Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leicester City take on Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup today.
The Foxes suffered defeat in the Premier League to leaders Arsenal at the weekend, leaving them 14th in the table. They had recent success in this competition though, triumphing at Wembley in 2021 as they beat Chelsea to win their first-ever FA Cup.
Blackburn, meanwhile, have been in good form and have won three on the bounce in the Championship; they sit in fourth place and will be hopeful of promotion back to the top flight for next season - as well as of causing an upset tonight.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: FA Cup updates
Goal! Dolan scores the opener just past the half-hour mark (0-1)
Leicester City FC 0 - 1 Blackburn Rovers FC
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:25 , admin
🌟 @TyrhysDolan10 #LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/zyZ5KeDfrh
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:23 , admin
🌟 A super strike from the star boy!@TyrhysDolan10 | #LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mOXWg64qp2
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:20 , admin
Behind at the interval.#EmiratesFACup | #LEIBLB pic.twitter.com/9MRLFAEBLg
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:20 , admin
First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:20 , admin
⏱️ Half-time: #LCFC 0-1 #Rovers
Dolan's strike is the difference so far.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/2XirJjosho
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:20 , admin
Offside, Leicester City. Wout Faes tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:20 , admin
45+1' #LCFC 0-1 #Rovers
Travis' superb sliding challenge sends Ricardo's strike out for a corner.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:20 , admin
Attempt blocked. Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:20 , admin
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Lewis Travis.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:20 , admin
Attempt blocked. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:18 , admin
45' #LCFC 0-1 #Rovers
There will be a minimum of two added minutes.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:19 , admin
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:19 , admin
Attempt missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:17 , admin
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Hayden Carter.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:16 , admin
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rankin-Costello tries a through ball, but Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:14 , admin
Attempt missed. Wout Faes (Leicester City) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross following a set piece situation.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:13 , admin
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:09 , admin
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Sammie Szmodics.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:07 , admin
33' #LCFC 0-1 #Rovers
GOAL! Dolan intercepts in the Leicester half and takes it on himself to curl it past Iversen from just outside the box! #LEIvROV 🔵⚪
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:06 , admin
Goal. Blackburn score through Dolan.#LEIBLB
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:06 , admin
33' #LCFC 0-1 #Rovers
GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!! TY OPENS THE SCORING!!!@cliniccenteruk | #LEIvROV 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/WqonGL9Djd
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:06 , admin
Goal! Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 1. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:05 , admin
Tetê (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:05 , admin
Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City).
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:05 , admin
Attempt blocked. Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:04 , admin
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tyler Morton.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:03 , admin
29' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Szmodics plays it across the six-yard box to find Dolan at the back post, but Iversen produces an excellent save to keep it level.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:03 , admin
Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:03 , admin
Attempt saved. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:02 , admin
Offside, Leicester City. Luke Thomas tries a through ball, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is caught offside.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:01 , admin
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:00 , admin
Attempt missed. Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:59 , admin
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Harry Pickering.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:58 , admin
A bright start to #LEIBLB. Tetê, Praet and Vardy have all tested Pears in the Rovers goal 🥅
The visitors are not sitting back either though.
Live here 👉 https://t.co/LFSNAsbOmG pic.twitter.com/H0PIVggTkM
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:57 , admin
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Wout Faes.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:56 , admin
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Luke Thomas.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:56 , admin
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Luke Thomas.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:54 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:52 , admin
18' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers
This time Dolan wins back possession in the Leicester half and finds Szmodics in the box, he forces Iversen into a save with his feet.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:53 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:51 , admin
17' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Hedges nicks it back in the Leicester half and finds Gallagher on the edge of the box, he shoots on the turn but Iversen is equal to it. #LEIvROV 🔵⚪
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:51 , admin
Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Morton.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:50 , admin
Attempt saved. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:50 , admin
16' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers
🟨 Thomas booked for trying to swap shirts with Rankin-Costello early.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:50 , admin
Luke Thomas (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:49 , admin
16' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Pears saves at his near post to keep out Vardy's effort.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:49 , admin
Foul by Luke Thomas (Leicester City).
