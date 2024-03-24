Leicester City 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Visitors win WSL thriller at King Power Stadium
Brighton came from behind to beat Leicester in a thrilling Women's Super League contest at King Power Stadium.
The result lifts Mikey Harris' side to eighth in the WSL table, a point and a place above the Foxes.
Jutta Rantala put the hosts in front but Madison Haley equalised and Katie Robinson then put the Seagulls ahead.
In a frantic finale Lena Petermann levelled for Leicester before Elisabeth Terland scored the winner for Brighton one minute later.
More to follow.