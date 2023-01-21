Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester face Brighton in the Premier League today.

James Maddison returned to the Leicester squad for the visit of Brighton. The forward has been out since November with knee problems but was on the bench while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made a comeback from a glute problem.

Jan Paul Van Hecke will make his full Brighton debut as Roberto De Zerbi made two changes. Danny Welbeck also returned for the visitors in place of Evan Ferguson.

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Vardy, Barnes

Brighton: Sanchez, Gross, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Welbeck

