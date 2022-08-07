Leicester City vs Brentford live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Uche Amako
·7 min read
leicester vs brentford live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS
leicester vs brentford live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS

02:35 PM

31mins: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

Frustration for Maddison has he blasts over from distance.

02:33 PM

28mins: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

Leicester's best football is coming when the ball goes wide to Justin and Castagne. When they try to go central, moves break down.

Brentford making sure they don't give Vardy space to run in behind.

02:28 PM

24mins: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

Brentford are doing well to weather this attacking storm from the home side.

For all of Leicester's good play, they haven't got Vardy into the match yet.

02:24 PM

20mins: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

Maddison nods just past the post following a lovely cross by Tielemans. Leicester are upping the pressure.

02:22 PM

18mins: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

Toney burst through on goal after breaking the offside trap. His first touch is goal but his second is too close to Ward and the keeper collects.

02:21 PM

17mins: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

Brentford put at least six players in the box for a long throw that Leicester do well to clear. Set pieces are a major strength of the west London club.

02:16 PM

13mins: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

Tielemans tests Raya with a fierce shot from range.

leicester vs brentford live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES
leicester vs brentford live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

02:13 PM

10mins: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

First chance for the away side. Janelt clips a ball over the top to the right-side of the box. It falls to Mbeumo, who hits it on the volley from 15 yards out but Ward catches the shot easily.

02:12 PM

8mins: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

Leicester bossing possession here. Brentford look happy to sit deep and counter but they won't want to do that for the whole match.

02:09 PM

5mins: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

Mee is heavily involved in the early stages here.  Firstly, he goes to ground in the box to halt Vardy's run into the box and then crunches into Maddison on the edge of the box to stop him getting a shot away.

02:07 PM

3mins: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

Mee clatters into his team-mate Henry as he goes up for a header. New team-mates getting to know each other already!

02:01 PM

Kick Off: Leicester City 0 Brentford 0

We're underway at the King Power!

01:58 PM

Here come the teams

The players walk through the tunnel and onto the pitch. The home fans have flags which they are waving excitedly.

01:54 PM

Pre-match Frank quotes

I'm very excited to see Aaron [Hickey] today. I think he's had a good pre-season and he adds that extra quality with the ball at the back and he's also a good defender.

Ben [Mee] obviously has loads of experience and defensive solidness.

I just spoke to him earlier and of course he is excited - a new season and a new club.

leicester vs brentford live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS
leicester vs brentford live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS

01:48 PM

A reminder of the teams

Leicester: Ward, Fofana, Evans, Amartey, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin, Maddison, Vardy.

Subs: Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Iversen, Thomas.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Dasilva, Strakosha, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens.

Referee: Jarred Gillett (Australia)

01:38 PM

Pre-match Rodgers quotes

My concentration is purely on the players we have. I think every coach in the league will tell you that they want to improve and we're no different, but if we can't then my concentration falls on the players that are here.

The ones that are here are absolutely brilliant so we arrive into today in a good place. The players are very focused and our spirit is very strong.

01:25 PM

Pre-match stats via Opta

  • This is the first time that Leicester City will begin a league campaign against Brentford, with the Foxes unbeaten in their last six meetings against the Bees (W5 D1) since a 3-2 defeat at home in March 1953 in the second tier.

  • Brentford lost both Premier League fixtures against Leicester City last season, both by a 2-1 scoreline. The Bees had previously never lost a top-flight game against the Foxes coming into the 2021-22 campaign (W2 D2).

  • Leicester have won their opening Premier League match in their last two seasons, beating West Brom in 2020-21 and Wolves in 2021-22. They had only won their first league match in two of their first 14 Premier League seasons before this (D6 L6).

  • Brentford have won their opening top-flight league match in four of their six seasons at this level (D1 L1), scoring two goals in every victory, including last season’s 2-0 win over Arsenal.

01:13 PM

Team news explained

Wesley Fofana starts for Leicester despite the transfer speculation surrounding him. Danny Ward starts in goal while Jamie Vardy leads the line.

New Brentford signings Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey are both in the starting XI. Ivan Toney will be supported by Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa in attack.

01:05 PM

Brentford XI to play Leicester City

01:04 PM

Leicester City XI to play Brentford

12:54 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to coverage from the King Power as Leicester City host Brentford.

It has been a turbulent summer for Leicester with no new signings, losing captain and fan favourite Kasper Schmeichel and transfer speculation surrounding Wesley Fofana and James Maddison. Jonny Evans has been named as Schmeichel's replacement as captain and manager Brendan Rodgers says the defender is the "natural successor".

"Jonny represents the collective standards and values of these players and what they stand for," he said. "He's a player of huge experience.

"He has huge respect in the changing room for what he's achieved and how he behaves on a day-to-day basis. He's the natural guy to step forward now Kasper has left."

Former Manchester United centre-half Evans has made more than 100 league appearances for the Foxes since arriving from West Brom for £3.5million in 2018. With Schmeichel's exit, Danny Ward is set to start in goal and Rodgers confirmed Ward and Daniel Iversen will now challenge for the number one jersey.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank says he does not believe Brentford will be struck down by second-season syndrome. Brentford's tally of 46 points last season was one more than the other two promoted teams - Watford (23) and Norwich (22) - combined as they finished a respectable 13th in their first Premier League campaign.

But in recent seasons, Huddersfield and Sheffield United have been relegated back to the Championship following impressive opening terms in the top flight. Leeds only avoided the drop on the final day of last season having finished ninth on their top-flight comeback.

Speaking ahead of today's match, Frank said: "In general, I don't believe too much in second-season syndrome. "It's a narrative that's been built. Our opponents on Sunday won the Premier League in their second season, so maybe that's the one we should go for.

"Huddersfield's underlying stats show that they were very lucky to stay in the league [in their first season], so I wasn't surprised that they struggled the next year.

"We were not lucky to stay in the league last year, so there is a foundation we can build on. That can change with injuries and lack of form, but hopefully the things we do every day ensure that we're in a constant fine place."