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:50 , admin
Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:49 , admin
Attempt blocked. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics with a headed pass.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:47 , admin
Hand ball by Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers).
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:47 , admin
Foul by Dennis Praet (Leicester City).
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:47 , admin
Already a goal threat 💯#EmiratesFACup | #LEIBLB pic.twitter.com/TTsaxUIWjd
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:46 , admin
Attempt missed. Tetê (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Praet.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:42 , admin
8' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Pears makes an excellent double save to keep out Tete's effort and Praet's follow up. #LEIvROV 🔵⚪
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:42 , admin
Attempt blocked. Tetê (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:41 , admin
Attempt saved. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:41 , admin
Attempt saved. Tetê (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Praet.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:38 , admin
5' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Soumare finds Ricardo, who shoots from distance, dragging it narrowly wide. #LEIvROV 🔵⚪
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:37 , admin
Attempt missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:37 , admin
Here's how we're looking so far in #LEIBLB 🔷#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/y976jM51B1
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:36 , admin
3' #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Szmodics plays a one-two with Dolan, receiving it in the box, but Amartey gets a foot in to block his left-footed shot.#LEIvROV 🔵⚪
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:33 , admin
We're moving in tonight's #EmiratesFACup tie! 🏆#LEIBLB
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:33 , admin
First Half begins.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:33 , admin
⏱️ Kick-off: #LCFC 0-0 #Rovers
After a minutes applause for the legendary John Motson, Szmodics gets us underway. Come on, boys! 🙌#LEIvROV 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/KUWQqhArS8
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:32 , admin
Supporters of both clubs join in a period of applause to celebrate the life of legendary commentator John Motson.
Rest in peace, John.
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:27 , admin
🎧 Log in to your MyRovers account to listen to tonight's commentary featuring @BradDacks40 and @benbreo for 🆓!#LEIvROV 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YLnAbRK2q7
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:27 , admin
Set for #EmiratesFACup action ✊#LEIBLB
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:24 , admin
🔜#LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XXtMOC0Rd0
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:21 , admin
Warm ups - complete ✅
Kick-off is 🔟 minutes away...#LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Kx6kbaj2aM
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:15 , admin
The man between the sticks this evening 🇩🇰#LEIBLB pic.twitter.com/ppcHuYsg2z
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:07 , admin
⚡️🦊#LEIBLB pic.twitter.com/pONVnTOp4H
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
Time to get warm 🔥#LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tomHqpGMMI
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
Filbert Way under the lights 💡#LEIBLB pic.twitter.com/LQekfFAOIX
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
2⃣0⃣0⃣ @SamGallagher40 makes his 200th #Rovers appearance! 👏#LEIvROV 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Sl4UYQWes8
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
Listen in to 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 ahead of #LEIBLB 🎧
LCFC Radio's pre-match show is now on air...
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
Our hosts' line up 👇#LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/Wn933YoAfU
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
In full 👇#LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SExCDkyVez
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
18:30 , admin
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
Your #EmiratesFACup starting XI! 📝 🏆#LEIBLB pic.twitter.com/LzCVpiy5X1
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
🔢 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀!
3⃣ changes.
✅ Pickering, Morton & Hedges start.
🟨 Brereton Diaz suspended.
🏆 Thomas cup-tied.
🤕 Kaminski, Ayala, S.Wharton & Dack all injured.#LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GvOLPw1Tnu
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
Repping the red rose tonight 🌹
Team news in 🔟#LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KDIA6vVIra
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
🎙️ The RoversTV commentary team have also arrived!#LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DPzaUS8xLu
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
The boys are in the building 👋#LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WboealAPUJ
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
Teed up for #LEIBLB ⚽#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/cVBsumWztH
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2023
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:00 , admin
📍 King Power Stadium.
Who's joining us for some #EmiratesFACup action tonight?#LEIvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7dPbBdt0sT
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 28, 2023