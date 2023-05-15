Leicester 0-3 Liverpool: Curtis Jones bags brace as Reds ramp up Champions League hunt

Liverpool moved within one point of the Premier League’s top four with a big win over Leicester on Monday night.

Liverpool moved within one point of the Premier League’s top four with a big win over Leicester on Monday night.

The Reds are fifth in the table on 65 points after 36 games, one behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand over their rivals. Leicester are 19th on 30 points, two behind Everton in 17th spot with two games to go.

After a sluggish opening, Jones broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute with a superb first-time finish from Mohamed Salah’s cross after Leicester’s high defensive line was caught out by a long ball over the top from Liverpool keeper Alisson.

The 22-year-old midfielder put the ball in the net again three minutes later and once more it was Salah who set him up, with Jones taking a touch on the turn before rifling home.

The home crowd did their best to get their team back in the game but Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant third after a free kick was touched into his path by Salah in the 71st minute and his thunderous finish into the top corner snuffed out any hope Leicester might have had of a comeback.

Liverpool bagged a seventh league victory in a row while Leicester have only taken two points from their last four games.

Bleak: Leicester look bound for the Championship (REUTERS)

With a trip to high-flying Newcastle United and a home game against West Ham United to come, time is running out for the 2016 champions to retain their Premier League status.

Additional reporting from PA