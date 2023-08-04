Leicester’s bid to return to Premier League a true test of ‘Foxes Never Quit’ motto

Harry Winks (left) and Kasey McAteer put in the graft during Leicester's pre-season Asian tour in Bangkok - Plumb Images

It was a magic carpet ride of memories, including a Premier League title win, European excursions and a maiden FA Cup triumph, but it was never going to last forever for Leicester City.

Operating in the Championship was never an issue for many of their supporters, but the fury still remains that last season’s relegation could so easily have been avoided.

A new era begins this weekend, in the so-called M69 derby against Coventry City, and on the field there is at least something resembling the reset many fans have demanded.

With seven players departing as free agents, plus the £78 million raised by the sales of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, it is a reshaped squad with more new arrivals to come.

Under a new ambitious head coach, Enzo Maresca, they will start the campaign as one of the favourites for promotion.

Jamie Vardy remains at the club, and even at the age of 36 it would be foolish to write him off as we have all discovered.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy (right) shares a joke with former team-mate James Maddison, now of Tottenham, in Bangkok - Plumb Images

An intensely private club, Leicester have always adopted the approach that actions speak louder than words.

It is now over seven years since a senior figure from the Leicester hierarchy was interviewed in England, so any reflections on last season have gone unchallenged.

We will never know if a detailed root-and-branch review happened, with so many questions over recruitment and contract management. Indeed, there are suggestions that Jon Rudkin, the director of football, is now even more powerful than before.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman, entrusted Rudkin to hire a new manager and the appointment of Maresca has certainly lifted the gloom.

Maresca was interviewed along with many others, including last season’s interim manager Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker.

The Manchester City coach swiftly emerged as the No1 candidate after impressing with his vision for the future in talks. Working alongside Pep Guardiola has also provided him with a clear strategy on how to play, by dominating possession and breaking through lines.

Maresca refers to his strategy as “the idea” and on the very first day of training explained his philosophy in detail to the players. Playing with the ball is absolutely crucial, even in running exercises.

The players appear fully on board with Maresca and the style, which is clearly inspired by Guardiola. In pre-season Leicester have operated in a 4-3-3 which becomes a 3-2-4-1 when they are moving up the pitch.

New Leicester head coach Enzo Maresca has been heavily influenced by his time working with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City - Plumb Images

Harry Winks, a £10 million signing from Tottenham, is pivotal to the way the team plays. Winks is one of five new arrivals and Leicester’s recruitment so far has been impressive.

Conor Coady will provide the leadership and experience sorely missing from last season, while Mads Hermansen is a goalkeeper with a decent reputation. Leicester’s previous experience with Danish internationals between the posts has been very good, after Kasper Schmeichel’s legendary spell. Callum Doyle, a defender signed on loan from Manchester City, excelled at Coventry last season.

Maresca wants more signings, with Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei lined up to join on loan next week.

Leicester need this to work, for while the mood has slightly lifted after a muddled 18 months, some fans are still unhappy.

There is scepticism over why a Championship club opted to fulfil a pre-season tour of Bangkok and Singapore, which only finished last weekend.

Leicester insist the tour was arranged before the end of last season when, presumably, they did not envisage relegation from the Premier League.

Yet the hectic schedule, visa and work permit demands, long hours of travelling and weather conditions – a friendly against Tottenham was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch – has raised fears that the team will be undercooked for Sunday’s opener at the King Power Stadium.

It has evoked memories of the pre-season training camp in Los Angeles after the 2016 title win, when even the genial Claudio Ranieri was stomping around with a face like thunder.

Maresca has accepted it, and was aware of the tour during talks over his appointment, but it means the knives will be out if Leicester make an iffy start.

They do deserve their status as one of the favourites, though, and better times could be ahead. This could be a fresh start for a club who had turned putting noses out joint into an art form.

‘Foxes Never Quit’ is their motto, and it is now time to pick themselves up and start fighting back.