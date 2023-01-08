How Leicester City and Brendan Rodgers turned their season around to fight on three fronts

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers with Alex MacDonald of Gillingham after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Gillingham and Leicester City - How Leicester City turned their season around - Plumb Images/Getty Images

Leicester City’s careful FA Cup victory at Gillingham was the culmination of a spectacular turnaround in their season’s fortunes.

Back in September, things were looking bleak for Leicester and manager Brendan Rodgers. They had picked up just one point from their first seven games, they were shipping goals which would have raised eyebrows at park level and the normally exuberant Rodgers seemed to accept his departure was imminent.

Today, even after a bumpy festive period – “we didn’t get what we deserved against Liverpool and Fulham,” argued Rodgers – they are out of the drop zone and in both the FA Cup fourth round and the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. So how did they do it?

Patience pays off

After conceding five at Brighton & Hove Albion – where fans unfurled a ‘Rodgers out’ banner - and six at Tottenham Hotspur, the manager looked doomed, but even at Brighton he declared, almost to himself, that “football can change very quickly”.

The board kept faith. A 4-0 crushing of Nottingham Forest began the upturn. The boardroom stability and the understanding that Rodgers was not, in fact, about to leave transmitted itself to the players.

On Saturday, they faced a limited but dogged Gillingham whose chief aim was to avoid humiliation. As Rodgers noted, Leicester often faced nine defenders ahead of competent goalkeeper Jake Turner. With a calmness that suggested they would triumph in the end Leicester picked, probed and waited for their moment.

When it came, Kelechi Iheanacho pounced and Leicester were through. After that, with over half an hour remaining, Gillingham left gaps, through which Leicester powered to create more chances. Thanks mainly to Turner, they didn’t take them, but it mattered not.

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho scores their first goal - How Leicester City turned their season around - Toby Melville/Reuters

Three Front Progression

An unconvincing Carabao Cup victory on penalties over Stockport County and run-of-the-mill cruisings past Newport County and MK Dons are hardly the stuff of dreams, but Leicester have yet to concede a goal in the Carabao Cup. Those victories helped Leicester regain the habit of winning and not conceding. They face Newcastle United on Tuesday with a semi-finals slot at stake.

Leicester should have beaten the team bottom of League 2 on Saturday, but once again a cup competition can be a crucial step forward. “When we won the FA Cup in 2021, we began on a cold January day in Stoke,” remembered Rodgers. “Gillingham was a great place to come: a cold January day where players had to step up. Things can begin here too. Whatever the competition is, we keep building.”

James Maddison

Oddly distracted, Maddison started the season poorly. Yet, patient once again, Leicester persevered. Class being permanent, Maddison’s return to form took him to Qatar, although whether he was fit after hobbling off at the London Stadium during the first half of the final game before the shutdown remains moot. A knee injury has ruled Madison out since his return and Rodgers confirmed he will not play at Newcastle.

While Leicester missed his maverick tendency against Fulham, they coped well without their best player at Liverpool. At Gillingham, his absence brought a change in formation to 4-1-3-2, but his replacement, Iheanacho, was his team’s outstanding contributor.

New Kids On The Block

If Iheanacho’s performance hinted Leicester have deeper squad depth than Rodgers sometimes admits, his two kids, Kasey McAteer and Lewis Brunt confirmed it. As Rodgers pointed out, he learned more about raw youngsters playing a game in horrible conditions in front of a hostile crowd on a poor pitch against pumped up opponents than at a nurturing King Power.

McAteer, who set up Iheanacho’s winner, was a twinkle-toed threat down the left and Brunt - unfathomably discarded by Aston Villa – was a solid, unyielding presence on the right of defence. Rodgers has options now.