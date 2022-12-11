Morning Mail: Lehrmann prosecutor’s concerns, a dozen climate protesters face jail, AI art anger

Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP
Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

Good morning. Guardian Australia has more detail from the letter the ACT’s top prosecutor sent to the chief of police about the Bruce Lehrmann case; our latest story reveals Shane Drumgold’s complaint about what he called “disturbing” conduct by former cabinet minister Linda Reynolds during the collapsed trial. That letter, obtained under FOI legislation, is due to be published in full today.

Also this morning, more than a dozen Australian climate activists face possible jail time, and is it really possible to “hack” your way to the perfect sleep?

Australia

An environmental protest outside VicForests in Melbourne
An environmental protest outside VicForests in Melbourne. Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP

  • Bruce Lehrmann case | The ACT’s top prosecutor privately complained of the “disturbing” conduct of the former cabinet minister Linda Reynolds during the trial of Bruce Lehrmann, including her alleged coaching of his defence team, her attempt to solicit transcripts and the presence of her partner in court. Guardian Australia revealed last week that the director of public prosecutions, Shane Drumgold SC, sent a letter of complaint to the chief of police on 1 November, just after the trial against Lehrmann collapsed.

  • Protest laws | More than a dozen climate activists face possible jail time over protests in Sydney’s CBD this year after being charged under the same controversial laws that led to Deanna “Violet” Coco being handed a 15-month prison sentence.

  • AI complaint | Australian artists say Lensa, the app that uses artificial intelligence to generate self-portraits, is stealing their content and want stricter copyright laws that keep up with AI-generated art.

  • Climate plans | Banks and other big businesses will be forced to come clean with the public about what they are doing to cut emissions under new government proposals. And Adam Morton looks at Labor’s proposal to fix Australia’s environment protection system.

World

Full Story

The legacy of Keating’s Redfern address – with Loretta Allam, Stan Grant and others.

Saturday marked 30 years since Paul Keating addressed a crowd in Redfern, delivering what is often referred to as the greatest oratory in Australian political history. “The Redfern address” was the first time a prime minister spoke about the dispossession and violence Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples had survived. Those who were there remember the impact of the speech and discuss its legacy on politics today.

In-depth

She’s tried everything from audio-bathing to step-tracking – but Sally Howard says manipulating her body clock has proved the most enduring way to bolster her health and productivity. By using gadgets to “train” her circadian rhythms to nature’s light-dark cycle, Howard has “risen with a spring in my step and slept as metronomically as a small child”, she writes. But what does the science say about circadian hackers’ quest for the “perfect” slumber?

Not the news

An online sale
An online sale. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP

Most of us are familiar with the way plane ticket prices change based on demand and when you search – but almost anything you buy online might now be subject to the same kind of personalised pricing. As you shop around, businesses can collect data about you, then employ sophisticated analytical tools to ensure you may never actually get the lowest available price. Kat George reveals a few countermeasures.

The world of sport

Media roundup

The Australian reports on the job ahead of the new Cricket Australia chair and former NSW premier Mike Baird after a year of what the paper calls “controversies and chaos”. The Sydney Morning Herald has sources saying that Bruce Lehrmann is considering a sit-down TV interview, speaking to at least two outlets. The Courier-Mail examines how Australia’s surf lifesaving movement plans to reinvent itself for the 21st century.

What’s happening today

  • Indo-Pacific talks | Australia is hosting the first negotiating round of the Indo-Pacific economic framework in Brisbane.

  • Nature risk | A new Australian Conservation Foundation report out this morning says banks and super funds are “dangerously out of touch” on the climate crisis, leaving their customers exposed.

  • Security moves | An analysis paper from the Lowy Institute calls for changes in how key national security decisions are made.

