Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City take on Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup today.

The Foxes suffered defeat in the Premier League to leaders Arsenal at the weekend, leaving them 14th in the table. They had recent success in this competition though, triumphing at Wembley in 2021 as they beat Chelsea to win their first-ever FA Cup.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have been in good form and have won three on the bounce in the Championship; they sit in fourth place and will be hopeful of promotion back to the top flight for next season - as well as of causing an upset tonight.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: FA Cup updates

Goal! Dolan scores the opener just past the half-hour mark (0-1)

Leicester City FC 0 - 1 Blackburn Rovers FC

20:25 , admin

20:23 , admin

20:20 , admin

Story continues

20:20 , admin

First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.

20:20 , admin

20:20 , admin

Offside, Leicester City. Wout Faes tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

20:20 , admin

20:20 , admin

Attempt blocked. Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

20:20 , admin

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Lewis Travis.

20:20 , admin

Attempt blocked. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

20:18 , admin

20:19 , admin

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

20:19 , admin

Attempt missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

20:17 , admin

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

20:16 , admin

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rankin-Costello tries a through ball, but Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.

20:14 , admin

Attempt missed. Wout Faes (Leicester City) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross following a set piece situation.

20:13 , admin

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

20:09 , admin

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Sammie Szmodics.

20:07 , admin

33' #LCFC 0-1 #Rovers



GOAL! Dolan intercepts in the Leicester half and takes it on himself to curl it past Iversen from just outside the box! #LEIvROV 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023

20:06 , admin

Goal. Blackburn score through Dolan.#LEIBLB — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023

20:06 , admin

20:06 , admin

Goal! Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 1. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box.

20:05 , admin

Tetê (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:05 , admin

Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City).

20:05 , admin

Attempt blocked. Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.

20:04 , admin

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tyler Morton.

20:03 , admin

29' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers



Szmodics plays it across the six-yard box to find Dolan at the back post, but Iversen produces an excellent save to keep it level.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023

20:03 , admin

Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

20:03 , admin

Attempt saved. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.

20:02 , admin

Offside, Leicester City. Luke Thomas tries a through ball, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is caught offside.

20:01 , admin

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:00 , admin

Attempt missed. Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

19:59 , admin

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Harry Pickering.

19:58 , admin

A bright start to #LEIBLB. Tetê, Praet and Vardy have all tested Pears in the Rovers goal 🥅



The visitors are not sitting back either though.



Live here 👉 https://t.co/LFSNAsbOmG pic.twitter.com/H0PIVggTkM — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023

19:57 , admin

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Wout Faes.

19:56 , admin

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

19:56 , admin

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

19:54 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

19:52 , admin

18' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers



This time Dolan wins back possession in the Leicester half and finds Szmodics in the box, he forces Iversen into a save with his feet.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023

19:53 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).

19:51 , admin

17' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers



Hedges nicks it back in the Leicester half and finds Gallagher on the edge of the box, he shoots on the turn but Iversen is equal to it. #LEIvROV 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023

19:51 , admin

Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Morton.

19:50 , admin

Attempt saved. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

19:50 , admin

19:50 , admin

Luke Thomas (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

19:49 , admin

16' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers



Pears saves at his near post to keep out Vardy's effort.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023

19:49 , admin

Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City).

19:50 , admin

Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

19:49 , admin

Attempt blocked. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics with a headed pass.

19:47 , admin

Hand ball by Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers).

19:47 , admin

Foul by Dennis Praet (Leicester City).

19:47 , admin

19:46 , admin

Attempt missed. Tetê (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Praet.

19:42 , admin

8' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers



Pears makes an excellent double save to keep out Tete's effort and Praet's follow up. #LEIvROV 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023

19:42 , admin

Attempt blocked. Tetê (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

19:41 , admin

Attempt saved. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

19:41 , admin

Attempt saved. Tetê (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Praet.

19:38 , admin

19:37 , admin

Attempt missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box.

19:37 , admin

19:36 , admin

3' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers



Szmodics plays a one-two with Dolan, receiving it in the box, but Amartey gets a foot in to block his left-footed shot.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023

19:33 , admin

19:33 , admin

First Half begins.

19:33 , admin

⏱️ Kick-off: #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers



After a minutes applause for the legendary John Motson, Szmodics gets us underway. Come on, boys! 🙌#LEIvROV 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/KUWQqhArS8 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023

19:32 , admin

Supporters of both clubs join in a period of applause to celebrate the life of legendary commentator John Motson.



Rest in peace, John. — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023

19:27 , admin

🎧 Log in to your MyRovers account to listen to tonight's commentary featuring @BradDacks40 and @benbreo for 🆓!#LEIvROV 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YLnAbRK2q7 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023

19:27 , admin

19:24 , admin

19:21 , admin

19:15 , admin

The man between the sticks this evening 🇩🇰#LEIBLB pic.twitter.com/ppcHuYsg2z — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023

19:07 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

Listen in to 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 ahead of #LEIBLB 🎧



LCFC Radio's pre-match show is now on air... — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

18:30 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin