probably didn't do enough to win it. We should have taken the big chance from the penalty spot."

He declines to say if Maddison will still be on penalty detail going forward.

10:27 PM

Jordan Pickford tells Sky

"We played brilliant for the first 20 minutes and did exactly what the gaffer wanted from us, then we dropped off the boil and they came in the game a bit.

"But we reset and created a lot of chances. Their keeper made a lot of saves, so it is a plus, but also a negative as well. It is just those final little details at the end.

"We didn't get beat and have momentum now ahead of Brighton.

"I called it this morning the way I was going to go. He (James Maddison) has got a great delivery and expects me to dive, so I think I have double bluffed him.

"It was a big moment in the game and I am happy to help my team to get them out of trouble.

"We know we are in the bottom three, but we have a point and it is very tight down there."

10:01 PM

Full time: Leicester 2 Everton 2

Well, what a ding dong. Both sides will feel they could/should have won this - Everton denied by some fine saves from Iversen and a howler of a miss from Calvert-Lewin. Leicester themselves will point to weak penalty from James Maddison that would have put them 3-1 up.

Probably a better point for Everton. Both camps will take heart from the fact that they fought hard and created opportunities.

09:57 PM

90 min Leicester 2 Everton 2

Have either of these two palooka heavyweights got a knockout blow in them? Both sides attacking, losing the ball, plenty of fouls as bodies get tired. Patterson for Everton is causing some problems, he's been on as a sub for Coleman.

Draws a foul, Everton have a freekick. Leicester stand firm.

09:51 PM

87 min Leicester 2 Everton 2

Iwobi having a fine game, he is making things happen. The ball is played into Doucourre, who lets rip with a terrific shot and is denied by a superb save from Iversen.

09:49 PM

83 min Leicester 2 Everton 2

Both sides going at this hammer and tongs, each accident prone enough to suggest that we might yet see a winner.

Everton will get first dart at that, they have a corner. Well defended.

09:45 PM

80 min Leicester 2 Everton 2

Pickford has gone walk about.... he has come a mile out of the area. Vardy is the target of the long ball, Pickford comes out to tidy up but gets over confident, gets robbed, and Vardy tries to curl one at the open goal. It misses, Pickford makes the sigh of the cross and laughs.

09:42 PM

77 min Leicester 2 Everton 2

End to end stuff!

DLC goes close for Everton, after a Soyuncu blunder. But Leicester soon break themselves.

09:38 PM

73 min Leicester 2 Everton 2

Vardy with some cunning improvisation down the left. Pauses, looks up, and sees Castagne has made great ground all the way over on the other side. If he finds him, Castagne will surely score. EXCELLENT anticipation from J Pickford Esq to cut out the pass. he had to come a long way off the line.

09:34 PM

69 min Leicester 2 Everton 2

Maddison whips up the home crowd. The corner, half cleared, drops for Barnes, whose effort is well wide.

09:33 PM

68 min Leicester 2 Everton 2

A well worked LCFC move - it is they who are turning the screw - ends with James Maddison, well placed, shooting. Deflected over.

09:32 PM

61 min Leicester 2 Everton 2

Change. Patson Daka on for midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. And an attacking change at that.

09:24 PM

59 min Leicester 2 Everton 2

Vardy with a header and Tarkowski wheels himself into position to head it away with admirable forethought. That was goalbound.

09:20 PM

GOAL!!

Leicester 2 Everton 2 A ball into the Leicester area, it balloons up in the air and it drops kindly for Alex Iwobi. He watches it carefully as it drops and tucks it away nicely.

Two poor teams with some good individual talents, this is turning into an intriguing battle.

09:16 PM

50 min Leicester 2 Everton 1

Soyuncu has had a whack in the forehead/eye socket and that handsome face is going to be adorned by a shiner the morrow. He's okay to carry on.

09:13 PM

48 min Leicester 2 Everton 1

Castagne with a lovely bit of play, down the wing and a pass that is nearly perfection. A foot away from laying it on a plate for Vardy. JV applauds.

