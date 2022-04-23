Leicester and Aston Villa play out drab draw with both domestic campaigns all but over

Leicester City&#39;s Nampalys Mendy challenges Aston Villa&#39;s Philippe Coutinho during the forgettable encounter - PA
Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy challenges Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho during the forgettable encounter - PA

Steven Gerrard has endured many sleepless nights during Aston Villa’s worrying run of results but here, at last, was a defiant response.

Villa’s first goalless draw of the season halted an alarming sequence of four straight defeats in the battle between Gerrard and his former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

It was a sterile Midlands derby which sorely needed a moment of class or invention which Gerrard so frequently provided as a player, and he will have found this a tough spectacle from the technical area.

Watching on for much of the 97 minutes with his arms folded, Gerrard is counting down the days until the transfer window opens so he can undertake surgery on an unbalanced squad.

Rodgers, meanwhile, will face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday and can at least reflect on the return of striker Jamie Vardy as a substitute.

This was always likely to prove a subdued affair between two clubs whose domestic campaigns are all but over.

Villa winger Leon Bailey missed an early chance after being set up by Ollie Watkins, somehow lifting his shot over the crossbar from six yards.

That set the tone for a disjointed, timid first-half performance from Villa, with Gerrard frequently turning around in frustration to his bench.

Leicester dominated possession yet struggled to create opportunities in a game affected by a swirling wind, with James Maddison bending a 25 yard free kick narrowly wide.

James Maddison went close with a free-kick in the second half - GETTY IMAGES
James Maddison went close with a free-kick in the second half - GETTY IMAGES

Watkins represented Villa’s most potent threat and tested Kasper Schmeichel from inside the area as the visitors finally displayed some attacking intent.

There was another worryingly anonymous performance from Philippe Coutinho, however, and the lack of impact from the Barcelona loanee in recent weeks will be a concern for Gerrard.

With Bailey also poor, Villa fans chanted the name of record signing Emi Buendia on the hour. But it was Jamie Vardy who became the first substitute introduced with 19 minutes left, returning after a knee injury.

Vardy’s presence did spark a late response from Leicester yet Villa’s defence remained resilient to end Gerrard’s run of defeats.

