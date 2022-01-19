Leicester City, up a goal in extra time, suffered a horrendous bad beat to Tottenham

If you had Leicester City, you must have felt good when the match against Tottenham was about 4:45 into extra time — five minutes of extra time showed on the scoreboard — and they led 2-1.

Somehow, someway, Leicester City lost. Not a draw. A loss.

In one of the craziest English Premier League finishes of the season, Tottenham stole a victory for anyone who bet on them at +120 odds at BetMGM. It was a miracle.

Tottenham trailed 2-1 deep into extra time when they got what looked like a gift for those who bet on the draw in the three-way line. Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn found the next for the tying goal.

The match went on and the euphoria over the win on the draw lasted only a few seconds. Leicester City gave the ball away after the restart, and then the Spurs hit a long pass to Bergwijn. Bergwijn, a late sub who hadn't scored a EPL goal this season before Wednesday, found the net again.

Tottenham 3, Leicester City 2. Unbelievable.

Two back-to-back goals turned what looked like a sure Leicester City win into a loss. Anyone who had the "draw no bet" action on Leicester City probably turned off the match and assumed at least a push. For any Tottenham backers, you have your best win so far in 2022. It'll be tough to top that one.