09:10 PM

46 min Leicester 2 Everton 1

Pien Mulensteen having a good game on comms. First woman to do MNF? I will check.

No changes for either side at the break.

09:08 PM

These chaps were not smiling

so broadly when Maddison took the ball off Tielemans and then produced a dreadful penalty.

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates with teammate Youri Tielemans after scoring the team's second - Michael Regan/Getty Images

08:55 PM

Half time: Leicester 2 Everton 1

Well I only saw that from 37 minutes and there was easily a match's worth of drama! One penalty scored, one saved, a miss for the ages, a nasty injury, three goals... bit of everything.

Peter's boy has done well on the MNF punditry.

08:54 PM

45+ min Leicester 2 Everton 1

Here come Leicester with Harvey Barnes.... he crosses the ball from the left and it thwonks into Michael Keane. Dear me. it's a clear penalty.

Tielemans has the ball. But James Maddison takes it off him.

It is tense!

up steps James Maddison....

And he has chipped it straight at the keeper. Easiest save ever. Oh my goodness. What must Youri Tielemans be thinking?!

08:51 PM

45+ min Leicester 2 Everton 1

We resume after that stoppage.

You simply have to seek out the Calvert-Lewin miss from just then. One for the ages. Dwight McNeil's low cross only needed a touch, but he somehow managed to kick it at Daniel Iversen.

08:48 PM

45 min Leicester 2 Everton 1

All happening in these last few minutes. A delay as poor Seamus Coleman gets taken off, that looked a sore one.

08:45 PM

43 min Leicester 2 Everton 1

Soumare and Coleman clatter. The former gets a yellow card and I am sorry to say that the latter gets a stretcher.

08:45 PM

42 min Leicester 2 Everton 1

A thrilling match has broken out!

Dominic C-L somehow fails to tap the ball in from two yards and then Leicester break, Vardy turns Keane inside out, then outside in, and gets his shot away... it hits the bar.

08:43 PM

41 min Leicester 2 Everton 1

This is a bit better from Everton, Iwobi with some bright work. Gueye gets to the byline and pulls it back, McNeil meets it crisply and is denied by a super stop from Iversen.

08:42 PM

40 min Leicester 2 Everton 1

Doomed or not, they are sticking to their method: Everton launching it long, Leicester not looking totally comfortable under the garryowen but carrying a threat on the break.

Here come Everton with another long ball.

08:39 PM

37 min Leicester 2 Everton 1

Thanks Rob, bit of a tag-team effort on Telegraph Sport this Bank Holiday Monday as I was blogging the really exciting, but ultimately heartbreaking, Arsenal Women 2 Wolfsburg 3 Women's Champions League semi.

And talking of heartbreak, resident Everton fan Roy Hayes has his H in his H. They look doomed.

08:37 PM

35 min Leicester 2 Everton 1

And that's all from me. Here's Alan Tyers.

James Maddison - Michael Regan/Getty Images

08:34 PM

GOAL!!

Leicester 2 Everton 1 (Vardy) Poor crossfield pass from Iwobu picked off by Tielemans who slips it to Maddison. He takes it in his stride and then weighs the perfect through ball for Vardy to run through Keane and Tarkowski. Vardy burns them off – they may be monsters in the air but they can't keep pace even with a 36-year-old Vardy. He draws Pickford who dives, taps it to his left and then slams his shot into the empty net from five yards.

08:33 PM

30 min Leicester 1 Everton 1

Barnes snatches at a pass when put through the inside right by Maddison. He had far more time than that.

08:31 PM

28 min Leicester 1 Everton 1

McNeil flashes a half-volley from the left over the bar. It sat up nicely but the angle was always against him. Calvert-Lewin was screaming for the cross. They would have had runners as well for any knock down.

08:30 PM

26 min Leicester 1 Everton 1

Leicester still look jittery at the back.

08:29 PM

24 min Leicester 1 Everton 1

Everton have gone back to Plan A, playing long balls and crosses to put Leicester's defence under aerial bombardment. The School of Science has been taken over by Porton Down.

