Chelsea's big week means the discontent is evaporating

Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

By John Aizlewood, at the King Power Stadium

What a week for Chelsea. Two Premier League victories and Champions League progression. After a comfortable cruised against Leicester City, the rumblings of discontent vis-à-vis Graham Potter already seem sepia-tinted.

Beaten by the better side, Leicester have now lost their last five games and those calls for manager Brendan Rodgers’s head may become impossible to resist.

Even after last week’s supine showing at Southampton Rodgers chose not to tinker too drastically. Out went Tete and Harvey Barnes. In came Patson Daka as a second striker and Daniel Amartey.

Having seemingly turned a corner with two victories out of two. Potter also made two changes. Of those who face Borussia Dortmund, Raheem Sterling and Reece James joined a lengthy injury list. Ruben Loftus-cheek and Mykhalio Mudryk stepped up.

As Gary Lineker looked on from the directors’ box, former City defenders Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell were roundly jeered whenever they touched the ball.

Those jeers were especially loud when Chilwell took Chelsea’s first corner of the day in the 11th minute. Under pressure, Harry Souttar nodded it on. Kalidou Koulibaly lobbed the ball back in and who should volley it low past Danny Ward first time, but Chilwell?

Leicester charged back. Amartey headed James Maddison’s vicious free kick wide from almost under the bar and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s long-range drive was deflected onto the bar by Koulibaly with Kepa Arrizabalaga beaten.

In between, Chelsea met the woodwork too when Joao Felix collected Kai Havertz’s terrific crossfield pass, outpaced Ricardo Pereira and chipped Ward only for the ball to bounce off the post to safety.

The simmering discontent with Rodgers’s regime burst into the open when Felix slotted in a second Chelsea goal. VAR disallowed it for a fractional offside, but second later, just as the atmosphere was about to turn toxic, Felix gifted possession to Ricardo Pereira, who found Daka. Without a goal since October, Daka shimmied past a couple of limp challenges and curled past Arrizabalaga from 20 yards.

Story continues

It would have been worse for Chelsea, but for Arrizabalaga who made flying saves in quick succession from Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho. Instead it got a whole lot better with the last action of the first half when Enzo Fernandez’s gorgeous chip was delicately volleyed over Ward and into goal by Kai Havertz as the Leicester defence stood and watched.

Kai Havertz of Chelsea scores the team's second goal past during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Maddison’s dynamism and a terrible miss from Dewsbury-Hall notwithstanding, Leicester seemed spent. Dewsbury-hall missed a sitter third Ward saved Havertz’s downwards header splendidly following Chilwell’s corner and a third Chelsea goal loomed. When it came, it was ruthless. Havertz sped down the right and crossed to the back post where Mudryk headed into danger and Mateo Kovacic volleyed in.

The home support’s inevitable response was “We want Rod

Leicester vs Chelsea: as it happened

05:03 PM

Full time: Leicester 1 Chelsea 3

It's all over at the King Power and boos ring around the stadium – that's five defeats in a row for Leicester. Fabulous goals from Chilwell, Havertz and Kovacic to deliver the goods for Graham Potter as Chelsea record back-to-back league wins.

05:00 PM

Full time: Tottenham 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Three points for Spurs. It was all fairly easy for Antonio Conte's men.

04:59 PM

Full time: Everton 1 Brentford 0

The third home 1-0 victory for Sean Dyche. They defended with their lives and move out of the relegation zone. David Raya came up for a corner at the death, but his header went just wide.

04:56 PM

Penalty saved! Tottenham 3 Nottingham Forest (Ayew, 90+4)

Kulusevski handled the ball in the box and after a Var check it's given.

Forster saves from Ayew's penalty. Yates tries to get to the rebound, but he can't get his shot away. Cue a Spurs counter.

04:51 PM

Full time at Elland Road

Honours even. Leeds 2 Brighton 2. Jack Harrison scored at both ends.

04:50 PM

Red card! Leicester 1 Chelsea 3 (Faes, 87)

Wout Faes is shown red for a second bookable offence. Leicester will play the final few minutes with 10 men.

Wout Faes sent off - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

04:43 PM

GOAL! Tottenham 3 Nottingham Forest 1 (Worrall, 81)

Joe Worrall's headed effort pulls one back for Forest.

