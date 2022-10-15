Leicester City vs Crystal Palace live: score and latest updates

leicester vs crystal palace live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

10:07 AM

Brendan Rodgers a man under pressure

Brendan Rodgers is under increasing pressure at Leicester City and faces an awkward looking encounter with a lively Crystal Palace side this lunchtime.

A thumping win over east Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest righted the ship temporarily, before familiar weaknesses were exposed at Bournemouth last time out when Leicester conceded two goals in quick succession. The 2-1 defeat on the south coast was extremely damaging, leaving Leicester bottom of the Premier League with just four points from nine matches.

They have lost seven of those opening nine games and, when asked if this season would be his toughest in management, Rodgers agreed.

"Yes - but it's one that I'm excited about. I've been fortunate in my career," he said.

"Yes, I've lost my job a few times but I've also won trophies. I've had great moments but this is now a big challenge for me but it's a great coaching challenge.

"I have respect for the people here - the club and the players - and I want to be able to show I can manage and coach through this here. That's important to be able to do.

"I think the respect the owners have given me is because they have seen my work here over three-and-half-years. They know the level of work we do."

Patrick Vieira's position at Palace is more secure but he will be keen to add more points to their tally of nine from eight games, which have not reflected the quality of their performances. Eberechi Eze scored a cracking goal in their win over Leeds last Sunday, and is part of a slippery attack featuring Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise which will fancy their chances of exposing a fragile Leicester defence.

Jonny Evans is a doubt with a tight calf but other than Will Hughes missing through illness, Palace have no fresh injury concerns.

Full team news on the way shortly.