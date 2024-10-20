Leicester City ace keen on January exit, former club eyeing loan move

Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare is reportedly prepared to leave the club when the transfer window reopens in january.

According to a report from El Sevillista, the 25-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the Premier League club and he wants to move on in search of regular playing time. La Liga outfit Sevilla have been reported as a potential destination.

The midfielder has played just 13 minutes of Premier League football this season and the French midfielder needs to play more often at this stage of his career. The 25-year-old cannot afford to sit on the bench at Leicester.

It is evident that Steve Cooper has preferred the likes of Harry Winks and Wilfred Ndidi ahead of him and the 25-year-old has now decided that he wants to leave the club in January.

According to reports, Sevilla want to sign the player on loan during the January transfer window the deal is likely to include an option for the Spanish club to sign him permanently in future.

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can hit the ground running at Sevilla. He has played for the Spanish club in the past and he has the experience of Liga. He will be expected to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Boubakary Soumare would improve Sevilla

Soumare will add physicality and defensive cover to the Sevilla midfield. Joining them would be ideal for all parties. Regular football could help the 25-year-old regain his sharpness and Sevilla will be able to improve in the middle of the park as well.

Furthermore, signing him on loan would make him an inexpensive addition and the Spanish outfit will be able to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal in the coming weeks.