Joe Worrall header - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

04:41 PM

GOAL! Leicester 1 Chelsea 3 (Kovacic, 79)

Kovacic with an absolutely wonderful bicycle-kick volley.

There's a brief Var check for offside, but he's well on there.

Mateo Kovacic scores Chelsea's third goal - Reuters/Toby Melville

04:38 PM

76 mins: Everton 1 Brentford 0

Pinnock almost equalises for the visitors at Goodison Park... but McNeil is on the line to clear and keep Everton holding on.

04:36 PM

Goal! Leeds 2 Brighton 2 (Harrison, 78)

An brilliant wide finish from Harrison at Elland Road to make up for his own goal.

Jack Harrison scores - Reuters/Scott Heppell

04:35 PM

68 mins: Leicester 1 Chelsea 2

Kai Havertz with a low header, nicely met, but Ward dives down well to keep Leicester in it.

04:33 PM

68 mins: Everton 1 Brentford 0

Toney with a free kick on the edge of the Everton box...

But he fires it straight at the wall. Still 1-0 Everton.

Ivan Toney free kick - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

04:30 PM

This in from John Aizlewood at Leicester vs Chelsea

Almost an hour in and the first 'Gary Lineker' chants from the home support. The man himself offers a coy smile in response.

04:29 PM

65 mins: Leicester 1 Chelsea 2

Cleared off the line! Ball gets played in and Kepa comes out for it. He's left flapping.

Souttar shoots towards goal but it hits Gallagher on the line!

04:21 PM

GOAL! Tottenham 3 Nottingham Forest 0

Son makes it three for Spurs! They're well in control now.

Richarlison chops a ball into the box, it's blocked and comes back to him, but he recycles it back into Son. The first touch is with Son's knee, deftly planted onto his foot and he then takes it past Aurier and fires a low shot home.

Son scores - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

04:20 PM

GOAL! Leeds 1 Brighton 2 (Harrison og, 61)

Mitoma does really well against Luke Ayling, he swings the ball in and Harrison puts it into the back of his own net with pressure from March. It looks like March is claiming it, but I think this will go down as a Harrison own goal.

Leeds goal - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

04:16 PM

53 mins: Leeds 1 Brighton 1

What a chance for Leeds! Harrison swings in a magnificent ball to Ayling at the back post. He takes a first touch, on his chest, and then onto his foot and pulls the trigger on the half-volley but he blazes it over Steele's crossbar.

04:11 PM

Leicester City fans hold up signs in support of Gary Lineker

Signs in support of Lineker - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

04:07 PM

And we're back under way across the Premier League

Nottingham Forest have shaken things up at half-time.

Ayew and Dennis have come on for Mangala and Lingard.

04:03 PM

Half-time Premier League scores

Everton 1 Brentford 0

Leeds 1 Brighton 1

Leicester 1 Chelsea 2

Tottenham 2 Nottingham Forest 0

03:56 PM

Half-time: Leicester 1 Chelsea 2

Havertz's moment of magic is the last kick of the half at the King Power. A terrific tussle so far.

03:53 PM

GOAL! Leicester 1 Chelsea 2 (Havertz, 45+6)

A sublime goal from Kai Havertz!

The ball comes out to Fernandez, he scoops the ball over the top to Havertz in the penalty area, Ward comes out and he coolly lobs it over him. So casual and absolutely glorious.

Havertz lobs Ward - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

03:50 PM

Half time verdict from Sam Dalling at Elland Road

Just as the boos ring out from the masses, Patrick Bamford draws Leeds level. It took a huge nick before crashing in off the bar's underside. A bit of luck, but if there is anyone who deserves a slice, then surely it is Bamford? And Leeds get more fortune minutes later: Mac Allister shoots wide from the penalty spot, before punching the ground in frustration. It was all about Kaoru Mitoma, who will doubtless feature in Luke Ayling’s nightmares. Half-time. Level in score only. Brighton by far the superior side.

03:46 PM

43 mins: Leicester 1 Chelsea 1

Maddison free kick on the edge of the box, it hits Fofana's arm as it comes in, but the ref doesn't give it despite the protests.

03:43 PM

GOAL! Leeds 1 Brighton 1 (Bamford, 40)

Patrick Bamford. His 49th for Leeds.

