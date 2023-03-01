Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers shoulders blame for FA Cup exit

Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics capitalised on awful defending to earn Blackburn a 2-1 win as they reached a first FA Cup quarter-final for eight years. Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed a second-half consolation but the error-prone Foxes got what they deserved against the Championship side. Rodgers, who guided Leicester to a first FA Cup triumph in 2021, made six changes and insisted he should be the one in the firing line. He said: "If there's anyone to blame it's me. I made the changes and sadly it didn't work. "We brought four players into the starting line up who won the FA Cup a couple of seasons ago so the team should be strong enough and good enough.

"The FA Cup was a chance to get to a quarter-final, we were playing against a Championship team at home but they were better than us and we have to worry about that. "They were the better team. We presented a couple of goals, giving the ball away cheaply. Then you are chasing it and 2-0 is an easy scoreline to go freely. We showed spirit and we showed drive then but you have to show that when it's 0-0. "It's just consistency, it's mentality, ambition and drive to succeed. That's been too up and down for us. It doesn't help when you continually present chances. We just didn't perform well, it's as simple as that."

