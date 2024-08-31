Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa: Foxes pay price for slow start

[Getty Images]

Leicester were pushing for a late equaliser against Aston Villa on Saturday, but ultimately Steve Cooper's side paid the price for a slow start at King Power Stadium.

Villa would have been out of sight at half-time had it not been for goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who denied Ollie Watkins on several occasions in the first half.

Amadou Onana's goal was the difference between the teams at the interval, and Jhon Duran doubled Villa's lead against the run of play to leave the Foxes staring at a second successive top-flight defeat.

Facundo Buonanotte gave them hope with his first goal for the club, but it was too little, too late for Steve Cooper's side - who were unhappy with referee David Coote in the second half.

The official had already ruled out a Jamie Vardy effort after Harry Winks' pass had struck him in the build-up, but he incurred the wrath of the home supporters again when he failed to award Leicester a penalty after Vardy had gone down under Ezri Konsa's challenge.

Vardy appeared to be just offside from Bilal El Khannouss's through-ball, but Coote still left the field to a chorus of boos at the full-time whistle.