Patrick Bamford scores - Getty Images/George Wood

03:41 PM

GOAL! Leicester 1 Chelsea 1 (Daka, 39)

Leicester equalise courtesy of Patson Daka, out of nowhere.

Joao Felix gets the ball on the edge of his own box, he tries some trickery but he is dispossessed, Daka picks it up and goes for goal from outside the box. And it's past Arrizabalaga!

Patson Daka - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

03:38 PM

GOAL! Tottenham 2 Nottingham Forest 0 (Kane, 35 pen)

Richarlison is scythed down in the box by Worrall. Harry Kane duly steps up for the spot kick and fires emphatically down the middle to double Tottenham's lead.

03:35 PM

Disallowed goal! Leicester 0 Chelsea 1

Joao Felix doubles Chelsea's lead... but there's a Var check and he's ruled offside. Goal won't stand.

03:34 PM

GOAL! Leeds 0 Brighton 1 (Mac Allister, 33)

Mac Allister with his ninth goal of the season!

Headed interplay from Mitoma and Mac Allister, the latter putting it past Meslier.

This from Sam Dalling:

Virtual silence at Elland Road as Alexis Mac Allister – left virtually alone in the six yard box – heads Brighton one up. Deserved too. Oh, and it came from an Adam Webster pass to find Solly March’s run. Probably ought to put some pressure on the centre back’s Javi, no?!

03:31 PM

Harry Kane's goal

Harry Kane scores - Getty Images /Catherine Ivill

03:30 PM

26 mins: Tottenham 1 Nottingham Forest 0

A cracking free kick from Son who dinks it over the Forest defenders, into Kane's path, but the England man scuffs it while being closed down by Aurier.

03:28 PM

24 mins: Leicester 0 Chelsea 1

End-to-end stuff at the King Power. Chelsea have hit Leicester on a fast break, Kai Havertz played through Joao Felix who rattles the right post with a strike from left side of Ward's box.

Nine attempts in 24 minutes so far at Leicester.

03:26 PM

John Aizlewood is over at the King Power

We haven't heard much about him recently, but former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker is in the directors' box. He's stopped for selfies, he's gobbled a mint and he's issued a presedential wave, but any cheers are drowned out by Kasabian at ear-splitting volume.

03:23 PM

Sam Dalling is at Leeds vs Brighton this afternoon

For a crowd used to high-intensity (if not quality), Elland Road is getting something very different today. Stand-off-ish is the only way to describe it. Zero pressure on Brighton centre backs Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk, who are standing completely still and directing their colleagues. Grumbles already, and they will only get louder. 10% rise in season ticket prices was it?!

03:22 PM

GOAL! Tottenham 1 Nottingham Forest 0 (Kane, 19)

Harry Kane puts Spurs ahead!

Great play down the right from Richarlison. Porro hangs the ball into the box and it's headed in back across in the direction from which it came by the Spurs' talisman and beyond Navas.

03:16 PM

Gary Lineker is in the stands alongside his son at Leicester

Gary Lineker - Reuters/Toby Melville

03:14 PM

GOAL! Leicester 0 Chelsea 1 (Chilwell, 11)

Ben Chilwell gets Chelsea off the mark against his former club. He fires in the corner, it gets headed out at the far post, cleared, Koulibaly floats a long cross back into the 18-yard box, it's met by Chilwell who fires in at the near post.

Ben Chilwell - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

03:08 PM

Disallowed goal: Tottenham 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Richarlison has fired early doors into the Forest net, but he is ruled offside after an extensive Var check. A contentious decision.

03:05 PM

GOAL! Everton 1 Brentford 0 (McNeil, 1)

Dwight McNeil has given Everton a dream start against Brentford with a left footed blast into the top-right corner, played in by Abdoulaye Doucouré in the build up.

03:02 PM

Kick off! Leicester vs Chelsea

And we're under way at the King Power stadium.

02:53 PM

Chelsea vs Leicester team news

Chelsea: Mykhailo Mudryk and Ruben Loftus-Cheek start for Chelsea. Reece James and Raheem Sterling drop out.

