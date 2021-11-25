Leicester City sack manager Jonathan Morgan after pointless WSL start

Leicester City have sacked their manager Jonathan Morgan after losing all eight of their Women’s Super League games so far this season.

Morgan, who helped lead the team to promotion from the Women’s Championship last season, leaves alongside assistant Michael Makoni and first-team coach Holly Morgan.

“This club has been part of mine and my family’s life for 12 years from when my sister Holly joined as a young player,” said Morgan. “To have taken Leicester from the Midlands Division 1 to a FAWSL club gives me nothing but pride. Earning promotion last season in the manner we did will always be a memory I can share with the fans and the city.

“This season has been disappointing, with injuries contributing to a difficult start, but we haven’t achieved the results we had hoped for. I wish the club, the staff and the players my very best.”

Emile Heskey, the head of women’s football development, will take charge of the team while the club begins its search for a new manager.