08:23 PM

GOAL!

Leicester 1 Everton 1 (Soyuncu) Both centre-halves had gone up for a free-kick that didn't work. But the ball broke to Barnes on the left and he stood up a cross to the back post. Faes nodded it back across goal and Soyuncu slid in to scrape a shot, first-time in from 12 yards. Very sweet finish.

Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

08:20 PM

18 min Leicester 0 Everton 1

Now Iwobi slips Calvert-Lewin in down the right of the box. He gets there first and slides to hook a shot at goal from a narrow angle. Faes reads it and knocks it behind for a corner. Leicester use the set-piece as an opportunity for a nap and almost let Keane score with a free header at the back post. Should have scored.

08:18 PM

16 min Leicester 0 Everton 1

Everton have been the better and more confident side. Leicester, in the immortal words of Corporal Jack Jones, don't like it up 'em. They hate crosses.

08:16 PM

GOAL!

Leicester 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin, pen) Buries it high to the left. The keeper went the right way but the ball flew yards over him.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

08:15 PM

Everton penalty

For Castagne's push on Calvert-Lewin as he went up for a header 17 yards out. That was daft. Two arms in the back. He couldn't have scored with a header from there.

08:13 PM

12 min Leicester 0 Everton 0

Pickford sends his centre-backs forward before he takes a free-kcik barely 15 yards outside his area and sticks it in the mixer. Leicester, under siege, head it out to the edge of the area and Keane has a swing at a volley bit doesn't connect properly.

08:12 PM

10 min Leicester 0 Everton 0

Everton pile the pressure on Leicester, knowing how weak they are at defending crosses. First with a fine Iwobi drive that elicits a superb one-handed save from Iversen, batting it over the bar, and then with some penalty box pinball from the corner.

08:09 PM

9 min Leicester 0 Everton 0

In comes the corner and the defensive header lands at Gueye's feet 20 yards out. A clear path to goal is there as Leicester scramble over but he blazes his shot over.

08:08 PM

7 min Leicester 0 Everton 0

Tielemans back-heads McNeil's cross behind for another corner. Faes was behind him but either he didn't shout or his captain didn't hear it.

08:06 PM

6 min Leicester 0 Everton 0

Coleman cuts in on his left after an Everton throw and his curling, speculative effort is deflected behind for a corner.

08:05 PM

4 min Leicester 0 Everton 0

Leicester appeal for a penalty when Soumare's cross strikes Garner on the wrist. His arms were glued to his side and he was at most 18 inches away from Soumare so the referee waves play on.

08:04 PM

3 min Leicester 0 Everton 0

After a couple of phases of Everton possession, they lose it and Garner stops Everton breaking down the left with a judicious/cynical foul. Everton are looking for quick passes into Calvert-Lewin but he has been well marshalled so far.

08:02 PM

1 min Leicester 0 Everton 0

After a rousing rendition of When You're Smiling Leicester kick-off and launch a diagonal high up the left for Barnes who nods it infield. Leicester work the ball back and then go down the left again. Barnes faces Coleman up then rolls a pass down the right-back's inside for Vardy's run off Keane. But he put too much on the pass and Pickford raced out to smother.

07:58 PM

The teams are in the tunnel

Cue the hunting horns for the arrival of the Foxes. It's Rob Bagchi here for a cameo as Alan's coverage of the Women's Champions League semi-final is ongoing.

Leicester are in all royal blue, Everton in pink and grey.

07:34 PM

James Maddison on Dean Smith's impact at Leicester

"It's definitely given us a lift and helped that side of things," the England attacking midfielder told the club's official site.

When you have a new manager, it's a new voice, new messages and so everyone's on it.