Leicester: Harvey Barnes, who has been nursing an ankle problem, and Tete are on the Leicester bench, with Daniel Amartey and Patson Daka coming in.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

02:49 PM

John Aizlewood is at the King Power for Telegraph Sport this afternoon

All quiet at the King Power. Except for the resounding boos the home fans showered upon former City players Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana.

02:48 PM

Warm ups at the King Power

Wout Faes - Getty Images/Michael Regan

James Maddison - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Kepa Arrizabalaga - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

02:43 PM

BBC says sorry to fans for the limited weekend sports programming

The BBC has said sorry for the chaos caused to programming schedules, breaking its silence since the exodus began on Friday night when Lineker's censure was announced.

A BBC spokesman said this afternoon:

The BBC will only be able to bring limited sport programming this weekend and our schedules will be updated to reflect that. We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans. We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.

Follow our dedicated live blog on the fallout from Lineker's standing down over here.

02:35 PM

Team news: Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

Richarlison starts for the visit of Forest despite his explosive midweek interview.

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Dier, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies, Richarlison, Son, Kane.

Subs: Sanchez, Perisic, Danjuma, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Austin, Mundle.

Nottingham Forest: Navas, Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Freuler, Jonjo Shelvey, Mangala, Lingard, Gibbs-White, Johnson.

Subs: Williams, Colback, Hennessey, Niakhate, Yates, Dennis, Danilo, Ayew, Wood.

Richarlison - Getty Images

02:32 PM

Team news: Everton vs Brentford

Everton manager Sean Dyche names an unchanged squad; Brentford, who have not lost in the league since October, make one change with Vitaly Janelt replacing Yoane Wissa.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Gray.

Subs: Holgate, Mina, Begovic, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Janelt.

Subs: Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jansson, Ajer, Baptiste, Cox.

02:29 PM

Team news: Leeds vs Brighton

Patrick Bamford returns to Leeds's starting line-up.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, Roca, Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Rodrigo, Struijk, Robles, Sinisterra, Rutter, Kristensen, McKennie, Gnonto, Greenwood.

Brighton: Steele, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Ayari, van Hecke, Buonanotte.

Leeds players inspect the pitch - Reuters/Scott Heppell

02:25 PM

Team news: Leicester v Chelsea

Leicester: Ward, Ricardo Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Iheanacho, Maddison, Amartey, Daka.

Subs: Evans, Barnes, Vardy, Ndidi, Praet, Iversen, Thomas, Tete, Soumare.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell, Joao Felix, Havertz, Mudryk.

Subs: Badiashile, Pulisic, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke.

02:22 PM

And turning to the on-pitch action

Chelsea players inspect the pitch. Can they kick on from the wins over Leeds and Borussia Dortmund over the past week?

Chelsea players inspect the pitch - Getty Images/Chris Lee

02:18 PM

Gary Lineker arrives at Leicester's King Power Stadium

Gary Lineker has arrived.

Gary Lineker - Leicester City vs Chelsea live: Score and updates and clockwatch from the Premier League - Plumb Images

01:45 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Leicester City's clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium. We will also have goals and updates from the three other 3pm kick offs.

Gary Lineker is expected to be in the stands this afternoon after he was stood down by the BBC for tonight's Match of the Day, which is now expected to show highlights without a presenter, pundits, or the usual commentary team.

Graham Potter's Chelsea had a boost this week, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Having beaten Leeds last weekend, the victory over Dortmund secured Chelsea's first back-to-back wins since October and relieved the pressure on Potter after a poor run of results.

"Has the weight been lifted off my shoulders? Yes, in some ways," Potter said.

"I'm not getting carried away, it's just two wins so we have to focus on Leicester. The boys have been in a good place, good spirit, they've stuck together in a bad time which is good, there's a lot to say about that."

Victory would see Potter's side pick up their first three points away from home in the Premier League since their 2-0 win over Aston Villa five months ago.

Despite Leicester coming into the game off the back of three straight defeats Potter understands his team's performance needs to warrant three points.

"It's always an opportunity to win but we have to play well, I think Leicester's results have been worse than their performances. They've been a bit unfortunate as well I think," he said.

"They've rallied as well, they have still got some really, really good players, I have huge respect for Brendan (Rodgers) for what he's done there, he's a top coach and a top person so looking forward to seeing him and it will be a tough game."