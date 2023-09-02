Leicester City 0-1 Hull City: Liam Delap strikes to end Foxes' perfect start to new season

Liam Delap (second left) has scored two goals in six outings since joining Hull City on loan from Manchester City

Hull City won at Leicester City to end the Foxes' 100% start to the new season.

Liam Delap put the Tigers in front in the 15th minute when he cut in from the right and found the bottom left-hand corner with a left-footed strike which took a deflection off defender Jannik Vestergaard.

The hosts were wayward with their shooting but rallied after the break as debutant Abdul Fatawu rattled the foot of a post, fellow substitute Cesare Casadei fired wide from eight yards out and Jamie Vardy headed narrowly off target.

A first defeat for Leicester since Enzo Maresca took charge this summer following relegation from the Premier League saw them drop off the top of the Championship table and down to third, while Hull climb to sixth after extending their unbeaten run to four league games.

Leicester started strongly, with captain Ricardo Pereira sending a shot from inside the area just wide of the upright, but the visitors went ahead following a moment of class from Delap.

The on-loan Manchester City striker showed good control to bring down a cross-field pass from Jean Michael Seri before ghosting past Callum Doyle and firing his side ahead with a low effort.

Maresca made a triple substitution seven minutes into the second half, but Hull should have had a second goal soon after when Delap supplied Aaron Connolly in the 18-yard box, but the Republic of Ireland international put his shot over the bar.

After Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sent a low shot straight at Hull keeper Matt Ingram, Ghana winger Fatawu, who joined Leicester on loan from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, came closest to getting an equaliser when he cut in from the right and sent a shot across goal and against the left-hand upright.

Hull continued to press for a second goal and Mads Hermansen had to parry a Cyrus Christie shot over the bar, before the Foxes keeper saved at his near post from Scott Twine.

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca told BBC Radio Leicester:

"We cannot think that we will win every game. Defeat is normal in football.

Story continues

"We started very good until their goal and then for 15 or 20 minutes we lost a little bit of balance and control.

"In the second half we were in control and creating chances. Sometimes the ball doesn't go in.

"I don't know how many shots we had. When you produce a lot you need to be clinical."

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It feels great as we have come to a massive club with a fantastic coach and team.

"Not just the win, but the manner of the performance and the way we stuck to our guns and pressed the ball. We played some outstanding football.

"I have been here for eight months and we wouldn't have been capable of doing that when I first came in. That's why I keep saying it's a process.

"All in all it was a really good day and hopefully it gives the lads confidence that we can have a successful season."