The gaffer's been in three games; we had a tight game against Man City but, as we just saw against Arsenal, they can blow anyone away and we maybe could've even got something up until towards the end of that game. But that was never going to be a defining moment in the season because not many teams go to the Etihad and win. But then obviously winning at home and then not losing away, which was something we'd been doing lately, was important. There has been a real uplift in confidence and belief and hopefully that will leave us in good stead so we can produce another positive performance and result against Everton. We haven't given the crowd enough to cheer and shout about this season so we understand the frustrations, especially when we go behind. I always say it's so important and massive for us if the crowd can stick with us, even in the tougher times. There was a little bit of anxiety when we went behind but once the team got going and started playing at a bit of a quicker tempo, they really bought into that and helped the team get over the line.

07:32 PM

Dyche is delighted to have Seamus Coleman back

"He's a very important player with his history and understanding of the club," said Dyche.

"He has been a loss for us so we do look forward to him being back. Until the second goal [in Thursday's 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle] it was a very good performance but after the second goal that's the big challenge for me.

"Where did the mentality go? How quickly did that change? Who re-grips it? Who in our team goes 'right, OK, let's re-grip what we're doing here' because we weren't a million miles away? You can't wait for it to happen."

Asked whether he thought the team had lost the fans who streamed out of Goodison at 3-1 down, Dyche added: "I don't think so. I think they will be backing the club to the end."

07:23 PM

Amadou Onana

One of the few bright spots of Everton's season has been ill for a few days and is only fit to start on the bench, Dyche confirms.

07:14 PM

Sean Dyche speaks

Regaining focus [has been the priority]. Defending your box properly and [undestanding] every touch counts and attacking their box properly. We want to find big moments and quality moments. We want consistent performances and maintaining high standards throughout he game.

07:12 PM

Here's how they stand at the start of the evening

07:05 PM

Your teams in the conventional style

Leicester Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Thomas; Soumare, Ndidi; Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Substitutes Ward, Souttar, Kristiansen, Amartey, Daka, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Praet, Tete.

Everton Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye, Doucoure; Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil.

Substitutes Begovic, Patterson, Onana, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Simms.

Referee Michael Oliver (Ashington)

07:02 PM

Coleman, Mykolenko, Garner come in for Everton

07:00 PM

Vardy and Ndidi start for Leicester City

05:06 PM

Welcome to Monday Night Football

and a Bank Holiday match to savour. The Gary Lineker Derby, Foxes vs Toffees, 18th versus 19th. Thank you for joining us, the kick off will be at 8pm and we will get the team news about an hour before that.

The hosts are third bottom on 29 points, the visitors one point and one place behind. It is verily the proverbial six-pointer. One fillip for the Foxes is the return to scoring ways of that nice Jamie Vardy, who hit the net in their 1-1 draw at Leeds United recently. And another possible good omen for Leicester is that 2nd May, tomorrow, is the anniversary of their unforgettable 2016 Premier League win.

On that day, second-half goals from Chelsea pair Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard secured a 2-2 draw against second-placed Tottenham, halting Spurs' bid on a night of high drama that Leicester's players watched unfold from striker Jamie Vardy's home.

Foxes fans coined the chant 'Jamie Vardy's having a party' and the top scorer had quite the shindig in Melton Mowbray, where videos showed the group celebrating wildly as the title was confirmed.

Claudio Ranieri's experience was more tranquil having flown back from Italy after visiting his 96-year-old mother in Rome to return home in time to watch Tottenham's draw with his family.

"I am very, very happy now because maybe if I won this title at the beginning of my career maybe I would forget," Ranieri, then 64, said. "Now I am an old man I can feel it much better.

"I said every time I am very happy for the fans, for the chairman and for all the Leicester community. I don't know the secret. The players, the heart, the soul and how they play."

Claudio's successor as Leicester, boss Dean Smith, says that his squad remain committed to the survival fight.

"I'm getting that feeling from all the players," he said. "They're all in and they've committed to the football club, whether their contract is up at the end of the season or not.

"I've already said before, that I don't know how many are up or who isn't. I can just see a buy-in from what they're doing in training and what they're saying in the meetings.

"Contracts are not my department. My remit is to come in and keep the team in the Premier League, so that's what I'm focused on."