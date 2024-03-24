Leicester City 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Visitors win WSL thriller at King Power Stadium

Madison Haley got Brighton back into the encounter four minutes after being introduced as a substitute

Brighton came from behind to beat Leicester in a thrilling Women's Super League contest at King Power Stadium.

The result lifts Mikey Harris' side to eighth in the WSL table, a point and a place above the Foxes.

Jutta Rantala put the hosts in front but Madison Haley equalised and Katie Robinson then put the Seagulls ahead.

In a frantic finale Lena Petermann levelled for Leicester before Elisabeth Terland scored the winner for Brighton one minute later.

More to follow.