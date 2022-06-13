The Lehman Trilogy to return to the West End after Tony award success

The Lehman Trilogy will return to the West End after the Broadway production won big at this years Tony Awards, it has been announced.

Directed by Sir Sam Mendes, the three-act play charts the rise and collapse of the Lehman Brothers banking empire, which filed for bankruptcy in 2008 at the outset of the global financial crisis.

The Broadway version of the play took five Tony Awards on Sunday, including best play, best direction for Sir Sam and best actor for Simon Russell Beale.

The Lehman Trilogy will return to London in 2023. From the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions, the winner of five 2022 Tony Awards – including BEST PLAY – opens in the West End in January.

Now it has been announced that the drama will return to the West End in January 2023 for a limited season.

The play, written by Italian novelist Stefano Massini, first opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015 before Sir Sam was inspired to create an English adaptation.

Adapted by British playwright Ben Power and directed by Sir Sam, the play made its debut in London at the National Theatre in July 2018.

It later moved to the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre in May 2019 for a limited run, receiving five Olivier Award nominations including best new play and best director.

Sir Sam Mendes

The show also played four performances on Broadway in March 2020 before lockdown forced all theatres to close for an 18-month period.

It returned to Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre in September 2021 for a limited run, followed by a stint at the Centre Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The play tells the story of capitalist opportunity and collapse through 163 years of Lehman Brothers’ history, from the hopes of immigrant founder Harry Lehman, to its sudden collapse linked to sub-prime mortgage trading.

A cast of three actors plays a host of characters, transforming to reflect the movers and shakers behind the banking firm’s rise and fall.

Dates for the production, casting and booking information are to be announced in due course.